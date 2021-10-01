FRIDAY
Bay Division
Sacred Heart Prep (0-0, 1-3) at Burlingame (0-0, 4-0), 7 p.m.
The Gators were gutted in a 20-13 loss to Hillsdale last week. … The Panthers are coming off a bye. They pummeled Homestead two weeks ago, 26-13. … Burlingame beat SHP 21-14 in 2019. … SHP has lost three straight. … The Gators haven’t scored more than 21 points since putting up 28 in the season opener. … Burlingame is 4-0 for the first time since 2015, when the Panthers won their first seven games. … The Panthers defense hasn’t given up more than 13 points in any one game this season and through four games, have allowed a combined 26.
Ocean Division
Carlmont (0-0, 1-3) at Capuchino (0-0, 2-2), 7 p.m.
The Scots are coming off a bye. The Scots were squashed by Palo Alto two weeks ago, 36-14. … The Mustangs also had a bye last week. They whipped Washington-SF 56-6 two weeks ago. … These teams last met in 2018 in Lake Division play, with Carlmont winning 28-16. … The Scots have lost three in a row since a 40-7 win in Week 1. … Carlmont hasn’t scored more than 21 points since beating El Camino. … In its two wins, Capuchino is averaging 48 points. In their two losses, the Mustangs have scored 7 points.
Lake Division
Woodside (0-0, 1-3) at San Mateo (0-0, 4-0), 7 p.m.
The Wildcats were on a bye last week. They fell to Cupertino two weeks ago, 26-19. … The Bearcats buried Oakland last week, 42-0. … These teams haven’t played each other since 2014, a 48-12 Woodside win. … The Wildcats have lost their last two games. … Woodside scores an average 16.5 points per game, while allowing 32. … San Mateo started 4-0 in 2019. … The Bearcats have already posted a pair of shutouts and have allowed a total of 28 points through four games. … San Mateo averages 34 points per game.
Mills (0-0, 0-3) at Sequoia (0-0, 1-3), 7 p.m.
The Vikings have had the last two weeks off. They dropped a tough 34-33 decision to Yerba Buena Sept. 9. … The Ravens had a bye last week. They were ripped by Hillsdale two weeks ago, 34-14. … Mills may have lost three straight to open the season, but the Vikings have lost their last two games by a combined 6 points. … Sequoia scored 28 points in a 56-28 loss to Gunn three weeks ago. In their other three games, the Ravens have scored a combined 27 points. … The Sequoia defense is giving up an average of 40 points per game.
Non-league
Aragon (2-2) at King’s Academy (2-2), 7 p.m.
The Dons had a bye last week. They dominated Saratoga 40-0 two weeks ago. … The Knights knocked off Moreau Catholic-Hayward last week, 28-21. … King’s Academy thumped Aragon 44-0 in 2019. … After opening the season with back-to-back blowout losses, Aragon has posted back-to-back blowout wins. … The Dons scored a combined 19 points in their first two games. In their last two, they’ve scored a combined 81. … Like Aragon, King’s Academy lost its first two games and is now riding a two-game winning streak. … The Knights have increased their scoring every week, culminating with a season-high 28 points against Moreau.
Menlo-Atherton (2-2) at Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills (2-3), 7 p.m.
The Bears barely got past McClymonds-Oakland last week, 30-27 in overtime. … The Oak Ridge Trojans suffered a 21-20 loss to Granite Bay last week. … Oak Ridge went 2-4 during the spring season. In 2019, the Trojans were 10-3, winning the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I title before losing in the 1-AA Northern California championship game. … The M-A offense is averaging 34.5 points per game, while allowing 31.7. … The 30 points scored last week was a season low for the Bears. … Oak Ridge has lost its last two games. … In their two wins, the Trojans averaged 30 points per game. In their three losses, they average 12.3.
SATURDAY
Ocean Division
Jefferson (0-0, 2-1) at Menlo School (0-0, 4-0), 2 p.m.
The Grizzlies had a bye last week. They got past Castlemont-Oakland 29-20 two weeks ago. … The Knights are also coming off a bye. They had their biggest test thus far two weeks ago, holding off Terra Nova, 15-6. … Jefferson averages just over two touchdowns a game, while allowing just under three TDs. … The Menlo offense gets most of the accolades averaging 45 points per game, but it’s the Knights’ defense that has starred, having given up a total of 30 points through four games.
Non-league
El Camino (0-4) at Cupertino (4-0), 5:30 p.m.
The Colts were corralled by Balboa-SF last week, 21-0. … The Cupertino Pioneers opened SCVAL El Camino play last week with a 28-7 win over Lynbrook. … Cupertino was 2-2 in the spring season. In 2019, the Pioneers went 3-7. … In 2019, El Camino lost its first six games. … The Colts were shutout for the third time this season. … In four games, the Colts have scored a total of 30 points. … Cupertino is averaging 28.5 points per game offensively and allow just under 16.
Modesto (3-1) at CSM (4-0), 1 p.m.
The Modesto Pirates pulled off a 38-17 win over Butte last week. … The Bulldogs bit off a 38-27 win over Fresno. … CSM crushed Modesto 35-12 in 2019. … Modesto is ranked No. 8 in the state by the JC Athletic Bureau. … The Pirates are averaging just over 37 points per game. … Modesto puts up more tban 400 yards of offense per game, including an average of 204 yards on the ground. … CSM moved back to the No. 1 ranking in the state by the JC Athletic Bureau. … CSM beat Butte two weeks ago, 21-14. … CSM averages 36 points per game. … The Bulldogs defense is allowing less than 100 yards rushing per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.