TUESDAY
Golf
Aragon 214, San Mateo 231
Sam Higaki and Leo Wang shared medalist honors, each shooting a 36, for the Dons in PAL Bay Division action at Poplar Creek. San Mateo was paced by Parker Pilotte’s 37.
MONDAY
Softball
Aragon 3, Burlingame 1
Brooke Tran matched her career high with 12 strikeouts as the Lady Dons (2-3 PAL Bay, 4-8 overall) prevailed in a pitching duel at Burlingame (0-5, 2-5). Burlingame starter Kasey Lyons allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits. The difference was the bats of Aragon’s Morgan Marburger and Caroline Harger. Marburger socked a solo home run, the first of her varsity career, while Harger added an RBI single. Keira Parker drove in the Panthers’ only run in the seventh.
Baseball
Menlo 4, Aptos 3
The Knights (10-6) broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the top of the sixth in a non-league win at Aptos (9-4). Menlo starting pitcher Colin Dhaliwal got touched for two runs in the first, but the Knights rallied back with three runs in the fourth. Aptos tied it in the fifth against on a three-run home run by Gabe Gaeckle against Menlo reliever Jake Sonsini, but the junior finished out the game with 3 2/3 innings of work to earn the win. Freshman Jack Freehill drove in two runs for Menlo, and Dhaliwal added an RBI single.
Summit Shasta 11, South City 1
Caden Frost was 1 for 3 with a triple and six RBIs, according to Maxpreps.com, as the Black Bears won a non-league regulation game at South City (4-11). Parker Mendoza starred on the mound, firing 5 2/3 innings of shutout baseball with 13 strikeouts. The Warriors totaled eight hits but stranded 12 base runners throughout. Enrico Gutierrez was 2 for 3 while driving in South City’s only run.
Design Tech 10, Pinewood 2
Kai Crosal was 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs as the Dragons (7-1-1) rallied for four in the fifth and three more in the sixth to put away the non-league win at home against Pinewood (2-3). Wilem Berry added three RBIs, while Spencer Gradek and Arjun Godbole had two doubles apiece for Design Tech. Isaac Gradek earned the win on the mound, allowing one run on five hits while striking out four through four innings.
