TUESDAY
Boys’ tennis
Menlo-Atherton 4, Half Moon Bay 3
The Bears advance to the postseason on a winning note, getting past Half Moon Bay on the last day of the regular season. No. 4 single Kiran Duriseti earned the most dramatic win to swing the outcome, getting past HMB’s Jack Sprankle 6-1, 6-7(5), 10-5. M-A had wrapped up a berth in the PAL team tournament with two wins over Mills the previous day.
Woodside 7, Sequoia 0
The Wildcats (10-0 PAL Ocean, 11-1 overall) finished off a perfect season in PAL Ocean Division play with a clean sweep at Sequoia. Woodside No. 2 doubles Evan Ruiz and Raphael Bajey earned the closest win of the day 7-5, 6-4 over Zach Heisler and Liam Antonisen.
In other action …
Menlo (6-0 WBAL, 13-1 overall) claimed a 7-0 win at home over Harker.
Aragon swept 7-0 past Hillsdale to lock up second place in the PAL Bay Division.
Oceana (7-3 PAL Ocean) earned a second-place tie in the PAL Ocean Division with a 5-2 win at Capuchino (0-10).
Boys’ lacrosse
Carlmont 14, Sequoia 13
The Scots (1-4 PAL Bay, 3-4 overall) won just one quarter, but it was a biggie in outscoring Sequoia (1-2 PAL Bay) by a total of 7-0 in the third, to earn their first PAL Bay Division victory of the season. Nick Tolod and Anthony Paulazzo scored four goals apiece for Carlmont, while Lukas Wiggers had two. Sequoia’s Owen Haaga led all scorer with eight goals.
Sacred Heart Prep 14, Bellarmine 4
John Barnds and Ian Dykes scored four goals apiece to lead the Gators to a road win at Bellarmine. Goalkeeper Henry Rydberg totaled seven saves for SHP, while Andrew Latu won 10 of 19 face-offs.
In other action ...
Aragon (2-3 PAL Ocean) claimed a 12-5 win over rival Hillsdale (1-4). The Dons took a 9-1 lead into the half and never looked back.
Priory (4-1 PAL Ocean) rolled to a 13-2 win at home over Woodside (1-3). Cole Williams scored both Wildcats goals.
Girls’ swimming
San Mateo 106, Mills 61
Parker Del Balso earned four wins, and earned two CCS cuts, as the Bearcats took down Mills. Del Balso earned individual wins in the 100 free and 100 back, and teamed with the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay for two other wins. Hayden Cutler eanred four wins as well, in the 50 free and 100 breast, as well as the 200 medley and free relays. Claire Kuziemko earned an individual win in the 500 free, and also teamed on both relays.
Half Moon Bay 103, El Camino 66
The Cougars (7-0 PAL Ocean) took control of the PAL Ocean Division with a win over El Camino (6-1). The two teams entered the meet tied for the top spot.
In other action …
Menlo-Atherton 94, Aragon 70
Westmoor 73, Jefferson 43
Boys’ swimming
Aragon 112, Menlo-Atherton 58
Mills 103, San Mateo 68
Westmoor 68, Jefferson 35
Half Moon Bay 95, El Camino 72
Boys’ badminton
Mills 15, Carlmont 15 (Mills, 4-1 tiebreaker)
The Vikings (10-1 PAL Bay) managed to just hold on to their first-place standing in the PAL Bay Division with a tiebreaker win over Carlmont (10-2). First boys’ single Eric Zhai and first girls’ single Charlotte Tse led the way for Mills. First boys’ doubles Charlesmore Largo and Ian Si earned a 21-17, 21-18 win for Carlmont.
In other action …
Aragon (10-2 PAL Bay) moved into a second-place tie in the PAL Bay Division with a 26-4 home win over Westmoor (0-10).
Menlo-Atherton (4-7 PAL Bay) earned an 18-12 win over Burlingame (4-7).
San Mateo (5-4 PAL Bay) cruised 26-4 over El Camino (1-11).
Capuchino (10-0 PAL Ocean) rolled 28-2 past Woodside (3-6).
Hillsdale (6-4 PAL Ocean) claimed an 18-12 win over Terra Nova (0-9).
Jefferson (6-2 PAL Ocean) won 20-4 at South City (2-8).
