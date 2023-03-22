MONDAY
Baseball
Sequoia 10, King’s Academy 0
Freshman Morgan Winfield made his first varsity home run a good one, teeing off for a second-inning grand slam to lead the Ravens (1-1 PAL Bay, 3-3-1 overall) to their first league win of the year over the King’s Academy (2-2, 5-5-1). Winfield was 3 for 4 with a homer, a double and five RBIs to up his season average to .450 (9 for 20).
On the mound, Ian Holt and Dylan Karmin combined on a three-hit shutout. Holt allowed all three hits through six innings to earn the win, while Karmin tabbed two strikeouts in the seventh. Junior Max Stallings added two hits for the Ravens, while Aaron Melz totaled a single, three walks, two RBIs and four runs scored. Nate Plata picked up two hits for TKA.
Priory 5, Crystal 3
The Gryphons (1-2 PAL Lake, 2-2 overall) led 3-1 going into the sixth, but Priory (2-0, 5-0) rallied for four runs in the bottom of the frame to win it, remaining unbeaten through its first five games. Senior Theo Ebersman led Crystal at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.
Softball
Aragon 3, Design Tech 1
The Lady Dons (2-5) snapped a three-game losing streak with a comeback win at home over Design Tech (3-1). Trailing 1-0 in the fifth, senior Brooke Tran doubled and later scored with freshman Madison Ketcham tabbing an RBI single. Aragon junior Janelle Jee earned the starting assignment in the circle and combined with Tran on a one-hitter. Jee allowed just one unearned run on one hit through 3 1/3 innings, and Tran emerged to fire 3 2/3 no-hit innings while striking out eight. Tran and senior Kendall Makuta had two hits apiece for Aragon.
Half Moon Bay 3, Palo Alto 3
The Cougars (3-1-1) battled to a tie on the road at Palo Alto, with Cami Bye leading the offense. The senior was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, while freshman Taelor Johnson and sophomore Mia Modena adding two hits apiece. HMB pitcher Angelina Yeakley limited the Vikings to three hits, allowing three runs (one earned) and three walks while striking out five.
Boys’ tennis
Aragon 5, Carlmont 2
The Dons (6-1 PAL Bay) swept singles play to earn Monday’s makeup from a March 9 rainout. Aragon No. 1 single Veraaz Khan earned a tiebreaker win 6-3, 1-6, 10-8 over Carlmont’s Aran O’Sullivan to lead the way. The Scots (3-1) earned the win at No. 1 doubles with Jay Motamarry and Ethan Htun staging a 3-6, 6-4, 11-9 comeback against Thomas Nie and Max Gan.
Half Moon Bay 5, Hillsdale 2
The Cougars (1-4 PAL Bay) swept singles play to earn their first win of the year at Hillsdale (1-4). HMB was fronted by No. 1 single Evan Alexander, who won 6-1, 6-3, with No. 2 Brian Booher, No. 3 Alex Koron and No. 4 Dante Rodgers also sweeping to victory. Hillsdale No. 1 doubles Eric Yuen and Tyler Chong earned back-and-forth victory 6-1, 0-6, 10-7 over Evan Nguyen and Jack Sparnkle.
Swimming
Varsity boys — Hillsdale 111, South City 14
Varsity girls — Hillsdale 100, South City 25
Badminton
Jefferson 19, Sequoia 11
Jefferson (2-1) dominated doubles play to earn an early key victory in PAL Ocean play, moving past Sequoia (2-2) and into third place in the league standings. Harrison Kuang and Ethan Fan won the first boys’ doubles match 21-12, 21-13; Joyce Ramos and Chrishelle Ignacio won first girls’ doubles 21-13, 21-15; and Tyler Nguyen and Natalie Nguyen won first mixed doubles 21-8, 21-11. Sequoia took both first singles matches, with Emmet Coleman winning 21-11 for boys; and Amanda Swee winning 21-2, 21-17 for girls.
Capuchino (4-0) and Woodside (3-0) are currently the top teams in the PAL Ocean Division.
