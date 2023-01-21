Thursday
Girls’ soccer
Woodside 2, Hillsdale 1
The Wildcats (2-1-1 PAL Bay, 6-3-3 overall) overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit as senior Sofia Bellver scored two goals for the win over Hillsdale (1-3, 2-7-3). Bellver scored the equalizer on an assist from Julia Lopez Pulido. The game-winner came from an assist by Cibelli Pfeifer. Hillsdale’s first-half goal was scored by AJ Abad on an assist from Annika Baldwin. The win keeps Woodside in the top tier of the PAL Bay Division standings, tied for second place with Sequoia, one point behind first-place Menlo-Atherton.
Menlo-Atherton 0, Sequoia 0
First-place M-A (2-0-2 PAL Bay, 8-0-4) maintained its advantage atop the PAL Bay Division standings by battling to a draw on its home pitch with second-place Sequoia (2-1-1, 7-2-1). Both teams had great chances to get on the board. In the 15th minute, Sequoia junior Aminah Evans struck a left-footed bomb from the top of the box, only to have it hit the post. The rebound found the foot of Emily Christman, but the junior’s short shot was covered on a remarkable recovery from M-A keeper Gigi Edwards. Later, M-A’s Susie Wagstaff squared up a header on a corner kick, only to have it strike the post. The two teams meet again Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Sequoia.
Burlingame 2, Carlmont 0
Stella Newman scored two goals, both in the second half, to give the Panthers (1-3 PAL Bay, 6-3-1 overall) their first win of the year in PAL Bay Division. Elise Spenner assisted on Newman’s go-ahead score. For Carmont (2-2, 6-5-1), the shutout snapped sophomore Kaylee Kim’s streak of scoring in six straight games. Kim has 12 goals on the year for the Lady Scots.
Mills 7, Westmoor 0
The Vikings (2-1 PAL Lake 4-5) went large at winless Westmoor (0-3, 0-3), led by a hat trick from Anjali Marwah. Reece Roach added two goals, while Alexandra Yelistratov converted one.
Oceana 4, Jefferson 0
The first-place Sharks (2-0-1 PAL Lake, 5-1-2 overall) got two goals from Isabella Balmas, while Beyonce Miranda and Madeira Perramond also scored to defeat Jefferson (1-3, 1-4).
Boys’ basketball
Summit Shasta 88, Nueva School 43
The Black Bears (6-0 PSAL North, 13-2 overall) went on a 35-point tear in the third quarter to take down Nueva School (1-3, 2-10). Summit Shasta junior Jared Chin led all scorers with 17 points, senior forward Owen Soy added 16 points and seven rebounds, and junior Rhod Robles scored 10. Nueva was without one of its top players, Clay Mallot. Diego Augustin paced the Mavericks with nine points.
Pacific Bay Christian 63, Kehillah 54, OT
After an uphill climb in regulation, the second-place Pacific Bay Christian Eagles (4-1 PSAL North, 7-7 overall), in second place in the Private School Athletic League North, soared to an 11-2 overtime score for a key win against Kehillah-Palo Alto (4-2, 5-2). Junior guard Ethan Chau hit six 3s for a team-high 28 points, while senior Joel Zabaneh added 21 points, eight rebounds and five steals for the Eagles. Junior forward Hahnmin Khim matched the team-high of eight rebounds along with a career-high four blocked shots.
Girls’ basketball
Pacific Bay Christian 30, Kehillah 20
Pacific Bay Christian (2-3 PSAL North, 4-7 overall) overcame a slow start, scoring just two points in the first quarter, to top Kehillah (0-4, 0-6) in Palo Alto. The Eagles outscored the Rams 24-7 through the second and third periods. Pacific Bay got production for its five freshmen in the rotation, including a game-high 14 points from Avery Lin.
In other action …
Summit Shasta (3-0 PSAL North, 9-2 overall) steamrolled to a 65-14 home win in Daly City over Nueva School (3-1, 5-2). In three league wins, the Black Bears have now outscored opponents by a total of 237-31.
San Mateo (4-11) snapped a six-game losing streak with a 45-14 non-league home game over Oceana (1-11).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.