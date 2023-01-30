FRIDAY
Boys’ basketball
Half Moon Bay 66, Oceana 40
The Cougars scored in double figures all four quarters as they cruised to the win over the Sharks. Myles Rippberger led HMB (7-0 PAL North, 10-6 overall), scoring a game-high 15 points. Gio Garduno-Martin added 13 for the Cougars. Oceana falls to 0-6 in division play and 1-12 overall.
Westmoor 52, South City 40
The Rams picked up just their second division win, holding off the Warriors. Noah Cote filled it up for Westmoor (2-4 PAL North, 11-6 overall), scoring 20 points. Geordy Zhao added 17 for the Rams. South City (3-3, 11-7) got a game-high 21 points from Joe Capko.
El Camino 59, Terra Nova 57
The Colts outscored the Tigers 18-14 in the fourth quarter, capped by Chancel Rico’s coast-to-coast drive for a tiebreaking layup at the final buzzer to pull out the victory. Antonio Arenas had 21 points for El Camino (3-3 PAL North, 9-9 overall), while Josh Harold added 19 for the Colts. Terra Nova (1-3, 8-6) was led by Vinny Smith, who scored 19 points. Tyrone Meehlieb, added 15, including a trio of 3s.
Carlmont 63, Woodside 42
The Scots won their fifth straight league game, holding the Wildcats to just 16 points in the second and third quarters, combined. Camden Ngo led Carlmont (5-2 PAL South, 14-6 overall) with 11 points. Woodside (3-4, 5-14) was led by Ben Lamm, who finished with 14, and Isaac Wagner, who scored 10.
Menlo-Atherton 72, Sequoia 26
The Bears scored 51 first-half points on their way to the lopsided win over the Ravens. Grant Zell led M-A (7-0 PAL South, 14-3) with 12 points as all 14 players on the roster got in the scoring column. Sequoia (0-6, 0-17) was led by Logan Mathias, who had seven points.
Hillsdale 55, San Mateo 28
The Knights led 34-18 at halftime and then held the Bearcats to just 10 second-half points. Dante Hauser led Hillsdale (7-0 PAL South, 15-4 overall), scoring 14 points. San Mateo (0-6, 7-11) was led by Rithvik Dirisala and Zidane Auzarang, who both finished with 12 points. Tyler Spitzer-Wu added 11 for the Bearcats.
Burlingame 59, Capuchino 42
The Panthers took a 23-10 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in beating the Mustangs. Kyle Haslam led Burlingame (6-1 PAL, 15-3 overall), finishing with 17 points. Capuchino (3-15, 2-5) got 16 points from Nikos Gamble and 12 from Anthony Yuen.
Aragon 59, Mills 56
The Dons used a 24-point fourth quarter to rally past the Vikings. Jacob Ruttenberg scored 20 points to lead Aragon (4-3 PAL South, 10-9 overall), while Logan Wall added 19. Mills (0-7, 5-13) got a game-high 25 points from Jonathan Shim.
Girls’ basketball
Half Moon Bay 75, Oceana 24
The Cougars scored 47 first-half points on their way to the win over the Sharks. Alli Dioli equalled Oceana’s scoring output all by herself, scoring 24 points to lead HMB (6-1 PAL North, 10-8 overall). Delaney Dorwin added 17 for the Cougars, while Aila Grierson and Xochitl Nieves each had 10. Oceana falls to 0-7 in league play and 1-13 overall.
Westmoor 48, South City 39
The Rams outscored the Warriors 28-16 in the second half to pull out the win. Kiana Chavez had 12 points to lead Westmoor (4-2 PAL North, 11-7 overall). Abreeanna Hodge scored 11 to lead South City (2-5, 9-10).
Terra Nova 46, El Camino 31
The Tigers led 29-16 at halftime and never let the Colts back in the game. Samantha Edwards poured in 20 points to lead Terra Nova (4-2 PAL North, 9-8 overall), while Jalyn Dominguez chipped in 12. El Camino (3-4, 5-14) got 15 points from Chelsea Basco.
