FRIDAY
Girls’ lacrosse
Sacred Heart Prep 10, St. Ignatius 9
Iris O’Connor scored the game-winner in overtime as the Gators (6-1 WBAL Foothill, 11-2 overall) scored a big win over rival St. Ignatius (7-1, 13-2). With the win, Sacred Heart Prep moves into a first-place tie in the West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division. O’Connor finished with a game-high three goals, while Emily Leschin, Skyler Schramm and Oliva Abbott scored two goals apiece. St. Ignatius got two goals apiece from Natasha Tribolet, Millie Bartlett, Olivia Ripple and Eleri Colon.
The win is the first time SHP has defeated St. Ignatius since the Wildcats joined the West Bay Athletic League in 2021. That includes St. Ignatius’ 11-10 win over SHP in last season’s Central Coast Section championship match.
THURSDAY
Boys’ golf
Crystal 188, Harker 208
The Gryphons turned to sophomore Henry Chen, who earned medalist honors with a 35 on the front nine at Cinnabar Lake. Griffin Chiu and KC Mungali each shot a 37 for Crystal, while Ethan Lee added a 39 and Philip Hu a 40. Harker was paced by Athreya Daniel’s 37.
Badminton
Jefferson 19, Capuchino 11
The Grizzlies (8-2 PAL Ocean) did what no other PAL Ocean team has done this season in defeating first-place Capuchino (10-1) in Daly City. With the win, second-place Jefferson stays within reach of first place with two regular-season matches to play. Jefferson doubles were on their game, with first boys’ doubles Harrison Kuang and Ethan Fan winning 21-15, 22-20; first girls’ doubles Joyce Raos and Chrishelle Ignacio winning 21-12, 21-15; and first mixed doubles Tuyler Nguyen and Natalie Nguyen winning 21-13, 21-19. Cap’s Junhui Ran earned a big comeback win at first boys’ singles 10-21, 21-19, 21-11 over Harry Tran.
Mills 19, Aragon 11
The Vikings (11-1 PAL Bay) took three key three-set wins to hold off Aragon and keep control of first place in the PAL Bay Division. Mills holds a half-game lead over second-place Carlmont (11-2) with two regular-season matches to play. Caden Line and Stephen Rong won first boys’ doubles 21-7, 15-21, 21-4; Becky Liu and Ellie Lau won first girs’ doubles 21-18, 15-21, 21-18; and Julian Chang and Kalea Sheung won first mixed doubles 18-21, 21-15, 21-12. Aragon (10-3) earned a win at first boys’ doubles, with William Ye defeating Alex Sin 21-14, 22-20.
Carlmont 25, San Mateo 5
The second-place Scots (11-2 PAL Bay) stayed within striking distance in the PAL Bay standings, rolling at home past San Mateo. Evan Wang claimed a comeback win in first boys’ singles 18-21, 21-12, 21-15 over Anson Yu. Carlmont has just one regular-season match remaining next Thursday at Burlingame. The Scots will need some help to catch first-place Mills, with the Vikings having two matches remaining against San Mateo and M-A.
In other action …
Burlingame (5-7 PAL Bay) earned a 22-8 win at home over Westmoor (0-11).
Sequoia (6-3 PAL Ocean) won a close one 17-13 over rival Woodside.
South City (3-8 PAL Ocean) rolled to a 24-6 win at home over Terra Nova (0-11).
Boys’ volleyball
Sequoia 3, El Camino 0
The second-place Ravens (5-1 PAL Ocean, 12-7 overall) stayed within one game of first-place Mills with a 25-15, 25-20, 25-19 sweep at home of El Camino (3-2, 9-8). Cade Miller led Sequoia with 11 kills while Joshua Lim totaled 22 assists. With two matches remaining in the regular season, Sequoia hold its own fate in its hands as it faced Mills this coming Wednesday in Redwood City.
In other action …
Menlo-Atherton (6-3 PAL Bay, 8-16 overall) swept 25-16, 25-20, 25-21 past San Mateo (0-8, 4-24).
