FRIDAY
Girls’ basketball
South City 32, El Camino 28, OT
Trailing by a point after three quarters, the Colts did just enough to get the game to overtime, but the Warriors prevailed in the extra period. Jennifer Devis scored 10 points to lead South City (4-8 PAL North, 11-13 overall). Mariah Flores scored a game-high 11 points to lead El Camino (6-6, 8-16).
Westmoor 40, Jefferson 33
The Rams outscored the Grizzlies 28-14 in the second half, rallying from a 19-12 halftime deficit. Westmoor (7-4 PAL North, 14-9 overall), was led by Kiana Chavez, who scored nine points. Lupe Etene-Faamoe and Grace Wang led Jefferson (7-5, 12-11), finishing with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Half Moon Bay 42, Terra Nova 23
Alli Dioli went off for 30 points, hitting eight 3s along the way as the Cougars cruised past the rival Tigers. HMB finishes the regular season 11-1 in PAL North play and 15-8 overall. Terra Nova falls to 6-5, 11-11.
Carlmont 43, Sequoia 31
Alessandra Nelson led Carlmont (10-2 PAL South, 17-5 overall), scoring 14 points. Willow Ishibashi-To added 11 for the Scots. Sequoia (4-8, 10-13) got 22 points from Aniyah Hall.
Menlo-Atherton 55, Woodside 28
The Bears capped off an undefeated PAL South season with the win over the Wildcats, leading 26-12 at halftime. Avary Sheldon led the way for M-A (12-0 PAL South, 22-2 overall), scoring 13 points as 11 Bears got in the scoring column. Olivia Seto scored eight points to lead Woodside (3-9, 10-14).
Hillsdale 56, Aragon 38
The Knights completed the season sweep of the Dons, in a rematch of the 2022 CCS Division xx championship game, as Hillsdale (10-2 PAL South, 20-4 overall) outscored Aragon 30-18 in the second half. Hillsdale’s dynamic duo, Makena Nitao and Kira Wilmurt, led the Knights again, finishing with 26 and 11 points, respectively. Aragon (6-6, 11-13) was led by Grace Nai’s 11 points.
Burlingame 62, San Mateo 22
Malia Schmidt scored 11 points to lead the Panthers to the lopsided win over the Bearcats. Olivia Salles had six points for San Mateo (0-12 PAL South, 4-20 overall). Burlingame finishes the season 2-10 in league play and 5-19 overall.
Crystal Springs 43, Menlo School 40
The Gryphons completed the season sweep of the Knights for the first time in program. It is the first time Crystal (8-1 WBAL Foothill, 18-3 overall) beat Menlo (4-5, 12-9) for the first time ever earlier this season. The Gryphons rebounded from a x-x loss to Pinewood Wednesday that dropped them into a first-place tie.
Crystal rallied in the fourth quarter to pull out the win, outscoring the Knights 16-8.
Morgan Cook led the way for the Gryphons, scoring 11 points, connecting of 3-of-6 from behind the 3-point line. Caitlyn Kramer added 11 for Crystal.
Menlo got a game-high 16 points from Riqui Liu.
Woodside Priory 45, Harker 33
A pair of freshmen led the Panthers to the win over the Eagles. Ugreat Daniels had a massive double-double for Priory (4-5 WBAL Foothill, 12-10 overall), scoring 15 points and bringing down 20 rebounds. Adelaide Chan, another first-year player, had 14 points, four assists and three steals for the Panthers as well.
Boys’ basketball
Jefferson 66, Westmoor 52
Ta’san Clark scored 13 points and the Grizzlies closed out a co-PAL North Division championship, shared with Half Moon Bay. Jeff (11-1 PAL North, 19-4 overall) has won 10 straight since falling Jan. 14 at home to HMB, including a 55-51 win in the Feb. 3 rematch on the Coastside. The Rams (3-8, 12-11) were paced by 20 points from Trey Knight.
El Camino 48, South City 42
The Colts (6-6 PAL North, 12-12 overall) finished with a .500 record in league and overall by taking down their rivals on the road. Antonio Arenas and Josh Harold shared the team-high with 15 apiece for El Camino. South City (6-6, 14-10) was paced by a game-high 19 points from Steven Fernando. The two teams finish in a third-place tie in the PAL North.
Menlo-Atherton 76, Woodside 50
The Bears (12-0 PAL South, 21-3 overall) jumped out to a 27-13 first-quarter lead and cruised to victory to close out their undefeated run through PAL South play. Johno Price scored a team-high 14 points while Ben Eisner tallied 13 for M-A. Woodside (5-7, 7-17) was led by 18 points from Ben Lamm. The last three times M-A went 12-0 in league play, the team qualified for the CCS Open Division tournament. The CCS seeding meeting will be held Wednesday.
