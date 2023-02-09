TUESDAY
Girls’ basketball
Pinewood 53, Crystal Springs 37
The Gryphons (7-1 WBAL Foothill, 11-9 overall) have been one of the top Division V teams in the area all season, but suffered a crucial loss at Pinewood (7-1, 17-3). With the win, Pinewood moves into a first-place tie with Crystal with two games to place. Burlingame native Ava Uhrich led the Panthers with a monster night, totaling 36 points, 17 rebounds, two steals and one assist. Her 36 points was a new career-high for the senior transfer from Burlingame High School.
Half Moon Bay 40, Westmoor 31
Alli Dioli hit three 3s and scored a game-high 18 points as the Cougars (10-1 PAL North, 15-8 overall) clinched the PAL North Division championship against Westmoor. The Rams (6-4, 12-9) had an outside chance of making a run at a PAL South co-championship but were eliminated with the loss. Westmoor was paced by Grace Toloafa with 11 points.
Terra Nova 40, South City 37
Tied 38-38 at the end of three quarters, Terra Nova (6-4 PAL North, 11-11 overall) emerged in the fourth to earn a home win over South City (3-7, 10-12). Two Tigers shared the team-high, with Dominguez and Samantha Edwards scoring 13 points apiece. South City’s Tinai led all scorers with 16. The win moves Terra Nova into a three-way tie for second place in the PAL North with two games to play.
Jefferson 53, Oceana 35
The Grizzlies (6-4 PAL North, 11-10 overall) won the first three quarters, including a 17-9 explosion in the third, to earn a home win over Oceana. Lupe Etene-Faamoe paced Jeff with 14 points. Oceana’s Labreya Lewis scored a game-high 20. With the win, Jefferson moves into a three-way tie with Terra Nova and Westmoor for second place in the PAL North.
Sacred Heart Prep 54, Mercy-Burlingame 49
The second-place Gators (7-1 WBAL Skyline, 12-10 overall) stayed within striking distance of first place in the WBAL Skyline Division with close one against Mercy-Burlingame (3-5, 11-8). SHP is one game back of first-place Notre Dame-San Jose with two games to play. The Gators host NDSJ Friday night at 6 p.m.
Carlmont 68, Capuchino 32
The Lady Scots (9-2 PAL South, 15-5 overall) earned a critical home win to move into a second-place tie with Hillsdale in the PAL South Division with one game to play. Hillsdale lost Tuesday’s 45-44 at M-A. Alessandra Nelson erupted for a game-high 20 points for Carlmont, while Willow Ishibashi-To scored 11 and Brynn Toomasson had 10. Ashlee Tirunfo paced Capuchino (3-7, 3-17) with 17 points.
Aragon 57, Woodside 38
The Lady Dons (6-4 PAL South, 11-11 overall) clinched a playoff berth with their third straight win. Aragon finished preseason with a sub-.500 record, but fulfilled the other CCS playoff prerequisite by now finishing at least .500 in league play. Megan McGinty paced Aragon with 14 points, while Grace Nai had 13. Woodside 93-7, 10-12) was led by Gabrielle Gerrodette’s 10 points.
In other action …
Mills (7-3 PAL South, 15-7 overall) rolled 57-23 over San Mateo (0-10, 4-18). Ten different players scored for the victorious Lady Vikings.
Sequoia (4-6 PAL South, 10-11 overall) won 34-22 over Burlingame (1-9, 4-18) with 17 points from Aniyah Hall.
Menlo (4-4 WBAL Foothill, 12-8 overall) cruised to a 56-37 win over Priory (3-5, 11-10).
Notre Dame-Belmont (3-5 WBAL Foothill, 14-6 overall) earned a 57-50 win over Harker (0-8, 7-13).
Boys’ basketball
Aragon 43, Woodside 40
The Dons outscored the Wildcats 13-10 in the fourth quarter to pull out the victory.
Logan Wall led the way for Aragon (7-3 PAL South, 13-9 overall), scoring 14 points. Jacob Ruttenberg added 11 for the Dons.
Woodside (5-5, 7-15) got a game-high 19 points from Ben Lamm.
South City 49, Terra Nova 43
Trailing 30-27 heading into the final quarter, the Warriors rallied, outscoring the Tigers 22-13 in the final eight minutes to pull out the win.
Steven Fernando scored a game-high 17 points to lead South City (6-4 PAL North, 14-8 overall). Joe Capko added 13 for the Warriors.
Tyrone Meehleib, Jermaine Camasura and Vinny Smith each scored eight points for Terra Nova (3-6, 10-10).
Half Moon Bay 69, Westmoor 37
The Cougars nearly doubled up the Rams to maintain a share of the PAL North lead.
