As far as San Mateo baseball manager Neal Goldstein is concerned, the playoffs have already started.
“We need them all (wins for the remainder of the season),” Goldstein said. “We’re fighting for a CCS berth.”
But with Tuesday’s 4-0 win over Menlo School, a Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division title is still within reach for the Bearcats.
The win moves San Mateo (5-3 PAL Ocean, 12-8 overall) into a tie for second place in the division standings, along with Sacred Heart Prep, which rallied for a 9-6 win over El Camino. Menlo and El Camino dropped to 5-4 in Ocean play and are in a tie for third.
Half Moon Bay (7-2, 12-9) throttled Woodside (3-6, 9-10), 20-4, and continues to lead the Ocean Division by a game over both SHP and San Mateo, which is still a game back in the win column as its game with Mills last week was rained out. It will be made up at 11 a.m. Saturday in San Mateo.
“We scrapped and battled,” Goldstein said of the win over the Knights. “We didn’t have our best offensive game.”
Neither team had what one would call even a good offensive performance as the starting pitching shut down the offenses. San Mateo’s Austin Lachapelle earned the win, despite laboring into the sixth inning. Lachapelle struggled with his pitch count, going 3-2 to 10 batters and walking seven for the game.
But when he needed an out, Lachapelle got it. Menlo (5-4, 9-9-1) collected just four hits against Lachapelle, but stranded 10 runners. The Knights left two on in both the first and second innings and left the bases loaded in the fifth.
“Austin shut them down. It’s not like they hit him,” Goldstein said, adding it was Lachapelle’s pitch count that forced the manager to go to reliever Myles Guerrero with two outs in the sixth.
“He goes deeper (into counts) than he really needs to,” Goldstein said of Lachapelle. “But no one hits him.”
And despite some shaky defense behind him, the Bearcats still managed to make plays to help out their pitcher. The two hardest hit balls came off the bat of Menlo’s Jacob Lee and Matt Haven, who scorched balls in the second and fourth innings, respectively.
But all they had to show for it was a pair of line-drive, double plays. With one out in the second and courtesy runner Garrett Tran at first for catcher Eric Young, Lee hit a bullet — right to San Mateo first baseman Chad Hawkins, who snared the hot shot and then beat Tran back to the bag with a dive for an inning-ending double play.
In the fourth, Jake Bianchi drew a walk to put runners on first and second with one out. Haven came to the plate and hit a seed — right at second baseman Giancarlo Selvitella, who threw to Hawkins covering the bag to double up the runner and end the threat.
Ryan Schnell was the hard-luck loser for Menlo. The sophomore pitched a compete game, scattering seven hits and throwing just 61 pitches in six innings of work.
But his defense let him down as two of the four runs were unearned.
“We were flat and [San Mateo] played really well,” said Menlo co-manager Greg Hart. “They played small ball.”
Meanwhile, the Bearcats came through when they needed to and proved that you don’t need a hit to score a run.
In the bottom of the first inning, however, San Mateo got three hits to score a pair of runs. Aaron Wong led off the inning with an infield hit. Kevin Sanchez came up with a one-out single, followed by a Hawkins high chop over the third baseman’s head that enabled Wong to race home from second for a 1-0 lead.
Sanchez would go to third on a wild pitch and came in to score on a Victor Angulo slow roller to shortstop.
The Bearcats tacked on another run in the bottom of the second. Julian Delfin led off the inning with a walk before getting caught in a rundown following a back pick from Schnell.
But the Knights botched the rundown and Delfin was safe at second. Schnell proceeded to get the next two batters and seemed to be out of the inning when he induced Wong to hit a grounder to shortstop. But the ball went between his legs, allowing Delfin to score for a 3-0 San Mateo lead.
The Bearcats rounded out the scoring with another unearned run in the bottom of the fourth. Aisea Scheller opened the inning with a two-base error. Following an out, pinch hitter Ben Callicot chopped the first pitch he saw for an infield hit, with pinch runner Aidan Natusch moving to third. He would score on an Ethan Nekota groundout to short.
From there, the only question was if Menlo was ever going to get to Lachapelle.
The Knights didn’t. After wiggling out of the bases-loaded jam in the fifth, Lachapelle got the first two outs of the sixth inning before issuing a four-pitch walk to end his day.
Goldstein went to Guerrero, who retired four of the five batters he faced to close out the victory.
“I’m very happy with a 4-nothing win,” Goldstein said. “It’s nice to be in the hunt (for a division title and CCS bid).”
