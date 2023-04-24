FRIDAY
Track and field
Justin Pretre sets Menlo distance record in Oregon
Menlo traveled to University of Oregon for the Oregon Relays, and the national field brought out the best in Justin Pretre in the boys’ two miles. The senior took 11th place in a field of 89 runners, setting a new Menlo record with a time of 9 minutes, 11.75 seconds. The previous program record stood for 40 years, held by Scott Marconda from 1982 with a time of 9:22.14.
Aragon’s Nunnemaker tops podium at CCS Top 8
Aragon junior Jarod Nunnemaker took first place in the boys’ pole vault at the CCS Top 8 Invite at Los Gatos High. Nunnemaker shared the top height of 14 feet, 6 inches with St. Ignatius’ Lexington Lehnert, with Nunnemaker earning the nod via tiebreaker.
Other CCS Top 8 standouts:
Sacred Heart Prep’s sprint relay team of Tynan Macaluso, Luke Maxwell, Carter Shaw and James Mustarde took second place in the boys’ 4x100 relay with a time of 42.06 seconds. Shaw also took third place in the boys’ 100 in 10.67 seconds.
Serra senior Parker Harrison took second place in the boys’ 400 meters in 48.78 seconds.
Burlingame junior Cora Haggarty took second place in the girls’ 400 in 58.01 seconds. Hillsdalle senior Kira Wilmurt placed fifth in the event in 58.68.
Woodside junior Bridget Reynolds took second place in the girls’ shot put with a top throw of 36 feet, 1 inch.
Crystal Springs freshman Anna Salter took third place in the girls’ 3200 in 11:09.21.
Boys’ lacrosse
Sacred Heart Prep 13, Marin Catholic 8
The Gators (10-5) got multiple goals from six different players in a non-league win at home against Marin Catholic (9-8). Blake Hetherington led SHP with three goals, while Ian Dykes, Alex Shen, Jack Garlinghouse, Mitchell Taylor and John Barnds scored two goals apiece. It is SHP’s third straight win in head-to-head play with Marin Catholic dating back to 2019.
Priory 17, Aragon 10
Priory (4-1 PAL Ocean) remains tied for first place with Mountain View in the PAL Ocean Division after its win at Aragon. The Dons (2-4) were led by three goals apiece from Max Lacasse and Xavier McKenzie, while Dylan Daniel added two.
In other action …
Burlingame (2-3 PAL Bay) claimed an 8-4 win at home over Sequoia (1-4).
Mountain View (4-1 PAL Ocean, 9-2 overall) rolled 8-2 at home over Woodside (1-4, 1-6).
Menlo (8-4) was paced by defender Ari Krane in an 8-4 non-league win at Stevenson-Pebble Beach (8-6).
Boys’ volleyball
Mills 3, South City 0
The Vikings (7-0 PAL Ocean, 15-6 overall) maintained their first-place lead in the PAL Ocean Division standings with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-21 sweep at home of South City (1-5, 5-15). Gabriel Wolfgang led Mills with 14 kills and six digs, while setter Ian Lin recorded 25 assists. With two matches to go in the regular season, Mills leads second-place Sequoia (5-1) by one game in the loss column.
In other action …
El Camino (3-3 PAL Ocean, 9-9 overall) got eight kills from Brandon Chow in a 25-9, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20 win at home over Capuchino (0-7, 0-8).
Aragon (5-3 PAL Bay, 14-7 overall) swept 25-14, 25-23, 25-18 at Burlingame (3-6, 13-9).
San Mateo fell in four sets 25-21, 21-25, 25-11, 25-23 in non-league play at Palo Alto. The Bearcats were paced by Jeremy Wu’s 20 kills.
