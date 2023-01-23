SATURDAY
Boys’ basketball
M-A 55, Christopher-Gilroy 42
The Bears outscored the Cougars 38-24 in the second and third quarters to take control of their non-league game in Atherton. Jalen Williams led the way for M-A (12-3 overall), finishing with 14 points. Grant Zell added 10 for the Bears.
Pinewood 64, Pac Bay 39
The Eagles were held to just nine second-half points as the Panthers pulled away for the non-league win. Ethan Chau paced Pac Bay (7-8 overall), finishing with 16 points. Jared Balantakbo added 11 for the Eagles. Pinewood improves to 7-7 overall.
Boys’ soccer
Serra 1, Sacred Heart Cathedral 1
Leading 1-0 at half, the Padres couldn’t close out the Irish in a WCAL match. Nate Couglin scored and Dylan Joudieh had the assist for Serra (3-3-1 WCAL, 4-5-4 overall). SHC falls to 3-4-1 in WCAL play and 5-5-3 overall.
Girls’ soccer
Aragon 3, Sacred Heart Cathedral 1
Leading 1-0 at halftime, the Dons added two more goals in the second to beat the Irish in a non-league meeting. Kayla Bresee had a goal and an assist to lead Aragon (9-1 overall). Sierra Troy and Nuria Lopez Adorno rounded out the scoring for the Dons, with Ryann Abad picking up an assist. SHC drops to 3-6-4 overall.
FRIDAY
Girls’ basketball
Crystal Springs 50, Pinewood 41
The Gryphons came up with the biggest win of the year, knocking off the Panthers, a perennial CCS and state champion contender. Tied at 26 at halftime and 36-all after three, Crystal (3-0 WBAL Foothill, 13-2 overall), Pinewood (2-1, 6-6) scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to take a 41-36 lead. The Panthers would not score again.
The Gryphons pulled off the upset by ending the game on a 14-0 run. Jemma LeCap led Crystal with 19 points. Maile Bateman added 10 for the Gryphons. Former Burlingame standout Ava Uhrich scored a game-high 24 points for Pinewood.
SHP 68, Mercy-Burlingame 45
The Crusaders led 18-13 after the first period, but the Gators won the final three quarters to post the WBAL Skyline Division victory. SHP (2-0 WBAL Skyline, 7-8 overall) held Mercy (1-1, 9-5) to just 14 points in the second half. Skyler Schramm scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Gators. Kate Baron added 14 and Mayowa Otudeko-Carroll chipped in 13 points. Mercy was led by Katie Callagy, who finished 20 points. Anani Perez added 18 for the Crusaders.
Priory 54, Menlo School 46
The Panthers picked up their first WBAL Foothill Division win by beating the Knights. Ruiqi Liu paced Menlo (1-2 WBAL Foothill, 8-6 overall), finishing with 16 points. Priory improves to 2-1 in league play and 8-6 overall.
In other action …
Notre Dame-Belmont (2-1 WBAL Foothill, 13-2 overall) slipped past Harker (0-3, 7-7), 43-39.
Boys’ basketball
Serra (1-4 WCAL, 8-7 overall) picked up its first league win of the season, beating Valley Christian (1-5, 6-10), 77-63.
Design Tech (1-3, PSAL North, 1-12 overall) earned its first win of the season, knocking off Summit Prep (2-3, 11-4), 37-33.
Crystal Springs (0-3 WBAL, 7-8 overall) fell to Eastside College Prep (2-2, 12-3), 61-49.
Boys’ soccer
Aragon 3, Hillsdale 0
After a scoreless first half, the Dons struck for three second-half goals to remain one of two teams still unbeaten in the PAL Bay Division standings. Aragon (3-0-1 PAL Bay, 7-3-3 overall) got a goal and an assist from both Nick Katcham and Alex Lopez, with Anthony Alatta rounding out the scoring. Hillsdale drops to 0-4 in Bay play and 4-8-1 overall.
Burlingame 2, Woodside 1
The Panthers joined Aragon as an unbeaten team in the Bay after beating the Wildcats. After a scoreless first half, the teams combined for all three goals in the second. Sam Aziza and Kylan Dean found the back of the net for Burlingame (2-0-2 PAL Bay, 6-1-4 overall). Kevin Ascarza and John Kelly earned assists for the Panthers. Johnny Fuentes Lopez tallied for Woodside (2-2, 3-6-1), with Benny Bogyo picking up the assist.
Carlmont 1, Menlo-Atherton 0
Josh Lisi’s first-half goal proved to be enough in the Scots’ win over the Bears. Daran Ebadi assisted on the goal for Carlmont (2-2 PAL Bay, 5-5-2 overall). M-A falls to 1-2-1 in league play and 2-4-5 overall.
Capuchino 3, San Mateo 0
The Mustangs took a 2-0 lead at halftime and tacked on an insurance goal in the second. Anthony Campos, Cooper Quinn and Jonathan Espinoza all scored for Capuchino (1-1-1 PAL Ocean, 5-1-2 overall). San Mateo falls to 0-4 in Ocean play and 2-7-1 overall.
South City 6, El Camino 0
The Warriors scored three goals in each half to rout the rival Colts. Angel Ramirez had a big day for South City (2-1-1 PAL Ocean, 6-4-1 overall), scoring four goals and assisting on a fifth. Christian Urbina and Fidel Jimenez rounded out the scoring for the Warriors. El Camino drops to 0-3 in league play and 4-8 overall.
Mills 6, Westmoor 0
The Viking scored four first-half goals to rout the Rams. Riley Ho had a goal and two for Mills (2-0-1 PAL Lake, 2-2-2 overall). John Mkrtichyan led the attack for Mills (2-0-1 PAL Lake, 2-2-2 overall), scoring three times and assisting on a fourth goal. RIley Ho added a goal and two assists for the Vikings, while Ryan He had a goal and an assist. Michael Betossi rounded out the scoring for Mills. Westmoor falls to 1-2 in Lake play and 1-4 overall.
Terra Nova 4, Oceana 1
Tied at 1-all at halftime, the Tigers scored three second-half goals to grab the Lake Division win. Terra Nova improves to 1-1 in league play and 1-4 overall. Oceana drops to 1-3, 2-2-3.
