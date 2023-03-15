MONDAY
Softball
Pioneer 4, Half Moon Bay 3
The Cougars took a 3-1 lead with a run in the top of the sixth, but the Mustangs responded by scoring two in the bottom of the sixth to tie it and then walked off the Cougars with a winning run in the bottom of the seventh. Taelor Johnson, a freshman, and sophomore Mia Modena each blasted a home run, with Johnson driving in a pair.
Boys' volleyball
Leigh 3, San Mateo 1
The Longhorns beat the Bearcats in four sets, 25-14, 25-18, 20-25, 25-21. Jeremy Wu led San Mateo with 11 kills and two aces. Addison Greenberg added five kills for the Bearcats.
Boys' tennis
Burlingame 7, Hillsdale 0
Hoping to avoid Tuesday's rains, the Panthers and Knights moved their matchup a day, with Burlingame coming away with the sweep.
Burlingame (1-3 PAL Bay) picked up its first win of the season with the three doubles team dominating. Arihunt Mishra-Agoram and Ryan Gyde posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles, the No. 2 tandem of Luke Amdursky and Dylan Res Hanson won 6-0, 6-2, while Noah Chiang and Kieran Kilgo posted a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles.
Boys' lacrosse
Sacred Heart Prep 13, Dallas Jesuit 8
Ian Dykes scored five goals to lead the Gators to the non-league victory. Blake Hetherington had a hand in five goals as well, scoring three and assisting on two others. Alex Shen and Jack Garlinghouse both added two goals for SHP, while goalie Henry Rydberg stopped seven shots.
Boys' golf
Harker 217, Menlo School 257
The Eagles cruised to the WBAL-opening win over the Knights at Menlo Country Club. William Edwards led Menlo, finishing with a 41. Eric Yun posted a 46 for the Knights.
