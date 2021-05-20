WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Carlmont 6, Burlingame 2
The Scots handed Panthers pitcher Max Alvira his first loss of the season, taking advantage of five Burlingame errors.
Collin O’Driscoll drove in a pair of runs for Carlmont, without benefit of a hit. He had a sacrifice fly and a sacrifice bunt.
Camden Scholl picked up the win for the Scots, holding Burlingame to just three runs hits through six innings of work.
Dexter Quisol had two of the Panthers’ hits, while Johnny Suarez picked up an RBI for Burlingame.
TUESDAY
Boys’ water polo
Woodside 9, Menlo-Atherton 4
For the second year in a row, the Wildcats knocked off the Bears.
Last year, Woodside’s win sealed a Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division title for the Wildcats.
Jake Anderson led the offense for Woodside, scoring a hat trick. Aiden Seed added a pair of goals, while Max Benkard, Ryan Mills, Joe Untrecht and Jake Escobar rounded out the scoring for the Wildcats.
Kai Seed had a big game in the cage for Woodside as the senior goaltender finished with 12 saves.
Baseball
Menlo-Atherton 10, Half Moon Bay 1
The Bears stayed undefeated in Ocean Division play with the win over the Cougars.
The M-A offense continues to swing it, rapping out 13 hits. The big blow was Owen Keep’s bases-loaded, three-RBI double. John Quinlan continues to set the table, going 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Tommy Eisenstat went 3 for 3 and along with Sean Quinton, Griff William, Reno DiBono and Max Coupe all drove in a run.
Williams earned the win with six innings of work, allowing one run on four hits.
David Nieves drove in the lone run for HMB, doubling home Will Moffitt.
Boys’ basketball
Half Moon Bay 71, Piedmont Hills 61
Ben McKnight poured in 22 points to help lead the Cougars past the Pirates in a non-league game.
Mykola Ediger pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds to go along with nine points, Sean Ediger had eight points and eight assists. Lukas Meighan had 10 points for the Cougars as well.
Girls’ golf
Barron WBAL champion
Mercy-Burlingame’s Brooke Barron wrapped up the 2021 season by capturing the West Bay Athletic League title at Los Lagos Golf Course in San Jose.
Barron, a junior, fired a 1-over 69 to finish five strokes ahead of the second-place finisher.
Boys’ golf
Aragon 202, Half Moon Bay 219
The Dons stayed undefeated in PAL play with a win over the Cougars on the Old Course at Half Moon Bay Golf Links.
Sam Higaki carded a 34 to lead Aragon, while Alex Kao and Leo Wang both shot 38s.
Boys’ soccer
Menlo School 4, Woodside Priory 0
The Knights completed an undefeated season by beating the Panthers and capturing the WBAL championship.
Tor Micaelian gave Menlo a 1-0 lead at halftime, off an assist from Christian Corcoran. But the Knights erupted for three goals over the final 40 minutes. Ilan Listgarten scored twice and Micaelian rounded out the scoring for Menlo. Knights’ goalkeeper Peter Gray recorded his fourth shutout of the season.
Menlo now awaits its postseason opponent following the CCS seeding meeting Thursday.
