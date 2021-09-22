TUESDAY
Girls’ tennis
Menlo-Atherton 7, Aragon 0
The Bears did not drop a set and only the No. 1 doubles team of Fanny Lukas and Callista Mille lost more than three games in the win over the Dons.
Lukas and Mille needed a first-set tiebreak before winning in straight sets. Lila Motamedi (No. 3 singles) and Emma Williams (No. 4 singles) won their matches at love. The No. 2 doubles team of Sienna Aylaian and Meena Alui, along with the No. 3 doubles duo of Christine Herbst and Johanna Gullikson each lost only one game.
Girls’ golf
Mercy-Burlingame 252, Notre Dame-Belmont 272
Brooke Barron, Jaylyn Remolona and Eva Denten all shot 47s to lead the Crusaders to the WBAL win over the Tigers at Crystal Springs Golf Course in Hillsborough.
Saavy Sweet led NDB, finishing with a 48.
MONDAY
Boys’ water polo
M-A 12, Woodside 10
Julian Montoya scored a match-high five goals to lead the Bears to a key win over the Wildcats in the race for the PAL Bay Division title.
The Wildcats are the 2019 Bay Division champs and went undefeated in 10 matches during the COVID-truncated spring season, but the Bears now have the inside track to the PAL Bay Division title. The two teams meet again Oct. 14 in Atherton.
Owen Taylor added a pair of goals for M-A (3-0 PAL Bay), Mile Scherer added a pair while Jon Hoker and Jackson Garff scored one goal apiece.
M-A goalie Jake Taylor, despite giving up 10 goals, finished with 11 saves to thwart the Wildcats.
Woodside (2-1) got four goals from Andrew Miller, who also assisted on a fifth.
Jake Anderson added a hat trick for Woodside, with Max Benkard scoring twice and Mason Moore rounding out the scoring. Tyler Deal had a pair of assists for the Wildcats.
Girls’ water polo
Notre Dame-Belmont 7, Carlmont 4
Allison King scored four and Isabelle Neil added a pair to lead the Tigers to the PAL Bay Division win.
Caroline Turk finished with eight saves for NDB (1-2).
Carlmont (1-3) got three goals from Jessica Conley and goalie Nefeli Tsangaropoulos had seven blocks.
Burlingame 15, Sequoia 9
Natalie Sullivan Wu scored 2/3 of the Panthers’ goal in the PAL Bay Division victory.
Sullivan Wu scored 10 goals for Burlingame as the Panthers stayed undefeated in Bay Division play at 4-0.
Woodside 11, Menlo-Atherton 8
The Wildcats got a team effort in knocking off the Bears in a key Bay Division showdown.
Lucy Worden paced the offense for Woodside (2-1), scoring five goals. Arianna Gerola added two goals and came up with six steals. Wildcats’ goalie Sophie Simpson finished with eight saves and came away with a team-high seven steals.
M-A dropped to 2-1 in Bay play.
Girls’ golf
Sequoia 195, Woodside 203
The Ravens stayed undefeated with a win over the rival Wildcats at Emerald Hills golf course in Redwood City.
Gianna Flores led Sequoia (3-0 Ocean Division) with a low round of 31. Elisa Flores carded a 37, Noel Bargainer and 41 and Emma Chiavegatto and Shawnee Schwartz each came in with 43s.
Woodside (0-2) was led by Katelyn Fung’s 35, followed by Anjali Ulrich’s 37. Kiaana Prikh came in with a 41, Ava Chotai a 43 and Sierra Byrant 47.
Menlo School 228, Notre Dame-SJ 262
Hailey Kim shot a 1-under 35 and Chloe Lee carded an even-par 36 to lead the Knights to the WBAL victory.
Joelle Kim finished with a 41 for Menlo (4-2 WBAL), Indira Abhyanker had a 55 and Alexa Muchnick and Rhea Nandal both had 61s at Sharon Height Country Club.
