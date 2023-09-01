Something special might be brewing at San Mateo High School.
After a sloppy but solid season-0pening win over El Camino last week, the Bearcats took a big step up in competition when they hosted the Bay Division’s Half Moon Bay in a non-league game Thursday night.
Half Moon Bay ran 12 more plays and held San Mateo to 260 yards of offense, but the Bearcats took advantage of turnovers, short fields and short drives to post an impressive 34-8 win over the Cougars.
“It was big. Half Moon Bay has been the standard (for us), that kind of grittiness and dedication,” said San Mateo head coach Jeff Scheller. “[This win] is a big confidence builder.”
Half Moon Bay, on the other hand, has a lot to fix if the Cougars want to be competitive this season, because two games into the season, they haven’t been. After a 40-7 beatdown by Leland in the opener, it was more of the same a week later.
And HMB head coach Keith Holden must have been feeling some deja vu as for the second game in a row, the Cougars fumbled the ball away on the first snap of the game.
“That’s not good,” Holden said.
Three plays and 40 yards later, San Mateo was up 7-0, on its way to scoring touchdowns on its first three drives of the game for a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
“San Mateo played well. [Scheller] has done a fantastic job with the program,” Holden said. “We just weren’t consistent.”
While San Mateo’s offense has gotten a lot of play so far this year — as running back Emmanuel Fitzgerald went over the 100-yard mark for the second week in row, finishing with 118 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries — it’s been the Bearcats defense that has made the offense’s job that much easier.
After holding El Camino to just seven points last week, the Bearcats defense kept the Cougars off the scoreboard until late in the fourth quarter. They have allowed just 15 points so far this season and held HMB to under 200 yards of offense as the Cougars finished with 197 — 84 of which came in the fourth quarter.
Additionally, the Bearcats came up with three HMB turnovers, which they converted into 14 points and they forced the Cougars to turn the ball over on downs five times. Defensive end Fone Fakava was especially dominant, making tackles all over the field and recovering both fumbles for San Mateo.
“Coach reminded us that we had to play ‘A’ league (football) to beat an ‘A’ league (team),” Fakava said.
He fell on the ball on the HMB’s first play and late in the third, made the play of the game when he stood up HMB’s Connor Heath following a 4-yard gain and stripped the ball from him as he stood.
“He’s a difference maker,” Scheller said of Fakava. “I don’t know if I’ve coached a guy as dominant as him.”
With the defense locking down the Cougars, the San Mateo offense does what it does best — run the ball and dare the defense to stop it. San Mateo opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game when on third-and-10 from the HMB 40, Fitzgerald took a handoff on a fullback dive, broke past the line of scrimmage, got a good seal block, turned the right corner and went the distance for a 40-yard score and a 7-0 lead.
After forcing the Cougars to turn the ball over downs, stopping a fake punt at the HMB 36, the Bearcats needed just three more plays to double their lead. This time, it was a reverse pitch to Matt Radulovich around the left end and he went in untouched from 25 yards out for a 14-0 lead.
The teams traded punts before San Mateo’s Christian Bagileo intercepted a pass on the first play of the second quarter. Starting from their own 37, the Bearcats drove 63 yards on seven plays, the big play a 33-yard run from Cole Mannick and capped by a 16-yard touchdown run from Fitzgerald, dragging a defender across the goal line from two yards out to put the Bearcats up 21-0.
San Mateo added one more touchdown in the final minute of the first half, with Fitzgerald going right up the gut from 16 yards out again to put the Bearcats up 27-0 at halftime.
The Bearcats rounded out their scoring on their second drive of the third quarter, with Fitzgerald bulling his way into the end zone from 9 yards out for a 34-0 lead.
Heath scored HMB’s touchdown on a 10-yard run with just over four minutes left to play.
“The kids really played well,” Scheller said. “They played with a lot of effort.”