Hillsdale 57, Aragon 42
The Knights (10-2 PAL South, 16-9 overall) opened on a 21-8 run and never looked back, riding 14 points apiece from Brady Carson and Jordan Houser. Aragon (7-5, 13-11) was led by a game-high 18 points from Logan Wall. With the win, Hillsdale stays even with Burlingame to finish the season tied in second place in the PAL South Division.
Burlingame 57, San Mateo 44
Big man Kyle Haslam scored a team-high 17 points to lead the Panthers (10-2 PAL South, 19-4 overall) past San Mateo, and to a second-place tie to finish PAL South play. Jeremiah Phillips added 12 points for Burlingame. The Bearcats (3-9, 10-14) were led by a game-high 20 points from Zidane Auzarrang.
Capuchino 49, Mills 46
The Mustangs (3-9PAL South, 4-19 overall) overtook their rival with a 15-7 fourth-quarter run and finished the year on a high note in their home gym. Nikos Gamble poured in a game-high 20 points and Dermott Philpott added 12. The Vikings (0-12, 5-19) were led by eight points from Corey Wong and Gali Ramirez.
Sacred Heart Prep 60, Menlo 49
Sam Norris recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Gators (8-1 WBAL, 17-5 overall) in their rivalry game at home against Menlo (5-4, 11-12). TJ O’Brien scored a team-high 18 points for SHP, while Erick Osterloh added 10. SHP can close out the WBAL championship Tuesday with a win over the King’s Academy in the regular-season finale.
In other action …
Crystal Springs (3-5 WBAL, 10-10 overall) won a thriller 51-50 over Eastside Prep (3-7, 14-8).
Serra (6-7 WCAL, 13-10 overall) won its third straight 61-56 over Valley Christian (2-11, 7-16) at Morton Family Gymnasium.
Boys’ soccer
Menlo-Atherton 1, Woodside 1
The Bears took a 1-0 lead at halftime but could not hold on, settling for the tie with the Wildcats. Albrecht Tribukait’s penalty kick put M-A (4-3-3 PAL Bay, 15 points) up. Woodside finishes the season 3-5-2 in league play, good for 11 points. The Wildcats were 5-10-3 overall.
Aragon 1, Carlmont 1
The Dons wrapped up their first-ever solo Bay Division title with the draw against the Scots, completing an unbeaten season in the process. Alex Lopez supplied the goal for Aragon (5-0-5 PAL Bay, 20 points; 10-3-5 overall), with Reda Chribi earning the assist. Lucas Fedronic struck for Carlmont (5-4-1, 16 points; 9-5-2), off an assist from David Valadez.
Half Moon Bay 2, Capuchino 2
The Cougars needed a win to have a shot at the PAL Ocean Division title. Despite Nathan Freitas’ brace, the best HMB could do was a draw against the Mustangs. Julian Jimenez and Yavani Maldonado each picked up an assist for HMB (7-2-1 PAL Ocean, 22 points), which finished two points behind Sequoia, which beat South City for the outright championship. Capuchino finishes the regular season 4-4-2 in league play, good for 14 points. The Mustangs were 8-4-3 overall.
San Mateo 3, El Camino 1
Antonio Grubba Smith had a goal and an assist to lead the Bearcats past the Colts. Max Prezeau and Arjun Natarajan also scored for San Mateo (2-7-1 PAL Ocean, 7 points; 4-10-2 overall), with Francesco Lipparoni adding an assist. El Camino finishes the season 0-10 in league play and 4-15 overall.
Mills 3, Terra Nova 0
Lucas de Paula assisted on the Vikings’ first goal and scored their second in the shutout win over the Tigers. Riley Ho and John Mrktichyan rounded out the scoring for Mills (6-1-1 PAL Lake, 19 points; 6-3-2 overall), while Ulises Huerta picked up an assist. Terra Nova finishes the season 2-6 in Ocean play and 2-9 overall.
Jefferson 1, Westmoor 0
The Grizzlies completed an unbeaten PAL Lake schedule with the win over the Rams. Kevin Lombera scored the game’s only goal for Jefferson (7-0-1 PAL Lake, 22 points; 8-5-3 overall), with Gabriel Sorroza earning the assist. Westmoor finishes the season 2-6 in league play and 2-8 overall.
