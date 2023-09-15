Tuesday, the Carlmont girls’ tennis team announced their presence as a contender for the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division title after beating eight-time defending champion Menlo-Atherton, 4-3.
Thursday, the Scots solidified themselves as the team to beat after downing Burlingame, 5-2 to remain the only undefeated team in the Bay Division at 4-0.
“It feels good (to be the team to beat). Been a long time coming,” said Carlmont head coach Margaret Goldsmith, whose team has been this close to dethroning M-A the last couple seasons.
But with what Goldsmith said might her strongest team in her seventh season with the Scots, this might be the year there is a changing of the tennis guard atop the Bay Division standings.
The Scots’ strength was on display, not in the their five wins, but in their two losses. Chloe Khachadourian lost in straight sets at No. 1 singles to Burlingame’s Mila Mulready — who was back in the starting lineup after younger sister, Shea, made a cameo at No. 1 singles Tuesday in a 7-5, 7-5 win over San Mateo.
Mila Mulready would go to win 6-4, 6-2, but Khachadourian managed to get a couple breaks in the first set before running out of steam against the hard-hitting Mulready in the second.
At No. 3 singles, Burlingame’s Samantha Tom beat Uajala Chauhan in a third-set, super tiebreaker to post a 6-2, 6-7 (2), 11-9 victory. But Tom very easily could have ended the match in straight sets. She won the first set rather easily and was up 4-1 in the second before Chauhan came roaring back. She won the five of the next seven games to force a second-set tiebreaker, which she won, only to see Tom slip past her in the final tiebreak in a match that lasted just under 2 1/2 hours.
“She one of the most gutsy people. I just love her,” Goldsmith said of Chauhan.
The other five matches, however, Carlmont controlled with ease, winning the first set in all of them. Sophomore Megan Bence, who was part of the Scots’ No. 2 doubles team last season, moved into the No. 2 singles spot this year and she cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 win to give the Scots their first team point.
The next three Carlmont team points came in rapid succession as the Scots clinched the team win by winning the first four matches off the court. Bence was followed by Katherine Zhang, who won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4 singles. The No. 2 doubles team of Addison Mann and Urvi Kulkami secured point No. 3 with a 6-4, 6-3 victory.
The Scots’ No. 3 doubles tandem of Bhavya Raman and Haeley Kwok clinched the team victory with a 6-4, 6-3 decision.
Carlmont completed the doubles sweep when Delfina Bianchi and Miyu Ikeda won 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) at No. 1 doubles for Scots’ final point of the match.
“I think [this is] one of my strongest teams, collectively,” Goldsmith said. “We’re just solid up and down the lineup.”
While Burlingame’s loss was a disappointment, head coach Bill Smith wasn’t surprised at the final outcome.
“The numbers say they beat M-A 4-3 and we lost (to M-A) 4-3. That math suggests we’d have a 5-2, 6-1 loss (to Carlmont),” Smith said. “We have a couple weeks to get better (before facing M-A and Carlmont again).”
Beating M-A and Burlingame in back-to-back matches now means Carlmont is the team to beat and despite the big win over the Bears Tuesday, Goldsmith wasn’t very worried about a let down Thursday.
“I told them (after beating M-A), ‘We just broke a serve. Now we have to come back,’” Goldsmith said. “I told them to just show up and play your best (Thursday). My girls showed up and competed.”
