WEDNESDAY
Boys’ soccer
Sacred Heart Prep 4, Priory 0
Will Maxwell and Colin Johnson each had a goal and an assist to lead the Gators past the Panthers in a WBAL match.
Beau Dunlevie opened the scoring for SHP (6-1 WBAL, 8-4-1 overall) and Sean Tinsley also scored. Nathaniel Pi-Sunyer earned an assist.
TUESDAY
Girls’ soccer
Woodside 6, Sequoia 3
Elise Evans scored four times for the Wildcats (4-0 PAL Bay, 12-0 overall), who remain unbeaten atop the PAL Bay Division standings. Rachel Mill added a goal and three assists, while Sofia Beliver-Aman also scored for Woodside. Addison Haws paced Sequoia (2-2-1, 9-3-1) with two goals, while Reese McKeon had on goal and one assist.
Aragon 1, Hillsdale 0
The Lady Dons (1-2-1 PAL Bay, 4-4-2 overall) earned their first league win, topping rival Hillsdale (0-4-1, 2-8-4) thanks to a second-half penalty kick from Kaelyn Luebke.
Menlo-Atherton 0, Burlingame 0
M-A (0-1-4 PAL Bay, 4-4-5 overall) did what it’s done best this season, earning a tie against a PAL Bay Division opponent. It is the Bears’ fourth draw in five league matches. This one was quite the moral victory, as it keeps Burlingame (3-1-1, 10-2-1) squarely in second place behind Woodside in the league standings.
Carlmont 6, Half Moon Bay 0
The first-place Lady Scots (5-0 PAL Ocean, 10-2-2 overall) saw six different players score to keep their unbeaten PAL Ocean Division record intact. Emilie Brack scored the first one on an assist from Maya Blodgett, and Jenna Reinhardt, Kaylee Kim, Madeleine Cunningham, Delia Paiko and Blodgett added scores to shut out Half Moon Bay (0-4, 3-8).
Terra Nova 2, South City 0
The Tigers (4-1 PAL Ocean, 7-6-1 overall) scored two second-half goals to surge past South City (2-2-1, 4-7-2). Sophia Zygarewicz got Terra Nova on the board with an assist from Shayla McCann, and Madison Donati added insurance with a goal off an assist from Sierra Pelleriti.
Capuchino 1, El Camino 0
The Mustangs (2-2-1 PAL Ocean, 4-10-1 overall) earned the win with a first-half goal from Nicole Haar, assisted by Alondra Nungaray. El Camino (0-4, 1-9) is still looking for its first league win of the season.
Jefferson 5, Westmoor 1
Reyes Lizardo and Galilea Solis scored two goals apiece for the Grizzlies (1-2 PAL Lake) in the team’s first PAL Lake win of the season. Avalon Ibarra added a score for Jefferson.
Menlo School 2, Priory 0
The Knights scored a pair of second-half goals to get past the Panthers in WBAL Foothill Division action.
Colby Wilson assisted on both goals. Dorothy Zhang scored in the 50th minute and Taylor Tam added the insurance goal with about five minutes left to play.
Girls’ basketball
Menlo 58, Harker 49
Sharon Nejad turned in an epic double-double to lead the Lady Knights (8-6 overall) past Harker. The senior big went for 31 points and 16 rebounds to lead a second-half surge. Harker led 32-28 at the half, but Menlo’s defense held its opponent to seven points in the third quarter. Freshman guard Karen Xin added 13 points for Menlo.
Boys’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 89, Harker 34
The Gators (6-0 WBAL Foothill, 11-3 overall) just keep on cruising, riding a 28-3 first quarter to a big win over Harker. Aidan Braccia paced SHP with 19 points, including three 3s. The Gators totaled nine 3-pointers throughout. Emmer Nichols added 16 points and Kevin Carney totaled 12 for the Gators. Harker (2-5, 8-9) was paced by Max Xing’s 10 points.
Priory 56, Menlo 53
The Knights (3-2 WBAL Foothill, 9-5 overall) pulled to within 1 late when Daniel Solomon drilled a 3 to close it to 54-52 with 23 seconds remaining, but that’s as close as they’d get. Solomon led Menlo with 17 points, and Will Eggemeier added 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.