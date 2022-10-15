THURSDAY
Girls’ water polo
Hillsdale 13, Mercy-Burlingame 12
The third-place Lady Knights (8-3 PAL Ocean) went to sudden death overtime to top Mercy-Burlingame in PAL Ocean Division action. Cassie Hernandez, Allison King and Jillian Christian each scored hat tricks for Hillsdale. Summer McGuire paced the Crusaders (4-8) with a game-high five goals.
The win keeps Hillsdale’s hopes alive of catching second-place Half Moon Bay, who they trail by two games in the standings with two games to play. The two play head-to-head next Monday at Hillsdale. In Wednesday’s regular-season finale, Hillsdale faces last-place Mills while HMB travels to first-place Terra Nova. The caveat is HMB (11-1) still has a chance to earn a co-championship in the PAL Ocean Division if they run the table against Hillsdale and Terra Nova (12-0).
Terra Nova 10, Sequoia 7
Ayva Mould scored five goals to lead the Tigers (12-0 PAL Ocean) at Sequoia (6-6), as first-place Terra Nova remains undefeated in PAL Ocean Division play.
Mills 9, Capuchino 3
The Lady Vikings (1-11 PAL Ocean) earned their first league win of the season at rival Capuchino (1-10). Morgan Chu, Sofia Marigal and Christy Chiang scored two goals apiece for Mills.
In other action …
Half Moon Bay (11-1 PAL Ocean) scored a 15-10 victory at San Mateo (4-8).
Boys’ water polo
Mills 16, Capuchino 10
The Mustangs (0-9 PAL Ocean) got three goals and one assist from Sam Wasmuth but it was not enough, as Cap remains winless in PAL Ocean play with a loss to rival Mills (5-5).
In other action …
Second-place Half Moon Bay (8-2 PAL Ocean) went to overtime to win 12-9 at San Mateo (5-5).
Burlingame (3-4 PAL Ocean) rallied for a 9-8 win at Priory (2-8).
Girls’ tennis
Harker 5, Sacred Heart Prep 2
The Gators earned wins from No. 1 doubles Berkeley Bernstein and Leah Lynch, and No. 2 doubles Jasleen Chohan and Audrey Hampton in a West Bay Athletic League match at Sacred Heart Prep.
Menlo-Atherton 7, San Mateo 0
The first-place Bears (11-0 PAL Bay, 11-4 overall) cruised in straight sets in all seven matches at home against San Mateo (1-10, 2-11). Tess Ellingson played at No. 1 single and claimed a 6-0, 6-1 win. No. 3 doubles saw a tiebreaker in the second set, with M-A’s Sophia Jobst and Natalie Tantisira defeating Dominique Mostafavi and Francesa Wesley 6-4, 7-6 (5). With three games to go in regular-season play, the Bears can wrap up at least a share of the league championship with their next victory.
In other action …
Second-place Carlmont (9-2 PAL Bay) swept 7-0 past Woodside (4-7 PAL).
Third-place Burlingame (8-3 PAL Bay) prevailed 5-2 at Hillsdale (4-7).
Fourth-place Aragon (6-5 PAL Bay) won a 5-2 marathon at Half Moon Bay (1-10).
Sequoia (11-0 PAL Ocean), first place in the PAL Ocean, rolled 6-1 at Mills (6-5).
Capuchino (10-1 PAL Ocean) keeps a stronghold on second place in the PAL Ocean with a 7-0 win at home over South City (0-11).
El Camino (7-4 PAL Ocean) won 5-2 at home over Terra Nova (2-9).
Oceana (3-8 PAL Ocean) battled for a 4-3 victory at Westmoor (5-6).
Girls’ golf
Aragon 231, Hillsdale 253
Freshmen Kate Chong and Hannah Lin both carded for the Lady Dons, who took down Hillsdale at Poplar Creek. Chong shot a team-best 40, Lin a 45, and junior Grace Tao shot a 44. Hillsdale sophomore Ashlyn Johnson earned medalist honors with a 3-over 39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.