Jaeden Hutchins scored a game-high 17 points to lead HMB (10-1 PAL North, 13-7 overall). Gio Martin had 15 and Drew Dorwin added 12 for the Cougars.
Westmoor (3-6, 12-9) got 10 points from Danny Ugbaja.
Jefferson 65, Oceana 45
The Grizzlies kept pace with Half Moon Bay following their win over the Sharks.
Myles Solanoy scored 16 points to lead Jefferson (9-1 PAL South, 17-4 overall). Ta’saan Clark was right behind, adding 15, while Will Narvaez chipped in 11 for the Grizzlies.
Oceana drops to 0-11 in league play and 1-17 overall.
San Mateo 55, Mills 30
Trailing 16-8 after the first period, the Bearcats turned the tables on the Vikings, outscoring them 20-2 in the second to take control on their way to their second PAL South win of the season.
Zidane Auzarang led San Mateo (2-8 PAL South, 9-13 overall), finishing with 13 points. Tyler Spitzer-Wu added 12 for the Bearcats.
Mills (0-10, 5-17) was led by Jefriel Bacorro, who finished with seven points.
Woodside Priory 68, Eastside College Prep 42
Co-WBAL leader Priory outscored ECP 28-10 in the opening quarter and cruised to the victory.
Rehan Parwani led the way for Priory (7-1 WBAL, 20-2 overall) scoring 15 points, grabbing three boards and blocking four shots. Clint Smith added 10 points in the win.
ECP falls to 2-6 in league play, 12-7 overall.
Menlo School 85, Harker 44
The Knights blew past the Eagles in a WBAL meeting.
Lucas Vogel had a memorable Senior Night for Menlo (5-3 WBAL, 11-11 overall) pouring in 27 points, 22 coming in a little more than a quarter.
Brooks Mead added 12 and six rebounds for the Knight as well.
Sacred Heart Prep 85, Pinewood 54
The Gators rebounded from their first WBAL loss by blowing out the Panthers.
Leading 19-8 after the first quarter, SHP (7-1 WBAL, 16-5 overall) scored a combined 49 points in the second and third quarters to pull away for the win.
JP Kerrigan scored 17 points to lead the Gators. TJ O’Brien added 11, while Sam Norris and Erick Osterloh each had 10 points for SHP.
Pinewood (1-6, 7-12) was led by George Textor, who scored a game-high 22 points.
In other action …
Carlmont (7-3 PAL South, 11-7 overall) beat Capuchino (1-9), 70-53.
Girls’ soccer
Carlmont 1, Burlingame 1
Mia Khouri gave the Scots a 1-0 lead at halftime, but the Panthers’ equalized in the second on a Kaylee Ng goal, off an assist from Josie LaCrosse.
Carlmont improves to 3-5-1 in PAL Bay play, good for 10 points. The Scots are 7-8-2 overall. Burlingame is now 2-4-3 in league play, nine points. The Panthers are 8-4-4 overall.
Hillsdale 2, Woodside 1
The Knights pulled off the upset of the season, taking down the second-place Wildcats.
Pilar Vanheusden staked Woodside (4-4-1 PAL Bay, 13 points; 8-5-1 overall) to a 1-0 lead, converting an assist from Sofia Bellver-Eymann.
Nicole Moita de Deus tied it for Hillsdale (2-5-2, 8 points; 3-9-5), with an assist from AJ Abad. Kailee Frankel supplied the game-winner for the Knights.
Aragon 3, San Mateo 0
The Dons are one win away from a perfect PAL Ocean Division season after blanking the Bearcats.
Sierra Troy had a goal and an assist for Aragon (9-0 PAL Ocean, 27 points; 14-2 overall). Quinn Shirley and Celeste Calvo rounded out the scoring for the Dons, with Ryann Abad earning an assist.
San Mateo falls to 3-4-2 in league play, good for 11 points. The Bearcats are 3-5-2 overall.
Half Moon Bay 3, South City 0
Isabel Ortega, Deja Spikes and Denely Acosta all scored to lead the Cougars to their first PAL Ocean Division win of the season.
HMB improves to 1-6-2 in league play, for five points and 5-11-2 overall. South City falls to 1-8, 5-13.
Terra Nova 1, Capuchino 1
Both teams scored in the first half and finished in a tie.
Madison Donati scored off an assist from Ella Templin for Terra Nova (2-3-4 PAL Ocean, 10 points; 5-7-5 overall).
Capuchino (5-2-2, 17 points; 7-6-4 overall) got a goal from Justine Chetcuti, with an assist from Lily Mazzola.
In other action …
Mills (5-2 PAL Lake, 15 points) routed winless Westmoor (0-6-1), 8-0, scoring six goals in the first half.
Oceana (4-2-1 PAL Lake, 13 points) scored four second-half goals to beat Westmoor (1-6-1, 1-7-1) 5-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.