Like most public school teams, it took a few weeks for the Capuchino football team to learn how to properly execute.
The Mustangs have now figured it out and bring a three-game winning streak into Friday night’s 7 p.m. kickoff against Hillsdale in the Daily Journal’s Game of the Week.
Capuchino is coming off a 41-38 nailbiter over Jefferson last week as the Mustangs improved to 2-0 in Ocean Division play and 4-2 overall.
“We always felt we had a good football team. We had to fix a few things on the offensive line. That takes time throughout the season,” said Capuchino head coach Jay Oca. “Our offensive line is young. (We’re) just figuring it out. We’re finding guys who work in certain spots.”
After the first two games of the season, Oca still wasn’t sure what kind of team he had. The Mustangs were blown out by Burlingame, 35-0 in the season opener, a Panthers’ team Oca said was, “in Week 8 form.”
The Mustangs came back the next week with a 41-3 win over El Camino.
“Burlingame and El Camino are two different teams,” Oca said.
In Week 3, the Mustangs dropped a 21-7 decision to Sequoia, a game in which Oca sat his best offensive lineman for disciplinary reasons and went on to lose four more starters to injuries. Over its last three games, however, Capuchino put everything together, having outscored its opponents, 134-58.
The Mustangs’ comfort level helped them to four scores on four first-half possessions as they built a 35-12 halftime lead over the Grizzlies last week. Not surprisingly, Capuchino’s offense was carried by running back Isaac Nishimoto, who rushed for 135 yards and four first-half touchdowns, but the Mustangs’ workhorse went down early in the second half with leg cramps. Luckily for Capuchino, it had Ranier Ibay waiting in the wings and when the junior got his chance, he took advantage. Ibay rushed for a season-high 108 yards on 17 carries and scored what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown.
“It was huge for him … to hold on to the football and control the clock,” Oca said. “[Ibay’s] had flashes (in practice). I knew what he could do. I knew the potential he had. It was the right time and place for him to get in there. Thank goodness he was prepared.”
Oca said Nishimoto will be ready to go Friday night.
Hillsdale (0-1, 4-2), meanwhile, will be preparing for the opposite end of the offensive spectrum. Last week, the Knights were shelled by a Menlo School team that threw five touchdowns in a 55-21 loss. This week, Hillsdale will take on a Capuchino squad that may throw the ball five times.
“[Hillsdale has] an offensive line that is really good. They’re big, they get off the ball. Their quarterback (Liam Smith) is awesome … and they have some good running backs. And they’re always stout on defense.
“They can run the ball and are strong on defense. That’s a good formula. That’s our formula.”
With Hillsdale’s loss to Menlo, it leaves Capuchino as the next team up to challenge for the Ocean Division title. While Oca said the Mustangs’ focus is only on Hillsdale, he did admit there has been a short chat about the postseason. The Mustangs, who spent the 2013 to 2019 seasons playing in the Lake Division, are used to the winner-take-all mentality of the Lake — where nothing short of a division crown qualifies for CCS.
In the Ocean, there is a little more room for error in qualifying for the Central Coast Section postseason.
“I’ve had a small discussion with the team,” Oca said. “We win two out of these (next) three, we’re in (the postseason).”
Oca also knows, however, that as soon as a team starts looking ahead, bad things can happen.
“We’re going against a well-coached, good football team (in Hillsdale),” Oca said. “The Ocean Division is always competitive. It’s good football. We have good coaches in our [division].
“We have all the pieces. We have the ingredients. … We’re gelling together as a team. Defensively, we’re learning where we need to be. … Everyone has bought in. Everybody is getting better.”
