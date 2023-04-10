FRIDAY
Boys’ volleyball
Mills 3, Sequoia 0
Tristan Endo fired 12 kills as the Vikings (5-0 PAL Ocean, 13-6 overall) seized outright control of first place in the PAL Ocean Division, handing Sequoia (3-1, 9-70 its first league loss 25-20, 25-14, 25-21. Ian Lim added 34 assists, and Andrew Zhang totaled 16 digs for Mills.
El Camino 3, South City 2
Edward Chu and Nick Medina each scored a double-doubles as the Colts (2-2 PAL Ocean, 5-3 overall) rallied for a 17-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-11 comeback over rival South City (0-3, 4-13). Chu led the offense with 13 kills and 17 digs, and added two blocks, and Medina totaled 10 kills and 28 digs. Setter Jacob Santos recorded 34 assists.
Carlmont 3, Aragon 1
Sean Murphy racked up 24 kills, and Eric Fadayev added 15 as the first-place Scots (6-0 PAL Bay, 22-6 overall) distanced themselves from the rest of the field in the PAL Bay Division with a 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 25-18 win at home over Aragon (2-2 PAL Bay). Simon Hua steered the offense with 36 assists, while Willie Won was credited with 37 digs.
Hillsdale 3, San Mateo 0
The Knights (2-2 PAL Bay) were fronted by 19 kills from James Rulli, and Laurente Patricio totaled 30 assists in a 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 sweep at home over crosstown San Mateo (0-4).
Boys’ tennis
Carlmont 4, Menlo-Atherton 3
The Scots (9-2 PAL Bay) showed some depth to get past Menlo-Atherton (5-5) in a rain makeup. M-A earned wins at the top of the rotation, including No. 1 single Alex Briggs’ 6-4, 6-0 victory, as well as at No. 1 and 2 doubles. But the rest of the Scots’ singles lineup saved the day, as No. 2 Conrad Hsu, No. 3 Jun Chow and No. 4 Jay Matamarry each won in straight sets, and No. 3 doubles Eric Gerber and Nathan Bence also earning a win 6-1, 6-2.
THURSDAY
Boys’ lacrosse
Aragon 13, Mountain View 12, OT
The Dons rallied in overtime to earn their first win in PAL Ocean Division play in dramatic fashion. Xavier McKenzie led the way with five goals and Max Lacasse added four.
Menlo-Atherton 19, Sequoia 3
The Bears (5-0 PAL Bay, 8-4 overall) benefitted from a hat trick for the second straight day, rolling at home to down stay unbeaten in PAL Bay Division play against Sequoia (1-2, 4-4). Tyler Atkinson scored six goals and Colin Kryger added four goals and two assists. The previous day in a 13-2 win over Burlingame, Kryger totaled six goals.
Priory 11, Hillsdale 4
Hillsdale (0-3 PAL Ocean, 0-11 overall) got two goals from Charlie Aguirre but it was not enough as Priory (3-1, 3-1) scored five times in the first quarter and cruised to the win.
