There are two things basketball teams can ill-afford to do in the playoffs — turn the ball over and go long stretches of time without scoring.
That is especially true when facing a team from the West Catholic Athletic League.
Yet that is precisely what happened to the Aragon girls when the Dons hosted St. Francis in the semifinals of the Central Coast Section Division II bracket.
Aragon, the defending DII champion and No. 2 seed this year, turned the ball over 20 times — 14 times in the second half alone — and went nearly a quarter’s worth of time without a point as the third-seeded Lancers pulled away for a 56-43 win.
“I thought we were there,” said Aragon head coach Sam Manu. “It came down to a two-, three-minute stretch where we just didn’t get anything (in the basket).”
It was actually six-plus minutes of futility that did in the Dons. When Lala Lautaimi knocked down a third-quarter 3-pointer for Aragon (17-9), the Dons held a 33-29 lead with 4:53 left in the period.
By the time the Dons scored again, when Angie Olive made the second of two free throws, it ended a span of 6 minutes, 28 seconds between points. The Dons didn’t make their next field goal until 29 seconds later on a Jordan Beaumont runner, a drought of 6:57.
St. Francis (12-12), meanwhile, took control of the game during that time. The Lancers closed the third period on a 10-0 run to take a 39-33 lead into the fourth. They then scored the first five points of the final quarter to lead 44-33 with 7:08 left to play.
In addition to those struggles, the Dons simply did not have an answer for St. Francis’ post player, 5-11 sophomore Sydney Stewart, She finished with a game-high 26 points and also pulled down 15 rebounds, six on the offensive end. She did the bulk of her damage in the second half, scoring 15 points.
“That’s what hurt us the most, not defending the post,” Manu said.
Natalija Grizelj added 11 points for the Lancers. Aragon was led by Lautaimi, who scored 16 points and was one of three Dons to score in double figures. Beaumont added 14 and senior point guard Lydia Manu chipped in with 11.
The second half performance was a disappointment compared to the first two quarters when the Dons went toe-to-toe with the Lancers.
“I think we were in control in the first half,” Coach Manu said.
Not surprisingly, the Dons had success when they took care of the ball. They committed just one unforced turnover in the first half, although St. Francis did come away with five steals. But with Aragon protecting the ball, the Dons stayed in the game.
Aragon jumped out of the gate with a 7-0 run. Lautaimi scored on a put-back to open the scoring, Lydia Manu came up with a steal and converted a three-point play and Beaumont scored on a weakside layup to give the Dons a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
But as they did all game long, the Lancers answered. Stewart converted an and-1 to get St. Francis on the board and when Grizelj buried back-to-back 3s, the game was tied at 9-all.
But a Beaumont triple and a layup off the bounce from Lautaimi gave Aragon a 14-9 after one period of play.
The Dons, however, just could not gain any separation from the Lancers. There were five lead changes and a tie in the second quarter as the two teams went back and forth. A Beaumont layup gave the Dons a 20-19 lead and a 5-0 run pushed their lead to 25-21 with 43 seconds left in the half.
But the Lancers scored the final four points of the quarter to go into the locker room at halftime tied at 25-all.
Despite the loss, Coach Manu still believes his team has a shot at making the Northern California tournament.
