The Peninsula Athletic League has hashed out its girls’ golf postseason qualifiers, with Menlo-Atherton and Carlmont advancing to the Central Coast Section team playoffs Oct. 29 at the Laguna Seca Golf Ranch in Monterey.
M-A advances by virtue of its winning the PAL Bay Division regular-season championship. Carlmont earned its bid Thursday with a win in the three-team PAL sudden death playoff round at Poplar Creek Golf Course.
This marks the third straight year the Lady Scots have won the sudden death playoff, a noteworthy accomplishment seeing as the team has been in existence for just three years. All six players in Carlmont’s lineup have played in all three tournaments, dating back to 2017.
“As far as pressure goes, the girls are very used to it,” Carlmont head coach Johnny Hsu said.
Carlmont won with a team score of 233. San Mateo finished at 247, while Half Moon Bay shot a 298. Bay Division champ M-A earned a bye. Carlmont and San Mateo finished two-three in the Bay Division standings, while Half Moon Bay earned the lower-league PAL Ocean regular-season championship.
Carlmont junior Viveka Kurup won medalist honors Thursday, overcoming a tough day of putting to shoot a 4-over 39. Teammate Isabel Coughlan, a senior, recorded the second-best score of the day with a 46.
During the regular season, Carlmont and San Mateo split the series of two dual meets. San Mateo won the first matchup 244-249. Carlmont struck back in the rematch 231-238. Thursday’s showdown, while being the biggest score differential for the two teams, was hindered by San Mateo fielding just five players, instead of the six fielded by Carlmont.
“Both teams struggled,” Hsu said. “We just lucked out here and there.”
San Mateo was paced by sophomore Lindsey Huang with a 47. Half Moon Bay was led by senior Daniela Benito with a 52.
Kurup has now medaled in each of the past three PAL sudden death playoffs. The junior plays consistently outside of school as well, including on the junior circuit in weekend tournaments. She has been one of the key ingredients to Carlmont’s emerging a PAL contender in the past three years, Hsu said.
“She helps coach the team,” Hsu said. “She’s constantly out working with girls.”
Carlmont put plenty of pressure on M-A for the league title as well. While M-A won both dual meets in the regular season, both matches were decided by a cumulative 3 strokes, including a 232-233 final Oct. 9.
“They would have loved to win outright,” Hsu said. “But it’s just one of those things. Just 3 strokes, you can’t even point a finger.”
M-A finished off its undefeated regular season Tuesday, improving its record to 12-0 with a 244-285 win over Mills at Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club. Nathalie Benrey earned medalist honors with a 38 and senior Joanne Yuh added a 43.
Rounding out the scorecards for Thursday’s PAL sudden death playoff: Carlmont senior Kaitlin Parohinog shot a 48, senior Nina Chung a 54, junior Jackie Welte a 48, and junior Lauren Wong a 51; San Mateo junior Zoe Pang shot a 49, junior Sage Tualbing a 50, sophomore Katie Borgeson a 53, and senior Jordan Seyfried a 48; Half Moon Bay senior Yulissa Ramirez shot a 61, junior Mitzi Hernandez a 56, senior Melissa Godoy a 67, junior Michelle Hernandez a 62, and freshman Abbey Co a 67.
The PAL girls’ individual tournament is scheduled for this Tuesday at Poplar Creek. The tournament will tee off at noon. Kurup is the reigning two-time PAL individual champ.
“It would be really cool if she could get it a third time around,” Hsu said.
