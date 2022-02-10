TUESDAY
Girls' soccer
Menlo-Atherton 1, Aragon 0
The Bears earned their second win in PAL Bay play with the win over the
Dons.
Jimena Sandoval scored the game's only goal for M-A (2-2-5 PAL Bay,
6-5-6 overall) in the second half off an assist from Alessia Bolanos.
Aragon falls to 2-6-1 in Bay play and 5-8-2 overall.
Capuchino 2, Half Moon Bay 1
The Mustangs scored once in each half to beat the Cougars.
Konstantina Konidaris and Mial Fuell each had a goal and an assist for
Capuchino (3-4-2 PAL Ocean, 5-12-2 overall).
Deja Spikes scored for HMB (1-7, 4-11), with Vicky Preciado earning the
assist.
South City 2, El Camino 0
The Warriors scored both their goals in the second half.
South City improves to 4-3-2 in Ocean play and 6-8-3 overall. El Camino
falls to 0-8 and 1-13.
Mills 7, Westmoor 0
Alex Dedes scored twice and assisted on three others to help lead the
Vikings to the win over the Rams.
Tiara Betucchi and Abby Zennadi both scored twice for Mills (5-1 PAL
Lake, 5-3-1 overall). Angelie Marwah added a goal and assist for the
Vikings as well.
San Mateo 9, Oceana 0
Karina and Annika Chand combined for two goals and two assists in the
rout of the Sharks.
Mani Helu and Kayla Williams each scored twice for San Mateo (6-0 PAL
Lake, 12-1-1 overall), while Alayna Jordan picked up three assists.
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Notre Dame-SJ 0
Megan Sweeney scored once and assisted on another as the Gators remain
in second place in the WBAL Foothill Division behind Notre Dame-Belmont.
Sydney Adas and Brenda Melgoza rounded out the scoring for SHP.
Notre Dame-Belmont 5, Menlo School 1
After a scoreless first half, the Tigers exploded in the second as they
moved into first place in the WBAL Foothill Division.
NDB improved to 7-1 in division play, while Menlo fell to 5-2-1.
Girls' basketball
Menlo School 55, Woodside Priory 52
Shannon Li drained a 3-pointer in the final minute to give the Knights a
lead and Karen Xin delivered the final touches, driving in for a layup
and making a pair of free throw.
Xin, a freshman, led Menlo (7-3 WBAL Foothill), finishing with 16
points.
Boys' basketball
Menlo School 68, Harker School 38
The Knights rebounded from a pair of blowout losses to WBAL-leading
Sacred Heart Prep to beat up the Eagles.
Lucas Vogel scored 18 points to lead Menlo (7-4 WBAL) on 7-of-10
shooting. Daniel Solomon added 13 points, four rebounds, three assists
and five steals in the win. Brooks Mead chipped in with 10 points.
Sacred Heart Prep 80, Crystal Springs 31
The Gators scored 20 points or more in each of the first three quarters
to cruise past the Gryphons.
Aidan Braccia scored a game-high 16 points to lead SHP (12-0 WBAL, 19-3
overall). Jake York added 13 and Sam Norris 11 for the Gators.
Crystal Springs (1-11, 8-12) got 13 points from Luke Iannucilli.
