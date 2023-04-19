MONDAY
Boys’ tennis
San Mateo 6, Carlmont 1
The Bearcats (12-1 PAL Bay, 15-1 overall) wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the Peninsula Athletic League team tennis tournament with a convincing win over Carlmont (8-3, 9-3). No. 1 single Nicholas Throgmorton battled for a 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 win over Aran O’Sullivan to lead San Mateo’s sweep in singles play. Carlmont No. 1 doubles Jay Motamarry and Vikram Kacholiya won 6-4, 6-3 to earn the Scots’ only individual victory.
Aragon 6, Half Moon Bay 1
The Dons (11-2 PAL Bay, 11-3 overall) swept doubles play, led by a 6-3, 6-4 victory by No. 1s Thomas Nie and Jack He, to remain alive for a co-PAL Bay Division championship. With one regular-season match remaining, second-place Aragon is one match back of first-place San Mateo in the PAL Bay standings.
HMB No. 1 singles Evan Alexander won 6-1, 6-2 to earn the Cougars’ only individual win on the day.
Woodside 7, Oceana 0
The Wildcats (9-0 PAL Ocean, 10-1 overall) wrapped up the PAL Ocean Division team championship with a clean sweep at home of Oceana (6-3 PAL Ocean). No. 2 doubles Raphael Bajet and Evan Ruiz had the closest contested match of the day with a 7-5, 6-0 victory. No. 1 single Owen Demas won 6-2, 6-1, and No. 1 doubles Justin Lee and Taiki Yamamoto won 6-2, 6-3. With the PAL Ocean title, Woodside earned the division’s lone playoff bid in the Peninsula Athletic League team tournament opening Wednesday.
Sequoia 6, Capuchino 1
Sequoia (7-2 PAL Ocean) won at Cap (0-9) by virtue of five forfeits. Sequoia No. 1 doubles James Lundell and Calvin Lundell swept 6-2, 6-2. Cap No. 1 single Dylan Lee won 6-4, 6-2.
Boys’ golf
Sacred Heart Prep 190, Menlo 213
Menlo junior Eric Yun claimed medalist honors with a 3-under 33 but it was not enough to hold off rival Sacred Heart Prep at Menlo County Club. The Gators were paced by junior Luca Suarez, who shot a 1-under 35.
Crystal 192, Harker 227
The Gryphons (8-0) had four golfers card with sub-40 scores on the par 36 at Burlingame Country Club, led by sophomore Edan Cui, who fired a par 36, earned medalist honors. Sophomore Henry Chen and senior KC Mungali followed, each scoring a 1-over 37, while sophomore Griffin Chiu had a 3-over 39. Senior Russell Chiu rounded out the card with a 43. Harker was paced by senior Athreya Daniel’s 2-over 38.
