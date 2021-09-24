THURSDAY
Girls’ water polo
San Mateo 17, Mills 2
The Bearcats (3-2 PAL Ocean) got six goals from Peyton Jensen to cruise past Mills (0-5). Jordan Galea added four goals and Lydia Finn had three for San Mateo, with individual scores from Emily Choi, Alina Kasper, Terri Ziv and Rebekah Jow.
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ water polo
Menlo School 13, Bellarmine 8
The Knights took control of the match with a four-goal second period on their way to a big win over the Northern California power Bells. Tommy Kiesling led the Menlo (2-1 WCAL, 6-3 overall) with five goals. Greg Hilderbrand added four goals for the Knights and Jack Murad had a hat trick. Menlo goalie Finn Byrne finished with five saves.
Sacred Heart Prep 16, Mitty 2
The Gators outscored the Monarchs 5-1 in the opening quarter and cruised to the WCAL victory. Orlando Hernandez Alvarado, SHP’s backup goalie, played the final three quarters, allowing one goal and finishing with 11 saves. The Gators’ offense was led by Hassen Hove, who scored four times. Red Averbuck added a hat trick, while Nelson Harris scored a pair of goals.
Girls’ water polo
Sacred Heart Prep 15, Mitty 3
Leading just 5-2 at halftime, the Gators outscored the Monarchs 10-1 in the second half for the WCAL win. Lucy Horner paced the SHP offense, finshing with four goals. Ella Woodhead scored three time, while Megan Newby, Charlotte Summe and Margaret Brandin all scored twice.
Woodside 16, Notre Dame-Belmont 6
Allison King scored three goals to lead NDB. The Tigers also got goals from Abigail Edelhart and Francesca Arbelaez.
Girls’ golf
South City 203, Woodside 215
Alyssa Batang shot a 36, while teammates Isabel Amores and Nida Currier-Herzellah each carded 37s to lead the Warriors to the PAL Ocean Division win at Mariners Point in Foster City. Anjali Ulrich led Woodside with a 38. Katelyn Fung finished with a 40 for the Wildcats.
Sequoia def. El Camino by default
The Colts did not have enough players to post a score, but the teams played an exhibition match with Sequoia’s Gianna Flores carding a 37. El Camino’s Franchesca Junio shot a 41.
Volleyball
Summitt Shasta 3, More-SJ 0
The Black Bears (4-0 PSAL Bay, 13-2 overall) continued to power through Private School Athletic League play with a 25-9, 25-6, 25-13 win at home over More-San Jose. Summit Shasta totaled 13 service aces, including three apiece from Mellanie Hu, Sophia Lim and Chloe Young. Lim scored a match-high eight kills while Hu recorded 12 digs.
