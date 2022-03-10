TUESDAY
Softball
Woodside 6, Wilcox 3
The Wildcats (3-2) rallied for two three-run innings to earn a non-league victory over Wilcox-Santa Clara (2-3) at Woodside. Fueled by junior Lilliana Magana’s 2-for-3 day at the plate, Woodside scored three runs in the bottom of the first and, after Wilcox narrowed it to 3-2, put up three more runs in the fourth. Magana finished with a triple and two RBIs in her first multi-hit game of the season. This was something of a given for her last season, as she totaled five multi-hit performances in six games while batting .632 (12 for 19) as a sophomore.
Mercy-Burlingame 13, Menlo-Atherton 0
The Crusaders (1-3) rolled to their first win of 2022, scoring in each of their four at-bats en route to ending it early via mercy rule. M-A (3-5) managed just one hit in the contest off the bat of senior Emily Travers, currently batting .478 (11 for 23) on the season.
The King’s Academy 17, Half Moon Bay 6
The Cougars (0-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first but TKA (3-2) scored in every inning, including an eight-run second, to hand HMB its second straight loss of 2022. Emily Chavez socked HMB’s first home run of the season. Abby Kong paced TKA with a 2-for-5 day, with a double and two RBIs.
Design Tech 15, Independence 2
Lauren Wu had three hits while Indiana Oren earned the win on the mound as the Dragons improved to 3-2 on the season.
Baseball
Burlingame 2, Half Moon Bay 1
The Panthers (5-1) continued to flex their arms, this time with four shutout innings from starting pitcher Blake Dempsey. The senior worked four scoreless frames to notch the win, while Aidan Aifers earned the save with three innings of relief. Burlingame, despite totaling just one hit in the game, scored twice in the fourth to deliver the victory for Dempsey. Cougars pitchers walked eight in the game. In their five wins this season, Panthers starting pitchers have yet to surrender a run.
San Mateo 22, Balboa 2
Giancarlo Selvitella made his 2022 debut a good one, leading a San Mateo rout of Balboa-SF (0-2) with four-hit outburst. Selvitella was 4 for 6 with four RBIs, as San Mateo (3-2) tallied two eight-run innings in the game. Kevin Sanchez added a 3-for-5 performance with five RBIs and three runs scored, Chad Hawkins was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and junior Evan Harris tabbed his first home run of the season.
Sacred Heart Cathedral 14, Sacred Heart Prep 0
The Gators (1-5) ran into a buzzsaw in SHC starting pitcher Elijah Pilgreen, and the Fightin’ Irish (4-0-1) went large in the fourth with a nine-run inning. Pilgreen worked six scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out eight. Junior reliever Franco Moran worked a perfect seventh to finish it. The loss it the third straight for SHP.
The Bay School 14, Westmoor 5
The Bay School-SF (1-1-1) scored early and often to earn its first victory of the year at Westmoor (3-2). Of Westmoor’s four pitchers, three underclassmen struggled. Only junior Antonio Santana enjoyed any modicum of success, allowing two runs through two innings of relief in his second outing of the season. Since winning their first three to start the year, the Rams have now dropped two straight.
Summit Shasta 20, The Academy 0
Freshman Max Espinola tabbed a double and three RBIs, and the Black Bears (3-0) went large for the third time to start 2022. Summit Shasta jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first inning. Seniors David Velis and Larry Kuang, along with freshman Milo Jung added two hits apiece. The Black Bears have now outscored three opponents by a cumulative score of 47-1 this season.
Riordan 7, Mills 3
San Bruno native David Aberouette enjoyed a 2-for-5 day with a triple and two RBIs for Riordan (3-2), as the Crusaders banged out 15 hits to top the Vikings (0-5). Ethan Vargas and Dylan Russell led Riordan with three hits apiece.
Boys’ tennis
Menlo 7, Crystal Springs 0
The Knights (3-0) swept every set of the day to earn their third straight win to start 2022. Menlo’s doubles teams went the distance to keep the sweep intact, with No. 3 doubles Sam Engel and Nikhil Kothari earning a 7-5, 7-6 victory.
Carlmont 4, San Mateo 3
The Scots barely held off the Bearcats in a Bay Division match.
Carlmont (1-0) managed to take three of the four singles matches, combined with a win from the No. 2 doubles team of Andrew Cruz and Ethan Hsu to clinch the team victory.
Kaden Chang’s win at No. 3 singles for San Mateo prevented a Scots’ sweep.
In other action …
Hillsdale, Oceana, Woodside and Sequoia all won their matches 7-0.
Boys’ lacrosse
Sacred Heart Prep 18, Tamalpais 2
Kai Lockton scored four goals to lead the Gators to a big win over Tamalpais. SHP held a 14-0 lead at halftime. Eric Bollar added three goals and two assists, while Ian Dykes, Max Sloat and Alex Shen totaled two goals each. James Dakin led the SHP possession game, winning 17 of 19 face-offs.
Boys’ volleyball
Lincoln 3, San Mateo 0
Jeremy Yang totaled seven kills and Aaron Guo added three aces for the Bearcats, but Lincoln swept the non-league match 25-18, 25-17, 26-24.
Badminton
Strange scores from the PAL
The badminton Bay Division schedule has gotten off to a wacky start to the 2022 season. Only two weeks in, there have been a pair of matches decided by a tiebreaker, along with a pair of shutout victories.
Burlingame and Capuchino — after 15 matches comprised of three boys’ singles, girls’ singles, boys’ doubles, girls’ doubles and mixed doubles — where wins at No. 1 are worth three points, wins at No. 2 two points, etc., managed to evenly split them and finished in a 15-15 tie.
The Panthers, however, were awarded the win based on a tiebreaker — Burlingame won three of the No. 1 matches to two for the Mustangs.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, Carlmont became the second team this season to post a shutout — beating Westmoor 30-0, meaning they won all 15 matches.
Mills came pretty close to match the Scots, beating South City 28-2, while Aragon cruised past San Mateo, 25-5.
