WEDNESDAY
Girls’ water polo
Hillsdale 18, Notre Dame-Belmont 13
Camryn Gutierrez paced the Lady Knights (1-0 PAL Ocean) in their PAL Ocean Division opener past NDB (0-1), held at San Mateo High School. The sophomore scored a career-high five goals, backed by four assists apiece from juniors Bella Manoukian and Elin Okamoto. Junior Kali Fewkes added four goals, while sophomore goalkeeper Paige Floro totaled eight saves. NDB’s Mallory Moore had an explosive performance with 11 goals, while Tigers goalie Samantha Gould totaled 11 saves.
San Mateo 11, Capuchino 6
Isabella Choi scored a game-high five goals to lead the Bearcats (1-0 PAL Ocean) in their PAL Ocean opener against the Mustangs (0-1). Cap senior Quinlyn Quintana matched the game-high with five goals.
In other action ...
Half Moon Bay (1-0 PAL Ocean) hung a 25-0 shutout on Mills (0-1).
Boys’ water polo
Menlo 13, Mitty 11
The Knights (2-1) were four points down in the fourth quarter, but rallied back to force overtime on a clutch buzzer-beater by goalie Cormac Mulloy. Menlo’s keeper totaled three goals in the game, including one cross-court shot, though the tying goal at the end of regulation had him out of goal to give the Knights a 7 on 6 advantage. Nic Ekstrand, Patrick Galligan and Jackson Coleman totaled four goals apiece for Menlo, while Teddy Meeks and Alex Stoffel each added three. Mulloy finished with 12 saves, two on penalty shots, and five steals.
San Mateo 23, Capuchino 5
Eric Liu rallied the Bearcats (1-0 PAL Ocean), totaling 10 goals in a big win over Capuchino (0-1). San Mateo, Half Moon Bay and Hillsdale are now all off to 1-0 starts in PAL Ocean Division play.
In other action ...
Half Moon Bay (1-0 PAL Ocean) claimed a 15-13 win over Mills (0-1).
Girls’ golf
Sequoia 170, Half Moon Bay 249
Sequoia sophomore Kayla Royer earned medalist honors with a 4-over 31 in a PAL Ocean match at Mariners Point Golf Center. Royer was followed by juniors Megan Elgaanen and Elisa Flores, each shooting 32.
El Camino 196, South City 199
The Colts and Warriors locked up for a fun rivalry showdown at Mariners Point Golf Center, with El Camino senior Franschesca Junio spurring the win with a 5-over 32 to claim medalist honors. Junio out-dueled South City’s top scored, junior Jollyn Gunardi, who shot a 36. El Camino sophomore Saoirse Price matched that score with a 36.
Hillsdale 244, San Mateo 292
The Lady Knights made fast work of crosstown San Mateo, led by junior Ashlyn Johnson, who medaled with a 1-over 36 at Poplar Creek Golf Course. Hillsdale senior Kayla Truong shot a 48, and senior Ava Saiki shot a 49.
