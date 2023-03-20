SATURDAY
Baseball
Mitty 5, Serra 2
The Padres (0-3 WCAL, 4-3 overall) managed just three hits, and scored both their runs in the bottom of the seventh in their third straight loss to start WCAL play. Mitty (3-0, 8-1) went into the seventh with a 2-0 advantage, and added three runs in the top of the inning. Ian Armstrong had a hit and an RBI for Serra, raising his season average to .467 (7 for 15). Mitty junior Luka Pintar recorded the complete game victory to improve to 3-0 on the year.
Hillsdale 2, Aragon 0
Starting pitcher Josh Mayol and two relievers combined on a two-hit shutout in a crosstown, non-league matchup. Mayol added a solo home run, the first of his varsity career. Matt Chea worked 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, and junior Ethan Belloni closed it out with a strikeout to earn the save for the Knights (5-1). Ashton Moniz-Witten allowed one run on four hits through five innings to take the hard-luck loss for Aragon (4-4).
M-A 13, Menlo 6
Harrison Long went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, and the Bears (5-3) battled past Menlo with a big finish in non-league action. Menlo rallied for four runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie it 5-5, but M-A scored three in the fifth, one in the sixth, and four more in the seventh. The Knights (5-2) were paced by senior Carson Cleage’s 3-for-3, two-RBI day.
Mountain View 8, Carlmont 7
The Scots (4-5) rallied back with a four-run inning to tie it 7-7 in the top of the seventh, but Mountain View (5-5-1) walked off in the bottom of the frame. Austin Xu enjoyed a big day for the Spartans, going 4 for 5 with two RBIs, while Clay White added three hits with a triple and two RBIs. Carlmont was paced by Grant Goetz’s two-hit, two-RBI day.
Lowell 6, Woodside 2
Woodside pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts, but Lowell (2-2) rallied for two in the first and led the rest of the way in non-league action. Elias Grosfoguel homered for the Cardinals, his second of the year. The Wildcats (5-3-1) totaled five hits, including an RBI single from Trent Amoroso.
Prospect 5, Terra Nova 4
The Tigers (1-3) led 2-0 early, but Prospect rallied in the middle innings to swing ahead. The Panthers scored three in the fourth. After Terra Nova tied it with a run in the top of the fifth, Prospect (2-7) answered with two in the bottom of the inning. Jake Sangalang worked 4 1/3 innings to earn the win for the Panthers in Saratoga.
San Mateo 7, American 2
Victor Angulo fired four no-hit innings to earn the win for the Bearcats (3-3-1), and Myles Guerrero finished it out with three innings of work to earn the regulation save in Fremont. Angulo added two hits and two RBIs, while senior Giancarlo Selvitella was 2 for 3 with two RBIs in his third straight multi-hit game.
Pacific Bay 17, Valley Christian-Dublin 3
Cole Rohlfs tallied his second straight three-hit game, going 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs as Pacific Bay Christian (2-2) throttled past Valley Christian of Dublin in Dublin. Tied 3-3 in the second, the Eagles scored seven in the second, four in the third and three in the fourth to invoke the four-inning mercy rule. Joel Zabaneh and Isaac Roman added two hits and four runs apiece for Pac Bay.
Sequoia 10, Gunn 8
Charlie Deggeller had three hits and three RBIs for winless Gunn (0-8), but Sequoia (2-3-1) kept a four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh in check to escape from Palo Alto with a win in non-league action.
Softball
Hillsdale 14, San Lorenzo Valley 1
Hillsdale 4, North Salinas 2
Hillsdale 3, Pacific Grove 0
Claire Shelton clubbed her first three varsity home runs, one in each game, as Hillsdale (7-0) swept to a title at the Watsonville Tournament. The junior was 6 for 10 with three homers and nine RBIs on the day to improve her season average to .500 (10 for 20) through seven games. Lexi Kuka starred in the circle, totaling 13 innings over three games, including a complete-game shutout in the 3-0 championship-game win over Pacific Grove. Kuka added a home run in the semifinals against North Salinas, and totaled four hits through the three games.
Design Tech 8, M-A 7
Design Tech 15, M-A 1
Jeneva Fletcher led the Dragons (3-) to a doubleheader sweep of M-A, going 6 of 7 with a home run and five RBIs through two games. Design Tech banged out 20 hits on the day. Dani Koo homered in the opener for M-A (2-2), her first of the year.
Sequoia 10, Presentation 0
Senior left-hander Ainsley Waddell fired a three-hit shutout and matched her career-high with 16 strikeouts as the Ravens (4-0) took down Presentation (1-4) in seven regulation innings in San Jose. Freshman Jamie Elkington led Sequoia at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. Waddell added two hits with a double and an RBI to raise her season average to .615 (8 for 13).
In other action …
Notre Dame-Belmont (2-4) split two games at a round-robin tourney, topping Oak Grove 14-1 and falling to Los Gatos 7-1.
FRIDAY
Baseball
Design Tech 12, Summit Shasta 0
Senior left-hander Spencer Gradek turned in a masterful performance, firing a six-inning, two-hit shutout in the Private School Athletic League opener for the Dragons (1-0 PSAL, 3-1-1 overall). Spencer Gradek racked up a career-high 14 strikeouts, while his brother Isaac Gradek totaled two hits with an RBI and two runs scored at the plate. Sophomore Eddy Yee added three RBIs, while Kai Crohal was 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles. The final score was the most lopsided regular-season loss ever for Summit Shasta (0-1, 1-2).
