Ten months ago, both the Presentation and Carlmont softball teams were playing in the Central Coast Section Open Division as the No. 1 and No. 5 seeds, respectively.
They both lost to No. 8 seed Mitty — which went on to win the Open Division title.
After graduating only three seniors and returning eight starters, Presentation is looking to complete some unfinished business in 2020.
Carlmont, on the other hand, is looking to replace seven in the starting lineup, with only one returning starter, Taylor Wise, who played in the CCS semifinal loss to Mitty.
On top of that, the Scots were missing three starters penciled in for this season and had several more playing out of position when Carlmont hosted Presentation in Belmont Tuesday.
But Carlmont head coach Marco Giulliacci is not ready to call it a full-blown rebuild following the Scots’ 3-0 loss to the Panthers Tuesday in Belmont.
“I wouldn’t quite say that,” Giulliacci said when asked if 2020 was a rebuilding year. “We’re just not clicking yet. I think we’re every bit as talented as any team we’ve had here. We just haven’t put it together.
“[Presentation] is a good team.”
The Scots will face another good team Thursday when they host defending Open Division champ Mitty. They follow that up with a game against perennial power Wilcox next week and open Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division play against Aragon March 24.
A shaky start put Carlmont (2-5 overall) in a hole Tuesday and the way Presentation (2-0) pitcher Paige Maier was pitching, Carlmont could never dig out of it. The Scots finished with just four hits, stranded six runners and struck out 12 times.
But they did have their chances. In the bottom of the third, the Scots tried to put together a two-out rally when freshman Audrey Schreiner picked up Carlmont’s first hit of the game, a single to right. Wise, a senior leadoff hitter, followed and blooped a single in front of a diving Presentation left fielder to put runners on first and second. They both moved up a base on a wild pitch, but a popout to first ended the threat.
In the fourth, senior Andrea Racioppi was hit by pitch with one out. She moved to second on a wild pitch, but again, the Scots failed to come up with the clutch hit.
Wise led off the sixth inning with a single to left, but Maier retired the next three batters in order. In the seventh, junior Nadia Chopoff led off the inning with a walk and, with one out, junior Dana Knobles singled to center.
But a strikeout and line drive to first ended the threat and the game.
“We didn’t string hits together,” Giulliacci said.
That proved to be the difference in the game as the Panthers strung hits together with four hits in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. Presentation got a leadoff, opposite field single from Madalyn Bowden, followed by a sacrifice bunt. Jade Henry came up with a single to put runners on the corners and after Henry stole second, Lindsay Vives drove both runners home with a loud single up the middle.
Despite the rocky start, Carlmont senior starting pitcher Taylor Meeks settled down after that. She would go on to allow five more hits the rest of the way, with the biggest being a solo home run over the center-field fence by Henry in the third inning to account for the Panthers’ final run.
But Meeks gave up only three more singles over the final four innings, wrapping up her day with back-to-back perfect frames.
“Taylor’s been doing a great job. The losses she had were due mainly to errors,” Giulliacci said. “She’s been a little unlucky.”
That’s why Giulliacci was buoyed by the Scots’ performance because they were strong defensively against the Panthers. Sophomore Gabby Lee played a solid shortstop, often the busiest defensive position, handling her eight chances without an error.
“We had a girl who’s never played shortstop, playing shortstop,” Giulliacci said of Lee.
It was that solid defense that has Giulliacci thinking his team is ready to turn the corner.
“Without a doubt, that’s something we can build on,” Giulliacci said. “With us being down three starters and others playing out of position, I thought we played pretty well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.