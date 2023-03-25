THURSDAY
Boys’ tennis
Carlmont 6, Half Moon Bay 1
The Scots (4-0 PAL Bay, 5-0 overall) won their fifth straight to start the year, sweeping doubles play in a home victory over Half Moon Bay (1-5, 1-5). No. 1 doubles Vikram Kacholiya and Jay Motamarry won 6-0, 6-1 while dropping the only set for Carlmont in doubles play. HMB No. 1 singles Brian Booher won 6-4, 6-4.
Aragon 7, Mills 0
The Dons (7-1 PAL Bay, 7-2 overall) didn’t drop a set in singles play, and lost just two sets in doubles for an impressive sweep at home of Mills. Aragon No. 1 Naveen Schwarzkopf led the singles sweep. No. 1 doubles Cooper Wong and Elan Smyla also won 6-0, 6-0.
San Mateo 5, Menlo-Atherton 2
The Bearcats (6-0 PAL Bay, 9-0 overall) remained unbeaten on the year, earning a singles sweep to down M-A (2-2, 8-2). San Mateo No. 1 single grinded out a 7-5, 6-2 win over Alex Briggs; No. 2 Nikko Apikelis rallied back for a 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 win over Adi Kudaravalli; and No. 3 Kaden Chang also won a comeback 3-6, 6-3, 10-3 over Frode Solem. M-A No. 1 doubles Ollie Novak and Mitchell Herbst won 6-1, 6-3.
In other action …
Burlingame (2-4 PAL Bay, 2-4 overall) swept 7-0 past Hillsdale (1-5, 1-8).
Westmoor (1-3 PAL Ocean) earned its first Ocean Division win 7-0 at Capuchino (0-4).
Woodside (2-0 PAL Ocean) is the Ocean Division’s only remaining unbeaten team in league play after a 7-0 win over El Camino (2-4).
Sequoia (3-1 PAL Ocean) handed Oceana (5-1) its first loss in a 5-2 final in Pacifica.
Boys’ lacrosse
Palo Alto 11, Carlmont 5
Anthony Palazzo scored three goals for the Scots (0-1 PAL Bay, 2-1 overall) in a home loss to Paly.
In other action …
Los Altos won the first half and went on to an 11-8 win at Burlingame.
Gunn got three goals apiece from Reed Flinchback and Luke Hines win 10-4 at home over Hillsdale.
Priory won at home 15-5 over Aragon.
Badminton
Mills 16, Carlmont 14
In a key PAL Bay Division matchup, Mills (6-1 PAL Bay) moved into a three-way tie atop the standings with Carlmont (6-1) and Aragon after a close win over the Scots. Alex Sin earned a 21-10, 21-17 win for Mills in first boys’ singles, while Charlotte Tse won 21-10, 21-11 in first girls’ singles. In first girls’ doubles, Ellie Lau and Becky Liu won for Mills 21-12, 21-7 in first girls’ doubles; Stephen Rong and Ivan Wu won 21-17, 21-15 in first boys’ doubles; and Bryan Tang and Kalea Sheung won 21-12, 21-16 for the Vikings in first mixed doubles.
Aragon 30, Westmoor 0
The Dons rallied to shoot the moon in a home win over Westmoor, and moved into a three-way tie for first place in the PAL Bay Division in the process. William Ye won first boys’ singles 21-9, 21-10 while Tiffany Ye won first girls’ singles 21-7, 21-5 for Aragon.
In other action …
Burlingame (3-3 PAL Bay) rolled to a 22-8 win over Menlo-Atherton (3-5).
San Mateo (3-3 PAL Bay) held off El Camino (1-6) for an 18-12 victory.
Capuchino (6-0 PAL Ocean) maintained a stronghold atop the PAL Ocean Division with a 22-8 win over Woodside (3-2).
Jefferson (4-1 PAL Ocean) rolled 21-9 past South City (1-5).
Hillsdale (3-3 PAL Ocean) won 21-9 at home over Terra Nova (0-7).
