THURSDAY
Boys’ tennis
Aragon 4, San Mateo 3
The Dons (10-2 PAL Bay) scored dropped games at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles but used their depth to provide enough dramatics to hand first-place San Mateo (11-1) its first PAL Bay Division loss of the season. Aragon No. 2 single Naveen Schwarzkopf got past Nikko Apikelis 5-7, 6-4, 16-14; and N4. Singles Cooper Wong topped Siddarth Ravi 6-2, 3-6, 10-1. San Mateo No. 1 Nicholas Throgmorton held on for a 6-2, 5-7, 10-6 win, and No. 1 doubles David Joseph and Dylan Chua swept 6-3, 6-1.
San Mateo still holds a one-game lead over second-place Aragon in the PAL Bay standings with two matches remaining in the regular season. The Bearcats faces a tough schedule next week against third-place Carlmont and fourth-place Burlingame. Aragon faces fifth-place Half Moon Bay and sixth-place Hillsdale.
In other action …
Burlingame (6-7 PAL Bay) swept 7-0 past Mills (0-10), with No. 2 single Luke Amdursky gutting out a 6-4, 6-7(8), 10-2 win.
Half Moon Bay (3-8 PAL Bay) earned a 5-2 win over Hillsdale (2-11), with NO. 3 single James Travis winning 7-6(2), 6-2; and No. 2 doubles Xavier McKune and Kai Lin rallied back to win 1-6, 6-2, 10-4.
El Camino (4-6 PAL Ocean) swept 7-0 past Westmoor (2-8).
Oceana (6-2 PAL Ocean) won 7-0 over Capuchino (0-7).
Boys’ lacrosse
Hillsdale 10, Gunn 9
The Knights (1-3 PAL Ocean) earned their first PAL Bay Division win of the year with a big second-half triumph at home against Gunn-Palo Alto (3-2). Hillsdale was trailing 5-2 at the half but outscored Gunn 6-2 in the third quarter, led by Charles Aquirre’s three goals and four assists. Anthony Vause added three goals for the Knights, while Ryan Sprowls scored two.
Palo Alto 10, Burlingame 6
Paly (3-1 PAL Bay) got four goals and three assists from Asher Friedman at home to take down the Panthers (1-3). Menlo-Atherton remains in first place in the PAL Bay Division with a 5-0 league mark.
Badminton
Capuchino 18, Hillsdale 12
The Mustangs (9-0 PAL Ocean) moved closer to a PAL Ocean Division title with a road win at Hillsdale (5-4). First boys’ single Oscar Fu swept to a 21-13, 21-10 win; first girls’ single Kaley Shun swept 21-19, 21-11; first boys’ doubles Mark Askndafai and Gio Jaramillo swept 19-2, 21-11, 21-18; and first mixed doubles Aaron Kwan and Caitlin Wong swept 21-17. Hillsdale earned the win at first girls’ doubles with Robyn Matsumoto and Romana Relaford sweeping 21-11, 21-9.
In other action …
Aragon (9-2 PAL Bay) maintained its third-place standing in the PAL Bay Division with a 24-6 win at El Camino (1-10). The Dons are well within striking distance of first-place Carlmont (10-1) and second-place Mills (9-1) three games to play.
San Mateo (4-4 PAL Bay) won a close one 19-11 at Burlingame (4-6) in a makeup game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.