Priory 9, South City 2
The Warriors (0-1 PAL Lake, 1-5 overall) got off to a rough start in their PAL Lake Division opener in Portola Valley. Undefeated Priory (1-0, 4-0) rallied for five runs in the first to knock out South City’s starting pitcher after two-thirds of an inning. Freshman Emilio Oseguera went 2 for 4 with an RBI for South City, while seniors Enrico Gutierrez and Leo Bergesen added two hits apiece. Sophomore reliever Nolen Lopez worked 5 1/3 innings out of the bullpen, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out seven.
Mountain View 5, Sequoia 4
The Ravens (1-3-1) rallied late, but came up short in non-league action in Mountain View (4-5-1). Spartans starting pitcher Kevin Conway fired four shutout innings, allowing just two hits, to earn the win. Sequoia made some noise against Mountain View’s bullpen with two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Pinewood 15, Pacific Bay 3
Sophomore Cole Rohlfs produced three hits and three RBIs for home team Pac Bay (0-1 PSAL, 1-2 overall), but the Eagles came up short in their Private School Athletic League opener. Pinewood (1-0, 1-1) led all the way, scoring three in the first inning before breaking it open with an eight-run fifth.
King’s Academy 3, Half Moon Bay 1
Half Moon Bay sophomore Connor Heath produced an RBI triple in the fourth, but TKA starting pitcher Toby Trotter limited the damage. Trotter worked five innings to earn the win, while reliever Anthony White closed it out with two scoreless innings for the Knights (2-1 PAL Bay, 4-4-1 overall). Trevor Coruccini was 2 for 3 for the Cougars (1-1, 5-4), and has now hit safely in all four games he’s played. The senior is now 8 for 14 (.571) on the season.
Hillsdale 4, Mills 0
Senior starting pitcher Nicholas Strezo went the distance, tossing a four-hit shutout as Hillsdale (1-0 PAL Ocean, 4-1 overall) won its PAL Ocean Division opener at Mills (0-1, 1-3). Blake Cowans got the Knights on the board with a two-run double in the first. Josh Mayol added two hits with an RBI, and has now hit safely in while Mateo Rojas also had two hits.
Santa Clara 13, Aragon 0
Both teams combined to issue 24 walks on the day on a wild one in Santa Clara (4-4). Ronin Lee and Sean Hickey produced the only hits for the Dons (4-3), as Santa Clara pitchers soldiered through 10 walks by striking out 15 to keep the unorthodox shutout intact. Aragon pitchers countered with 14 walks. Jacob Home earned the win for the Bruins, as the junior worked five scoreless innings. His record improves to 2-0. Senior left-hander Jared Walsh took the loss to fall to 1-2.
Softball
Milpitas 1, San Mateo 0, 9 innings
San Mateo starting pitcher Makena Burr locked up with Priyah Quinonez for a splendid pitchers’ duel in Milpitas, with the two trading zeroes into extra innings. Burr took a no-hitter into the late innings before Milpitas finally broke through for a double from Denise Ralph. Quinonez earned the win, working nine shutout innings while striking out 11. Burr countered with 8 2/3 innings, allowing one run on one hit while walking two and striking out 14, a new career-high for the senior. Milpitas scored the winning run by virtue of the international tiebreaker runner at second being bunted to third and scoring on a sacrifice fly to left.
Half Moon Bay 6, Terra Nova 3
Miranda Sarabia homered in the third to tie it, and Cami Bye added a solo shot in the sixth as the Cougars (2-0 PAL Ocean, 3-1 overall) rallied for a rivalry win at Terra Nova (0-1, 1-4). Maddie Donati paced the Tigers with two hits, while freshman Aubrey Bailey added a two-run double.
In other action …
Burlingame (2-0) took down St. Ignatius 7-2 in Pacifica as Keira Parker hit her first home run of the year for the Panthers.
Sacred Heart Cathedral earned a 10-0 mercy-rule win at home against South City, with Irish sophomore Adriana Giomi striking out 10 to record the five-inning no-hitter.
M-A topped El Camino 11-1 in a five-inning, mercy-rule walk-off.
Boys’ volleyball
Menlo-Atherton 3, Burlingame 1
The Bears won their PAL Bay Division opener at home 15-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-19 over the Panthers.
Girls’ lacrosse
Mitty 11, Menlo 10
The Lady Knights (4-1) got six goals from Elia Choe but it was not enough, as Mitty broke a 10-10 tie late. The Monarchs countered with six goals from Emmy Lo. Hannah Bernthal added two goals for Menlo, while goalkeeper Devon Schaefer had eight saves.
In other action …
SHP won 9-4 over Redwood. Skylar Schramm scored a hat trick for the Gators.
Swimming
Bay Division
Varsity boys — Mills 98, Sequoia 66
Varsity girls — Mills 102, Sequoia 52
Varsity boys — M-A 98, Woodside 71
Varsity girls — M-A 87, Woodside 83
Varsity boys — Aragon 118, Mateo 51
Varsity girls — Aragon 91, Mateo 79
Varsity boys — Carlmont 111, Bgame 55
Varsity girls — Carlmont 103, Bgame 61
Ocean Division
Varsity boys — Cap 94, Jefferson 28
Varsity girls — Cap 80, Jefferson 43
Varsity boys — Hillsdale 87, EC 76
Varsity girls — EC 83, Hillsdale 76
Varsity boys — HMB 112, SSF 23
Varsity girls — HMB 91, SSF 21
