San Mateo’s ground attack is back.
Opening the season on a Thursday night had both San Mateo’s and El Camino’s internal clocks out of whack, but the Bearcats found their footing thanks to their tried-and-true option ground game. After a 2022 season in which San Mateo attempted just 59 passes all season, Thursday’s opener saw quarterback Cameron Palma attempt just one pass.
With workhorse running back Emmanuel Fitzgerald having a career night, the rushing game was all San Mateo (1-0) needed to claim a 20-7 win at Colt Field, marking the program’s third straight win over El Camino dating back to 2019.
“This offense goes back to the ’40s,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s smash-mouth, pound down your throat. They can’t stop it.”
Fitzgerald enjoyed quite a varsity debut, as the 6-1, 205-pound junior carried 27 times for 240 yards and a touchdown. Last season with the junior-varsity squad, Fitzgerald manned the quarterback position, where he gained some rushing yards. He said he’d never gained over 100 ground yards in a single game until Thursday.
“He’s big and strong,” San Mateo head coach Jeff Scheller said, “and he’s a different type of runner than we had last year. Daniel Feletoa (the Bearcats’ leading rusher in 2022) was a guy who was kind of shifty, and you could kind of see the lane. Emmanuel isn’t looking to go any other lane than what’s on his track. And he’s strong, and our line is strong, so we’re going to kind of ride that. If [Palma] can make some good decisions, it’s going to be tough to stop.”
The Bearcats, however, were their own worst enemy in a game that stayed close most of the night. Despite outgaining El Camino 391-82 in total yards, the game stayed deadlocked 7-7 at halftime, with San Mateo not taking its first lead until Palma bulled his way into the end zone less than four minutes into the third quarter.
San Mateo lost just two fumbles in the game. It’s a wonder the number wasn’t much higher as Bearcats fumbled eight times throughout, recovering six themselves. Two early fumbles cost the Bearcats a chance to score on their opening drive, one that started with a 59-yard pickup by Fitzgerald to the Colts’ 8. Once in the red zone, however, San Mateo fumbled on back-to-back plays, and settled for a field-goal try, one that sailed wide right to keep the game scoreless.
The costliest fumble allowed El Camino (0-1) to strike first, as a San Mateo pitch play went awry. El Camino defensive end Nate Macalino rushed the quarterback and stripped the ball, allowing cornerback Aarik Fuentecilla to scoop it up and bolt 54 yards for the score, giving the Colts a 7-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
“[Macalino] swatted the ball before he was able to pitch it off, and then I was just able to scoop it up and run it in for a touchdown,” said Fuentecilla, who is a sprinter with the El Camino track team, something that was obvious with the breakaway he gathered for the scoop and score. “I had momentum because I was already coming down to get the pitch man, and then the ball just happen to pop right in front of me.”
With Palma entering the game in place of senior quarterback Nikko Apikelis, San Mateo took care of the ball on the following possession and went on the march. With Fitzgerald opening the drive with runs of 9, 6, 7 and 6 yards, the Bearcats marched 62 yards on 10 plays, culminating in Fitzgerald’s 6-yard scoring blast through the middle, bulling his way through two El Camino defenders to push across the goal line.
Palma scored a similar, if not more impressive rugby-style touchdown in the third quarter. The junior got stood up at the 5-yard line but proceeded to push through a host of defenders to tumble into the end zone for the score, giving the Bearcats a 14-7 lead.
“It’s just bully ball,” Scheller said. “I don’t if we’re going to be able to do that to every opponent, but if we’re going to outweigh some opponents, that’s what we’re going to do.”
While each of El Camino’s three second-half possession ended in punts, San Mateo added on in the fourth quarter, with Cole Mannick turning up the right side to go 23 yards for a score.
Bearcats two-way lineman Nalesoni Fakava was a driving force both sides of the ball. A returning two-time All-Peninsula Athletic League lineman, the senior showed no signs of slowing down. He put his stamp on the defensive side of the game in the first quarter, wrecking El Camino’s second possession with a quarterback sack on first down, then with the Colts backed up, swatting a pass in the end zone for an incompletion on second down.
“It’s what I do,” Fakava said. “We’ve all got to motivate each other. We’ve all got to play an important part of a special team.”
Fakava then turned his focus to offense, where he fronted the ground game from the right guard slot.
“Same thing, just different year,” Fakava said. “It’s just what we’ve been working for. It’s just hard work.”
A moment of silence for EC’s founding principal
Prior to the game, El Camino honored former principal Robert Keropian with a moment of silence. Keropian died July 27. He was 94.
Keropian was El Camino’s first principal, a role he served from 1960, the year the school opened, until his retirement in 1989. According to El Camino historian John Jacobson, it was Keropian who chose El Camino’s mascot, the Colts, because the Baltimore Colts won their second straight NFL championship in 1959 while El Camino was being constructed.
El Camino’s school colors of red and silver were also chosen by Keropian, according to Jacobson, inspired by the principal’s high school alma mater, George Washington in San Francisco. Keropian is a member of the sports hall of fames of both Washington High and San Francisco State University and was honored in 1988 with San Francisco State’s Distinguished Alumni Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.