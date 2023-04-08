THURSDAY
Boys’ tennis
Hillsdale 5, Mills 2
The Knights (2-8 PAL Bay) earned all five wins in straight sets, including No. 3 doubles Lucas Woith and Clayton Bogan going to a tiebreaker for a 6-0, 7-6 (2) win. Hillsdale No. 1 single Ameer Dabado won it 6-3, 6-2. No. 4 single Lucas Zaninovich earned a 6-3, 6-2 victory for Mills (0-8).
Carlmont 6, Burlingame 1
The Scots (8-2 PAL Bay) kept pace in a second-place tie with Aragon, sweeping doubles place, including a 6-4, 6-4 victory for No. 1 doubles Vikram Kacholiya and Jay Motamarry. Carlmont No. 1 single Aran Sullivan earned a comeback win 2-6, 7-6, 10-7 over Arda Inegol. No. 2 Chinma Rao earned the only Burlingame (3-6) win 6-4, 7-5 over Andrew Cruz.
Aragon 5, Menlo-Atherton 2
The Dons (8-2 PAL Bay) maintained their second-place tie with Carlmont in the PAL Bay Division standings, rolling past M-A (5-4). Aragon No. 2 Naveen Schwarrzkopf earned a key win 6-4, 6-7 (5), 12-10 over Kiren Duriseti. M-A No. 1 Alex Briggs won 6-3, 6-3, and M-A No. 1 doubles Ollie Novak and Mitchell Herbst also won 6-3, 6-0.
Woodside 6, El Camino 1
The Wildcats (7-0 PAL Ocean, 8-1 overall) maintained a stronghold on first place in the PAL Ocean Division with a sweep of winless Capuchino (0-5). No. 1 single Owen Demas swept 6-0, 6-0, and No. 1 doubles Raphael Bajet and Tucker Gillebrand won 6-0, 6-3.
Boys’ volleyball
Sequoia 3, Capuchino 0
Joseph Avalos reeled off six service aces as the Ravens (3-0 PAL Ocean) rolled 25-15, 25-17, 25-18 at home over Capuchino (0-4). Russ Lamson added five kills, while Josh Lim totaled 13 assists.
Swimming
Carlmont boys 117, M-A 51
Ziad Sellami earned individual wins in the 200 free and the 100 fly, and Zerach Chan won two in the 200 IM and the 100 breast to lead Carlmont in a decisive win over M-A.
Carlmont girls 90, M-A 80
Sydney Niles earned victories in the 200 free and the 100 back, and Sophia Chao won the 50 and 100 free to pace Carlmont to victory. Kelsey Leung added a distance win in the 500 free for the Scots.
