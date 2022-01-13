TUESDAY
Boys’ basketball
El Camino 63, Terra Nova 31
The Colts defense held the Tigers to single-digit scoring for three quarters as they cruised to the win in the PAL North opener for both teams.
Nick Santos led the way for El Camino (1-0 PAL North, 7-4 overall), scoring a game-high 19 points. Teammate Jonathon Claybon was right behind with 18, while Josh Harold chipped in with 14. Terra Nova (0-1, 6-7) was led by Miguel Valdez, who scored six.
Half Moon Bay 78, Oceana 44
The Cougars opened with a 22-point first quarter before putting the hammer down with a 31-point second quarter in the lopsided win over the Sharks.
Drew Dorwin lit up the scoreboard for HMB (1-0, 4-4), scoring a game-high 29 points, hitting five 3-pointers in the process.
South City 57, Westmoor 52
The Warriors built a nine-point halftime lead and then held off Westmoor in the second half to secure the win.
Jaden Rodrigues and Maximiliano Lara Perez each had 11 points to lead South City (1-0, 7-4). Westmoor (0-1, 4-8) got a game-high 14 points from Matthew Murillo.
Menlo School 90, Harker 44
The Knights just missed the century mark in the WBAL season-opening win over the Eagles.
Lucas Vogel had a monster game for Menlo (1-0, 7-3), erupting for 31 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers in the process. Daniel Solomon added 23 points, while Will Eggmeier chipped in with 14. Solomon and Eggmeier each drained four 3-pointers.
Girls’ basketball
El Camino 28, Terra Nova 25
Leading by a point at halftime, 12-11, the Colts nursed the lead to the end to fend off the Tigers in the PAL North opener.
Mariah Flores led the way for El Camino (1-0, 6-5), scoring a game-high 11 points.
Terra Nova (0-1, 2-6) was led by Jocelyn Calvillo, who finished with seven points.
Menlo School 65, Crystal Springs 25
Senior center Sharon Nejad poured in 27 points to lead the Knights to the West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division win over the Gryphons.
Nejad, a four-year varsity starter, made 11 field goals and was 5-for-10 from the free-throw line.
Girls’ soccer
Terra Nova 4, El Camino 2
After combining for five, first-half goals, the Tigers scored the only goal of the second half to top the Colts.
Terra (1-0 PAL Ocean, 2-6 overall) scored three times in the opening 40 minutes, El Camino (0-1, 0-4) scored twice.
Madison Donati had a big game for the Tigers, scoring three times. Shellsea Gutierrez scored the other for Terra Nova, with Sophia Zygarewicz and Lauren Ryan added assists for the Tigers.
El Camino got goals from Briona Campbell and Valentine Sandillo, with Briana Acuna picking up an assist.
Carlmont 6, Capuchino 0
The Scots opened their revenge tour on the PAL Ocean with shellacking of the Mustangs.
Leading just 1-0 at halftime, Carlmont (1-0, 3-2-2) broke it open in the second with five goals.
