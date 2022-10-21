FRIDAY
8-MAN PACIFIC COAST
Crystal Springs (2-0, 4-1) at Priory (2-0, 3-2), 3:30 p.m.
The Gryphons rallied for a 48-26 win over Pinewood last week. … The Panthers dropped a non-league decision to Fresno Christian, 36-22. … Priory pounded Crystal 52-28 last season. … Crystal trailed Pinewood 26-12 before scoring 32 unanswered points. … Senior receiver Luke Iannuccilli scored five touchdowns in the win — four receiving and a fifth on a kickoff return. … Priory's Jack Carr is the Panthers' big-play go-to. The 6-4, 185-pound wideout has 22 catches for 350 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 15 yards a catch.
PAL LAKE
El Camino (3-1, 4-3) at Mills (3-2, 3-4), 7 p.m.
The Colts won by forfeit over Saratoga, officially 2-0. … The Vikings were whipped by South City, 31-17. … El Camino shut out Mills 17-0 in 2021. … El Camino has won three of its last four games. … The Colts are averaging 33 points scored in their last three games on the field. … Mills had its three-game winning streak ended last week. … Sophomore quarterback Givanni Angelini made his season debut under center, throwing for a season-high 121 yards on 8-of-15 passing.
Woodside (5-0, 5-2) at Lynbrook (0-4, 1-6), 7 p.m.
The Wildcats held on for a 34-27 win over Fremont-Sunnyvale last week. … The Vikings were shutout by Monta Vista, 42-0. … Wooside has won five straight since opening the season 0-2. … Woodside rushed for more than 250 yards for the fifth straight week. … Sophomore running back Evan Usher continues to impress. He rushed for 226 yards — the time in a row he went over the 200-yard mark. He has 840 yards in just five games this season. … Lynbrook has lost six straight. … The Vikings have scored a total of 34 points over their last four games.
South City (3-1, 4-3) at Monta Vista (2-3, 3-4), 7 p.m.
The Warriors walloped Mills last week, 31-17. … The Matadors mauled Lynbrook, 42-0. … Monta Vista posted a 43-0 win over South City in 2019. … South City has won three of four, and two in a row. … The Warriors have won four games for the first time since the 2015 season. … Monta Vista has won two of its last three. … Running back Greyson Mobley rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries. He also picked off two passes from his linebacker spot.
PAL BAY
Sacred Heart Prep (2-0, 6-1) at Aragon (0-3, 3-4), 7 p.m.
The Gators grabbed a 24-0 win over Burlingame last week. … The Dons were downed by M-A, 27-7. … SHP posted a 49-12 in Week 1 of the 2021 spring season. … SHP has won six in a row. … The Gators defense is holding opposing offenses to an average of just 7.5 points per game. They have allowed just 27 points in their last four games combined. … Aragon has three in a row, averaging just nine points in those losses.
Burlingame (1-2, 3-4) at Half Moon Bay (2-1, 6-1), 7 p.m.
The Panthers were punished by SHP last week, 24-0. … The Cougars clawed their way to a 53-42 win over Menlo. … HMB posted a thrilling 42-41 overtime win over Burlingame last season. … Burlingame has lost three of four, including two in a row. … The Panthers have scored just 17 points in their last three games combined. … The 53 points scored last week was a season high for HMB, eclipsing the 49 scored in a win over Carlmont. … Dio Lucido scored three times for the Cougars last week. He scored two on the ground as he rushed for 112 yards on 13 carries. His only reception went for an 18-yard score.
Menlo School (1-1, 4-3) at Menlo-Atherton (2-1, 4-3), 7 p.m.
The Knights were knocked off by Half Moon Bay last week, 53-42. … The Bears beat up Aragon, 27-7. … This is the first meeting between these teams since a 42-3 M-A win in 2018. … Menlo went over the 40-point mark for the second time this season. … After a slow start, quarterback Jake Bianchi is finally finding a rhythm. He threw for 301 yards last week after throwing for more than 400 the previous week, his best two-week performance of the season. … M-A has won two in a row after losing three straight. … With Jurrion Dickey still out, Johno Price has filled in admirably at receiver for the Bears, going over the 100-yard receiving mark for the second straight week.
PAL EL CAMINO
Santa Clara (1-2, 2-5) at Sequoia (3-0, 7-0), 7 p.m.
The Bruins were topped by Los Altos, 14-12, last week. … The Ravens were forced into a bye after Gunn forfeited last week. … Santa Clara has lost two in a row. … The Bruins are scoring an average of 25 points overall this season, but that number dips to 18 in El Camino play. … The Sequoia offense is averaging just 256 yards of offense per game, but the defense is allowing a little more than 10 points per game. The Ravens have yet to allow more than 15 points.
COLLEGE
San Mateo (1-0, 6-0) at DVC-Pleasant Hill (1-0, 4-2), 7 p.m.
A rare Friday night game for the Bulldogs, who opened Bay 6 Conference play with a 20-8 win over Laney. … the Vikings vanquished Chabot-Hayward, 33-17. … CSM continues to be the best team in Northern California and is ranked No. 2 overall in the state. … Diablo Valley is ranked No. 15 in the state.
SATURDAY
WCAL
Valley Christian (0-4, 1-6) at Serra (4-0, 7-0), 1:30 p.m.
The Warriors wilted against St. Francis last week, 21-14. … The Padres pulled away from Riordan, 45-7. … Serra beat Valley twice last season — the Padres outlasted the Warriors 28-21 during the regular season and beat them 41-30 in the first round of the CCS playoffs. … Valley has lost four straight. … The Warriors haven't scored more than 28 points this season. … The Serra defense continues to dominate. In four WCAL games, the Padres haven't given up more than a touchdown to its opponents.
PAL OCEAN
Capuchino (2-1, 4-3) at Hillsdale (1-2, 3-4), 6 p.m.
The Mustangs were out-muscled by Terra Nova last week, 14-6. … The Knights skewered Jefferson, 27-8. … Hillsdale outlasted Capuchino in overtime in 2021, 42-41. … Capuchino had a three-game winning streak snapped last week. … The 6 points scored was a season low for the Mustangs. … Hillsdale snapped a three-game skid with last week's win. … The 27 points scored last week was the second most points the Knights have scored this season, behind the 29 put up in a loss to King's Academy.
