Despite being in this business for more than a quarter of a century, I can still get slack-jawed at some of the baseball scores I see. While they don’t always have something to do with county teams, MaxPreps.com lists some eye-popping results.
Wednesday as I was looking for scores from San Mateo County games, I stumbled across this baseball score: Summit Shasta 30, Pacific Bay Christian 1. As I started perusing all the reported scores in the Central Coast Section, there were also the following scores: Wilcox outlasted Leigh 12-11, Gunderson beat up on Mt. Pleasant 20-0, while Andrew Hill and James Lick battled to a 13-13 tie. There was another San Jose barnburner as Overfelt trumped Independence 14-13, while San Jose topped Yerba Buena, 16-10.
On the softball side of the ledger, there was Andrew Hill burying Yerba Buena 18-0 and Independence put up a 25-spot in a 25-9 win over James Lick.
But all those scores pale in comparison to the softball game between Del Mar and San Jose, a game in which Del Mar “slipped” past San Jose — 28-25. Unfortunately, neither team loaded team stats to MaxPreps.com, because as fun as the final score was, I was more eager to see how they got to 53 runs in one game.
***
Boy, the Serra baseball team finds itself in an unfamiliar place. The Padres are currently tied with Riordan at the bottom of the West Catholic Athletic League standings with 1-7 marks.
Considering the Crusaders handed Serra a 5-3 loss, the Padres are dead last in the standings.
Despite only one win in league play, the Padres have lost those seven games by an average of 2.5 runs.
Hardly blowouts.
Serra’s issues have been one of continuity. On days the Padres pitch well, they can’t score runs, exemplified by a 1-0 loss to St. Francis and a 3-1 loss to Valley Christian and are coming off a 4-2, 10-inning loss to the Lancers Tuesday.
Or, Serra scores runs, but can’t pitch, as seen in a 9-6 loss to Sacred Heart Cathedral.
Serra will be at Mitty Friday for the Padres’ final game before spring break. They’ll play a home-and-home, two-game series with Alameda during the break and return for the final push of the regular season against St. Ignatius April 26.
***
I know Aragon softball star Megan Grant gets a lot of attention, and rightly so, but teammate Liv DiNardo is putting together a season for the ages herself.
DiNardo is also a major Division I commit, heading to the University of Arizona as the No. 2-ranked catcher in the nation, and she is absolutely mashing opposing pitching this season. Coming into this week, she was second in the Central Coast Section with a .750 batting average and was ninth in RBIs with 23 .
But where things get really ridiculous is when you get into her advanced statistics. Her onbase percentage is a whopping .833 and her slugging percentage is a robust 1.700 as 11 of her 15 hits have been for extra bases.
Add those two numbers together and you get the onbase-plus-slugging percentage, otherwise known as OPS and DiNardo’s OPS is off the charts at 2.533. Anything above .900 is considered elite. Barry Bonds, who has four of the top-10 OPS seasons in Major League Baseball history, at his best, posted an OPS number of 1.412.
In other words, if you get a chance to watch a DiNardo at-bat, I suggest you stop what you’re doing and pay attention.
***
I’ve received emails from readers recently asking for more swimming and track and field results. Unlike baseball and softball, the individual results from those sports are not provided by the Peninsula Athletic League offices. All we get from the PAL, specifically, are the final scores.
So, swimming and track coaches are encouraged to email individual results to sports@smdailyjournal.com. If you don’t want to send the entire results from a meet, at least provide first and last names, along with times and/or distances for the athletes who really stood out.
Track coaches have the option of posting results on Athletic.net, but I am unaware of any centralized website that tracks swimming results. If one does exist, please let us know.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