Swimming
PAL Bay Division
Varsity boys — M-A 94, San Mateo 76
Varsity girls — M-A 112, San Mateo 58
Varsity boys — Mills 105, Burlingame 63
Varsity girls — Burlingame 98, Mills 62
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ tennis
Oceana 5, El Camino 2
The Sharks (5-0 PAL Ocean) won their No. 3 and 4 singles matches in tiebreakers to stay undefeated in Ocean Division play. Oceana No. 3 Renzo Fukuda topped Cristian Navarro 6-2, 4-6, 11-9; No. 4 Ethan Chu outlasted Bryan Dang 6-3, 5-7, 10-8; and No. 2 single Andy Le and No. 1 doubles Dylan Alexander-Hydie and Jamie Hayduk-Jones each won in straight sets. El Camino (2-3) earned a 4-6, 6-0, 10-8 tiebreaker win at No. 1 singles from Raeven Rudio over Evan Clark.
Sequoia 7, Westmoor 0
The Ravens (2-1) traveled to Daly City and swept past Westmoor (0-3), while not dropping a set in singles play. No. 1 Cole McKenney led the way with a 6-3, 6-3 win; No. 2 Jonah Lipson 6-2, 7-5; No. 3 Amar Evans 7-5, 7-6; and No. 4 Alex Cottrell 7-6, 6-1.
San Mateo 4, Woodside 3
The Bearcats (8-0 overall) swept doubles play to win a close non-league win over Woodside. San Mateo No. 1 doubles Kaden Chang and Kellen Chang; No. 2 doubles Dane Tuzar and Zach Tuzar; and No. 3 doubles Julian Ting and Shrinand Perumal all won in straight sets; and No. 3 single Paolo Toledo clinched the team victory with a 6-4, 6-2 win. Woodside No. 1 single Owen Demat won 6-2, 6-0.
Boys’ volleyball
Sequoia 3, Capuchino 0
The Ravens (1-0 PAL Ocean) won their Ocean Division opener 25-12, 25-17, 25-11 at Capuchino (0-2). Ross Lamdon served up a storm with six aces and added nine kills, while setter Josh Lim totaled 27 assists for Sequoia.
Mills 3, El Camino 1
The Vikings (2-0 PAL Ocean) won 25-22, 25-19, 16-25, 25-23 at El Camino (0-1) to become the first Ocean Division team to reach two wins. Andrew Zhang was dialed on defense with 21 digs, Jalen Zhu scored 10 kills, and setter Jan Lim totaled 33 assists.
Carlmont 3, San Mateo 0
In Bay Division play, the Scots (1-0 PAL Bay, 8-4 overall) earned their first league win 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 at home over San Mateo (0-1 PAL Bay). Sean Murphy led the way with 15 kills.
M-A 3, Aragon 0
The Bears (2-0 PAL Bay) battled to extra points in Game 1 and went on to a 28-26, 25-22, 25-22 sweep at Aragon (0-1).
Hillsdale 3, Burlingame 1
The Knights (1-0 PAL Bay, 7-1 overall) gutted out a close one 25-22, 30-28, 18-25, 25-22 at home against Burlingame (0-2 PAL Bay).
Boys’ golf
Menlo 209, King’s Academy 213
Eric Yun shot a 1-over 36 to earn medalist honors as Menlo won a close one against TKA. William Edwards shot a 41 and Hunter Guyer a 42 for Menlo. TKA was led by Caleb Hughey and Grant Du, who each shot 40.
Boys’ lacrosse
Menlo 14, Sacred Heart Cathedral 4
James Wernikoff scored a hat trick, while Brady Jung, Keane Murphy, Ethan Friesel and Caden Chock added two goals apiece in a WCAL matchup with SHC. Jung also won 12 of 15 face-offs and totaled ground balls.
In other action …
Serra (0-3 WCAL, 5-3 overall) fell 14-11 to St. Francis (2-0, 5-0).
Girls’ lacrosse
Notre Dame-Belmont (3-2 WBAL Alpine, 3-4 overall) earned a 9-6 win over Mercy-Burlingame (1-4, 4-6), outscoring the Crusaders 4-1 in the first half.
First-place Burlingame (5-0 WBAL Skyline, 6-2 overall) earned a thrilling 9-8 overtime victory at home against Sequoia (2-3, 2-3).
Woodside (5-1 WBAL Skyline, 6-2 overall) earned a key early win 9-5 at home to hand Hillsdale (4-1, 5-4) its first league loss of the year.
Priory (1-4 WBAL Skyline, 2-4 overall) rolled to a 19-4 win at Aragon (0-5, 1-7). The Lady Dons totaled 10 saves in the goal.
In the upper league, St. Francis (1-1 WBAL Foothill, 3-2 overall) claimed its first league win of the year 16-5 over Menlo-Atherton (0-2, 0-4).
