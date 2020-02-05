TUESDAY
College softball
CSM sweeps Merced
The Bulldogs improved to 7-1 on the season with a doubleheader sweep of the Blue Devils.
In the opener, CSM scored four runs in the second and tacked on one more in the third for a 5-1 victory. Shea Moreno (Sheldon-Sacramento) blasted a two-run homer to center and Analeese Rios (Moreau Catholic-Hayward) drove in a pair as well to give Kealani Cardona the win in the circle. The freshman from Hillsdale went five innings, allowing three hits. Mary Mirt (Aragon) finished up with two innings of work.
In the night cap, a 5-0 CSM win, the Bulldogs scored two runs in each of the first two innings to take control. Phelicity Faaita (James Logan-Union City) went the distance in the circle for CSM, throwing a three-hit shutout and striking out 11.
Moreno had a pair of hits and drove in a run, as did Faaita, Sarah Giles (San Lorenzo), Isabella Zalba (Hillsdale), Logan Bonetti (Carlmont) and Jada Walker (San Mateo).
Girls’ soccer
Aragon 3, Terra Nova 0
The Dons secured just their second win of the PAL Bay Division schedule with the shutout of the Tigers.
Aragon (2-7-1 PAL Bay, 7 points, 5-8-2 overall) took control of the game with an Abby Chang strike in the second minute. It was another strong performance from Chang, who scored the Dons’ first two goals and assisted on Kaelyn Luebke’s goal in the 50th minute.
Natalia Lazzareschi and Sophie Fayet-Faber each had an assist for Aragon.
Boys’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 85, King’s Academy 50
The Gators set up a showdown with first-place Menlo Friday by cruising past the Knights in a WBAL game.
A 29-point second period game SHP (9-1 WBAL, 17-3 overall) a 47-21 lead at halftime. Sophomore guard Aidan Braccia went off for the Gators, pouring in 31 points, knocking down five 3-pointers in the process. Jai Deshpande added 16 for the Gators.
MONDAY
PAL coaches honored
El Camino boys’ head soccer coach Ken Anderson and Woodside girls’ head soccer coach Jose Navarrete were both named by the Central Coast Section as CCS honor coaches for the 2019-20 season.
Anderson, who is also Emergency Services Director for the South San Francisco Fire Department, has coached the Colts for 29 years, taking the boys’ to the 2016 CCS Division II championship game. He also helped start the school’s girls’ program.
Navarrete is in his 22nd season coaching at Woodside, having led the Wildcats to the six CCS finals appearances and three CCS championships (2013, 2016, 2017), including the 2016 Open Division title.
Boys’ soccer
Menlo-Atherton 4, Sequoia 2
The Bears surged into the top spot in the PAL Bay Division standings with the win over the Ravens.
Will Dimarkol and Miguel Tostada each had a goal an assist for M-A (7-2-1 PAL Bay, 22 points), which moved three points clear of second place Carlmont (5-1-4, 19 points).
David Garibay converted a penalty kick for M-A, while Manny Preciado added an assist.
Eric Espinoza and Jacob Burrill scored for Sequoia (4-5-1, 13 points), with Liam Ladabaum assisting on Burrill’s strike.
Woodside 1, Mills 0
In a game rescheduled from Dec. 18, the Wildcats scored the game’s only goal and then held off the Vikings, who stayed in the hunt for a PAL Ocean Division title.
David Ruiz netted the only goal for Woodside (7-4-2 PAL Ocean, 23 points) as the Wildcats moved ahead of Westmoor for third place. Woodside trails division leading San Mateo (10-1-1, 31 points) by eight points.
