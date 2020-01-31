WEDNESDAY
Boys’ soccer
San Mateo 1, Capuchino 0
The Bearcats handed the Mustangs their first loss in Ocean play and moved past them into first place in the standings.
Djelani Phillips’ header off a corner kick from Sanath Vaka proved to be the difference for San Mateo (9-1-1 PAL Ocean 28 points, 10-1-2 overall).
Capuchino falls to 8-1-2 (26 points) and 9-3-2 overall.
Burlingame 1, Hillsdale 1
Both teams scored once in the second half to finish in a tie in a PAL Bay Division matchup.
Liam Griffin scored for Burlingame (5-2-2 PAL Bay, 17 points, 8-4-2 overall), off an assist from Nico Flores.
Hillsdale (2-5-2, 8 points, 6-4-2) got an unassisted goal from Alfredo Arias.
Woodside 5, Jefferson 1
The Wildcats scored three times in the first half to take control in a win over the Grizzlies in a PAL Ocean meeting.
Alexis Cardenas scored twice and added an assist to lead Woodside (6-4-1 PAL Ocean, 25 points). Cole Preston had a goal and an assist for the Wildcats, who also got goals from Dexter Alvarez and Robby Sellman. David Ruiz posted a pair of assists for Woodside as well.
Jefferson falls to 4-3-3 (15 points) in division play and overall.
Mills 5, Oceana 3
The Vikings scored four times in the first half and then had to withstand a three-goal barrage from the Sharks to post the Ocean Division victory.
Ryan Kwok scored a pair of goals and Misaya Miyake added three assists to lead Mills (5-4-1 PAL Ocean, 16 points). Arthur Foy, Mosa Ibraheem and Justin Lauer rounded out the scoring for the Vikings, while Jack Sanchez added an assist.
El Camino 4, Westmoor 1
The Colts handed the Rams their second straight loss in Ocean Division play.
El Camino (4-8, 12 points, 5-11 overall) scored two goals in each half, paced by Alexis Diaz, who finished with three assists. Jacob Deinla, Brandon Hernandez, Adrian Hernandez and Robert Michel all scored goals for the Colts, while Michael Musallam was credited with the fourth assist.
Crystal Springs 7, Eastside College Prep 2
The Gryphons scored four goals in the first half as they cruised to the WBAL win over the Panthers.
Max Zieger paced the offense, netting a hat trick for Crystal Springs (2-3-2 WBAL, 8 points, 6-5-2 overall). Lleyton Yang scored twice, while Ryan Yang and goalkeeper Alexander Hansmann, who played the field, each had a goal and an assist for the Gryphons.
Anders Bisgaard finished with a pair of assists, while Jake Symond and Evan Cook each notched an assist as well.
Girls’ basketball
El Camino 53, Half Moon Bay 46
The Colts pulled off the upset of the season so far, handing the Cougars their first loss in PAL North Division play.
The Ikuma sisters, Kayla and Alyssa, led El Camino (4-4 PAL North, 9-7 overall) with 19 and 13 points, respectively.
Abby Kennedy led HMB (7-1, 17-3), finishing with 15 points.
With the loss, the Cougars have a half-game lead over Westmoor, but each team has a loss. HMB has yet to take its second bye.
Burlingame 56, Hillsdale 53
The Panthers outscored the Knights 17-14 in the fourth quarter, which proved to be the difference in the PAL South Division matchup.
Samantha Kershner paced Burlingame (3-4 PAL South, 11-7 overall), finishing with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Ava Uhrich was right behind with 12.
Hillsdale (4-3, 12-6) got a game-high 16 points from Bailey Fong. Yazmeen Ramirez added 11 and Makena Nitao chipped in with 10 for the Knights.
Mills 46, Carlmont 33
The Vikings held the Scots to just 22 points through the first three quarters to pull into a three-way tie for third place, along with Carlmont and Hillsdale.
Mills (4-3 PAL South, 12-7 overall) was led by Chloe Tam, who poured in a game-high 19 points. Victoria Williams added 15 for the Vikings.
Carlmont (4-3, 14-5) was led by Donya Khonsari, who finished with 7 points.
Capuchino 65, Woodside 49
Trailing by three at halftime, the Mustangs held the Wildcats to just 15 points in the second to take the PAL South victory.
Capuchino (3-4 PAL South, 9-10 overall) scored 34 points in the second half.
The Mustangs were led by Jaisa Gamble who tied for game-high scoring honors with 23 points. Crystle Gumban added 14 for the Capuchino.
Natalya Hotovec also scored 23 points to lead Woodside (2-5, 11-5).
Boys’ basketball
Menlo-Atherton 78, San Mateo 25
The Bears scored 22 points or more in each of the first three quarters as they went over the 70-point mark for the third game in a row.
Nick Tripaldi paced M-A (7-0 PAL South, 16-3 overall), finishing with 19 points. Skyler Thomas added 10 for the Bears.
San Mateo (2-5, 11-7) was led by Jackson Chew, who finished with 10 points.
Sequoia 60, Aragon 43
The Ravens scored 27 points in the second quarter to propel them to the win over the Dons.
Sam Schult and Albert Tuakalau each scored 14 points to lead Sequoia (6-1 PAL South, 10-9 overall).
Alexander Haas was the leading scorer for Aragon (3-4, 7-12), finishing with 8 points.
Mills 46, Carlmont 37
The Vikings picked up their second win in a row, knocking off the Scots.
Jaden Tung led Mills (2-5 PAL South, 5-14 overall), finishing with 14 points. Michael Matsuno added 11 and Taine DiOro chipped in 10.
Carlmont (3-4, 8-11) was paced by Daniel Award, who scored 13 points.
Men’s college basketball
Cañada 73, Ohlone-Fremont 72
Tommie Cheang knocked down a 20-foot jumper at the buzzer to the Colts their first win in Coast North play and wrap up the first half of conference action.
Isaiah Cabrera gave Ohlone a 72-71 lead with three seconds left, but Cheang (Aragon) received a long pass near the top right side of the lane and put up his game-winning shot.
It was Cheang’s only points of the second half, who drained six 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 20 points for the game.
Diyar Yuksel (Serra) led Cañada (1-6 Coast North, 3-16 overall) with 22 points.
Foothill 67, Skyline 54
Down three points at halftime, the Trojans were outscored by 10 in the second half as the Owls posted the Coast North win.
Colby Vazquez (Mills) led Skyline (3-4 Coast North, 10-10 overall), finishing with 19 points.
Women’s college basketball
Chabot-Hayward 93, CSM 44
The Gladiators scored 21 points or more in all four quarters as they cruised past the Bulldogs.
Emily Latu (Pacific Bay Christian) led CSM (2-3 Coast North, 13-10 overall). Courtney Townsend (San Mateo) added 12.
Chabot improves to 3-2 in conference play and 17-6 overall.
Skyline 54, Ohlone-Fremont 44
The Trojans remained undefeated and in first place in the Coast North standings with the win over the Renegades.
Nicole Brunicardi (Burlingame) came off the bench to lead Skyline (5-0 Coast North, 16-7 overall), finishing with 17 points. Jalene Parangan (Aragon) added 14 for the Trojans.
