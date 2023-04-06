TUESDAY
Baseball
Westmoor 17, Mission 2
The Rams (6-4) scored crooked numbers in each of their four innings to post a mercy-rule win at home over winless Mission-SF (0-11). Senior Antonio Santana was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored. Sophomore Nicholas Au added two hits to improve his season average to .481 (13 for 27).
Pacific Bay 16, North Valley Baptist 3
Nine different Eagles recorded hits as Pacific Bay Christian (1-2 PSAL, 3-3 overall) earned its first win in Private School Athletic League play this season against winless North Valley Baptist (0-4, 0-5). Sophomore Cole Rohlfs went 2 for 4 with three RBIs to improve his season average to .529 (9 for 17), while junior Jordan Galicia added two hits, including a triple and an RBI.
St. Ignatius 7, Hillsdale 4
The Knights (7-3) dropped a seesaw battle at Fairmont Field in Pacifica, as St. Ignatius (10-4) went ahead for good with a five-run fifth. Hillsdale led twice, going up 1-0 in the third and 3-2 in the top of the fifth. Jackson Short had the big blast with a home run for the Wildcats. Hillsdale totaled four hits against Short and St. Ignatius starter Beau Schaffer, a Hillsborough native.
Menlo 6, El Camino 4
The Colts rallied for two runs in the top of the sixth to tie it, but Menlo (2-3 PAL Ocean, 8-5 overall) answered back with two in the bottom of the frame to earn the win in Atherton. Senior Jake Bianchi earned the win in relief, pitching through three hits and four walks through 2 1/3 innings. Bianchi also went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI at the plate. El Camino (0-2, 1-5) was paced by a three-hit day from junior Caleb Voelker.
San Mateo 6, Mills 0
Senior left-hander Victor Angulo fired a four-hit shutout as the Bearcats (2-0 PAL Ocean, 5-4 overall) won their second straight to open PAL Ocean Division play. Angulo struck out nine to improve his record to 4-3. He has now won four of his last five decisions and owns a 1.26 ERA. Aaron Wong and Julian Delfin had two hits apiece for San Mateo. Mills (0-4, 1-7) has now lost five straight.
Sacred Heart Cathedral 12, Sacred Heart Prep 1
The Gators (11-4-1) managed just three hits in a road game in San Francisco. Senior Conrad Wilbur had a double, while Andrew Rocha and Alex Feinstein added singles. Tate Medicoff homered for SHC (6-8), his third of the year.
Softball
Mercy-Burlingame 5, Notre Dame-SJ 4
The Crusaders (2-0 WBAL Foothill, 7-2 overall) won an extra-inning battle with two runs in the top of the ninth, then holding off a Notre Dame-SJ (0-2, 1-4) rally in the bottom of the inning. Elena Gonzalez paced Mercy with three hits, while starting pitcher Jazlyn Villavicencio went the distance, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out 10. The Crusaders have now won three straight.
Woodside 12, Aragon 2
The Wildcats (1-4 PAL Bay, 2-8 overall) exploded for 12 runs over the last three innings to finish off Aragon via mercy rule walk-off in the bottom of the sixth for their first PAL Bay victory of the season. Woodside totaled 13 hits, with senior Lilliana Magana going 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, and junior Kaitlyn Jackson added three hits. Junior pitcher Brooke Faure earned the win, allowing four hits while striking out a season-high seven. The Dons (0-2, 2-7) have now lost two straight to start league play for the first time since 2018.
Design Tech 15, KIPP Collegiate 0
Senior pitcher Alaina Montgomery faced the minimum to fire a three-inning perfect game, striking out all nine batters she faced, as the Dragons (2-0 PSAL, 5-1 overall) won via mercy-rule in three innings. Montgomery added a perfect day at the plate, going 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs. Jeneva Fletcher went 3 for 3 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored as Design Tech scored six in the first, four in the second and five in the third at home against KIPP Collegiate (0-2, 0-2).
Menlo-Atherton 11, San Lorenzo 0
The Koo sisters teamed to lead the Bears (6-3) to a four-inning mercy-rule win at home over San Lorenzo (5-7). Freshman Elise Koo fired a three-hit shutout, striking out six, while adding a double and two runs scored at the plate. Junior Danielle Koo went 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.