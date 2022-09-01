WEDNESDAY
College
CSM to stream hall of fame celebration, season-opening football game
The College of San Mateo Centennial Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be live streamed Friday, plus highlight coverage in conjunction with the HOF football game on Saturday afternoon when the Bulldogs, ranked No. 4 in the JC Athletic Bureau preseason poll, host No. 21 Sierra-Rocklin.
The HOF ceremony live stream begins at 5:15 p.m on Friday, with full football game coverage at 1 p.m. on Saturday, both on BAOSN.TV.
Hall of Fame members in attendance at the game will be introduced at halftime.
The Hall of Fame stream is being produced by Pen Media and will be archived on CSM, BAOSN.TV, and PenMedia.TV websites.
TUESDAY
Boys’ water polo
Miramonte-Orinda 14, Menlo School 13
A pair of Nor Cal powers faced off in a non-league match, with the Matadors pulling out a thrilling win over the Knights in Atherton.
Menlo (0-1), down eight goals midway through the second period, rallied to outscore Miramonte (1-0) 11-3 to tie the match with a minute left in regulation, but the Matadors pulled out the last-minute victory.
Jackson Kay, Tommy Kiesling and Jackson Coleman all scored three goals to pace the Menlo attack. Ethan Babel and Nic Ekstrand combined for nine saves in the cage for the Knights.
Miramonte jumped all over Menlo in the first half. After outscoring the Knights 6-2 in the first period, the Matadors kept the momentum and scored the first four goals of the second period to open up a 10-2 advantage.
Menlo, however, managed to close the gap to 11-6 at halftime before outscoring the Matadors 7-3 over the final two periods.
Volleyball
Mercy-Burlingame 3, Jefferson 0
Julianna Mufarreh had a match-high 10 kills to lead the Crusaders past the grizzlies in a non-league contest.
Sophomore Ava Cacao added five kills for Mercy (2-1), while seniors Emma Landaverde-Tucker and Anna Snigorenko both added four kills, while Snigorenko also had 13 digs defensively. Clare O’Brien and Nicole Vo combined for 23 assists for the Crusaders.
Aragon 3, Lowell 2
The Dons rallied from two sets down to post a five-set win over Nor Cal power Lowell.
The Cardinals won the first two games 25-23, 25-20 before Aragon (1-1) came storming back. The Dons won Game 3, 25-17 and then blitzed Lowell in the fourth, winning 25-10.
Lowell (4-3) came back strong in Game 5, but Aragon prevailed 16-14.
Monta Vista 3, San Mateo 1
The Bearcats won the first game, but the Matadors came back to win the next three to claim the match 20-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-11.
San Mateo falls to 1-2 early in the season, while Monta Vista improved to 6-2.
Miranda Shakouri led Monta Vista with 11 kills. Teammate Kiana Mark was right behind with 10.
Terra Nova 3, Notre Dame-SJ 2
The Tigers withstood a Regents rally to pull out the non-league win.
Terra Nova (2-1) won the first two games 25-22 and 25-17. Notre Dame-SJ (0-1) rallied back, winning the next two games 25-22 and 25-23.
Terra Nova prevailed in the final set, winning Game 5 15-13.
Summit Prep 3, Mountain View 0
The Black Bears may have swept the Spartans, but it could have easily gone the other way. Summit Prep improved to 5-1 on the season with a 27-25, 25-23, 25-23 victory.
Mountain View drops to 0-2 to start the season.
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Menlo-Atherton 0
Isabelle Marco put down 17 kills to lead the Gators to the sweep over the rival Bears, 25-24, 25-22, 25-18.
Erika Maas and Jillian Amaro each dished out 15 assists for SHP, while Mia Radeff had seven kills and six service aces.
In other action: It was a homecoming of sorts for Palo Alto head coach Chris Crader when the Vikings faced off against Carlmont in Belmont. Crader coached Carlmont from 2011 to 2018. But that didn’t stop the Vikings from posting a 25-22, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19 victory. Carlmont falls to 1-2, while Palo Alto improves to 2-0. … Burlingame took Game 1 from St. Ignatius, but the Wildcats responded by winning the next three to beat the Panthers 17-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-21. Burlingame falls to 1-1 overall while SI won its season opener. … Westmoor reversed an earlier loss by upending Design Tech 3-2. The Dragons had pulled out a 2-1 tournament win last weekend. The win evens Westmoor’s record at 3-3, while D Tech falls to 2-4. … Crystal Springs cruised to its second win of the season, blowing past University Prep Academy-San Jose. The Gryphons posted a 25-9, 25-21, 25-22 to improve to 2-0 on the year.
Girls’ golf
Mercy-Burlingame 266, Castilleja 313
The Crusaders opened WBAL play and improved to 2-0 overall with the win over the Gators at Crystal Springs Golf Course.
Jaylyn Remolona led the way for Mercy, firing a 4-over 40. Eva Denten came in with a 42 and Scarlett Fritz a 52 for the Crusaders.
Castilleja was led by Soleil Masci, who finished with a 59.
