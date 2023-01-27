After opening Peninsula Athletic League play with back-to-back losses to South Division contenders Hillsdale and Menlo-Atherton, the Carlmont boys’ basketball team was in danger of dropping out of the division title race before it really began.
The Scots righted themselves, winning two straight to stay two games back of undefeated Hillsdale, M-A and Burlingame when Carlmont hosted the Panthers Wednesday.
“We were coming in feeling good about ourselves,” said Carlmont head coach Ron Ozorio.
In a back-and-forth game, the Scots coughed up a fourth-quarter lead, only to regain it and pull out a 49-45 victory.
It was the first loss in PAL South play for Burlingame. Carlmont, which couldn’t win the division title Wednesday, certainly could have lost it with another loss.
“We needed to get back into this (title) race,” Ozorio said. “Had to have it.”
He questioned whether his team wanted it, however. Leading 22-20 at halftime and 38-33 after three quarters, Burlingame (5-1 PAL South, 14-3 overall) managed to erase the deficit and took a four-point lead with about three minutes to play.
“We had the lead, but we lost it. It was slipping away and we had our heads down,” Ozorio said. “I was (concerned about their response). I called them out on it, ‘Our goals are right here in front of us. This is it. This is the moment.’
“Somehow, we found something down deep. … It was a gut check for us.”
Carlmont (3-2, 12-6) responded. Nate Wong drained a jumper to get things rolling and Enzo Carvalho iced the game with a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left to push the lead to four as the Scots ended the game on an 8-0 run.
“Clutch free throws from Enzo,” Ozorio said. “If I had to put anyone on the line, it’s him. He closed out M-A in the same fashion last year. He’s done it before.”
Despite having six seniors on the team, it was a sophomore guard who helped lead the Scots to the win as Camden Ngo scored a game-high 16 points, knocking down four 3-pointers in the process. Wong and Ben Lefer, a pair of senior starters, chipped in eight points each, as did sophomore post Tyler Southworth.
“We’re so up and down,” Ozorio said. “We were gritty when we beat Sacred Heart Prep. We’ve shown we have the stomach. But there are spots where we definitely doubt ourselves.”
Burlingame was led by Zaden Martin, who finished with 15 points. Kyle Haslam added 13 for the Panthers.
The win keeps Carlmont two games behind division leaders Hillsdale and M-A, who both moved to 6-0 in league play with wins over Mills and Aragon, respectively, Wednesday. Not only did the win knock Burlingame from the ranks of the unbeaten, it was also a bit of payback for the Scots, who were buried 67-47 in a battle for first place late last season.
“We got routed … last year at Burlingame,” Ozorio said. “[Wednesday’s game] was circled on our calendar. I didn’t have to motivate them.”
Carlmont still has some control over its own destiny, but the Scots will also need some help to climb over three teams and reach the PAL South summit. They are now 1-2 against the three teams ahead of them. The Scots will most likely need to win out, which includes a rematch with M-A Feb. 3. The Bears won 55-48 in the first meeting Jan. 13. Carlmont would then need the rest of the PAL South to step up and do what no one has managed to do thus far: beat M-A and Hillsdale.
The Bears and Knights will play their only game against each Feb. 7.
Burlingame still controls its own destiny as the Panthers have yet to face M-A or Hillsdale. The Panthers will host the Knights next Wednesday and be on the road at M-A Feb. 8 in the second-to-last regular season game of the season.