Carlmont 51, Woodside 33
The Scots scored 28 first-half points to propel them to the win over the Wildcats. Carlmont (6-1 PAL South, 13-4 overall) got a game-high 19 points from Willow Ishibashi-To, while Olivia Pon added 11. Woodside (2-5, 9-10), was led by Natasha Cacace, who finished with nine points.
Menlo-Atherton 49, Sequoia 5
The Bears dominated an overmatched Ravens squad. Molly Gray led M-A (7-0 PAL South, 17-2 overall), finishing with 10 points. Sequoia falls to 2-5 in league play and 6-8 overall.
Hillsdale 69, San Mateo 34
The Knights scored 45 first-half points and cruised to the win over the Bearcats. Kira Wilmurt exploded for 34 points for Hillsdale (6-1 PAL South, 16-3 overall), while Makena Nitao added 20. San Mateo (0-7, 4-15) was led by Akesa Lupeheke, who finished with 18 points.
Capuchino 38, Burlingame 32
The Mustangs did just enough to beat the Panthers. Burlingame (1-6 PAL South, 4-15 overall0 was led by Malia Schmidt and Haleh Ansari, who both scored seven points. Capuchino improves to 3-4 in league play and 3-14 overall.
Boys’ soccer
Woodside 2, Carlmont 0
The Wildcats evened their PAL Bay Division record with the shutout win over the Scots.
Woodside (3-3 PAL Bay, 9 points) scored in each half. Adam Yusef scored both goals for the Wildcats, with Raul Vasquez and Justin Galvez earning assists. Carlmont falls to 2-3-1 in league play, good for 7 points.
Capuchino 6, El Camino 1
Leading 2-0 at halftime, the Mustangs erupted for four second-half goals to rout the Colts. Moises Castillo netted a hat trick and Anthony Campos had a brace to lead Cap (2-2-1 PAL Ocean, 7 points). Sebastian Zuniga rounded out the scoring for the Mustangs. El Camino remains winless in Ocean Division play at 0-5.
South City 2, Half Moon Bay 1
The Warriors handed the Cougars their second Ocean Division loss of the season. After an own-goal gave South City (4-1-1 PAL Ocean, 13 points) a 1-0 lead at halftime, Angel Ramirez scored the game-winner in the second half, off an assist from Josue Duran Martinez. HMB (4-2, 12 point) scored its goal on a Julian Jimenez penalty kick.
Sequoia 3, San Mateo 2
The Ravens maintained their lead atop the Ocean Division standings with the win over the Bearcats. All five goals were scored in the second half. Daniel Schembri scored twice and assisted on the third goal to lead Sequoia (5-1 PAL Ocean, 15 points). Leimana Makasini added a goal and an assist for the Ravens. Niko Nachbar and Francesco Lipparoni scored for San Mateo (1-5, 3 points), with Christian Barrera Fuentes and Antonio Smith recording assists for the Bearcats.
Jefferson 2, Terra Nova 0
The Grizzlies scored once in each half to top the Tigers. Rafat Albadani and Oscar Rojas each scored for Jefferson (4-0-1 PAL Lake, 13 points). Oscar Rodriguez and Gabriel Sorroza each had an assist for the Grizzlies. Terra Nova falls to 1-4 in Lake play, good for 3 points.
Mills 7, Oceana 4
Riley Ho scored twice and assisted on two other goals to lead the Vikings past the Sharks. Kai Hernandez and Ulises Huerta hooked up for a pair of goals for Mills (4-0-1 PAL Lake, 13 points), while Michael Betossi had a goal and an assist. Lucas de Paula and Johan Gerardo rounded out the scoring for the Vikings. Oceana falls to 1-4 in league play.
In other action …
Menlo-Atherton (3-2-1 PAL Bay, 10 points) scored twice in the first half to propel it to a 3-1 win over Hillsdale (0-5-1, 1 point).
