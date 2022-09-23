WEDNESDAY
Boys’ water polo
Menlo 18, St. Ignatius 6
The Knights (3-0 WCAL, 8-2 overall) scored early and often against St. Ignatius to remain tied atop the West Catholic Athletic League standings. Ethan Babel and Michael Fant scored three goals apiece, while Cormac Mulloy and Finn Byrne platooned in goal. Teddy Meeks totaled a team-high five steals. Entering the day locked in a three-way tie for first place, Menlo keeps paced with unbeaten Sacred Heart Prep. Bellarmine, previously unbeaten in league play, fell to second place with a loss to SHP.
Girls’ golf
South City 230, El Camino 246
Sophomore Alyssa Batang led South City with a 39 as the Warriors prevailed at Lake Merced Park’s Fleming 9 Course over rival El Camino. Senior Nida Currier-Herzallah added a 40, while El Camino junior Franchesca Junio earned medalist honors with a 7-over 37.
Hillsdale 242, San Mateo 302
The Knights recorded a season-high score against crosstown rival San Mateo at Poplar Creek. Ashlyn Johnson earned medalist honors for Hillsdale, shooting a 39, while Ava Saiki scored a season-high 42.
Girls’ tennis
SHP 5, Palo Alto 2
The Gators swept singles play, including No. 1 Charlotte Weber’s breezy 6-0, 6-0 victory, to defeat undermanned Palo Alto. The Vikings fielded just three singles players but earned wins at No. 1 and 3 doubles. SHP’s lone doubles win was No. 2s Jasleen Chohan and Audrey Hampton 6-2, 7-5.
Woodside 181, Sequoia 208
Katelyn Fung paced the field shooting a 32 to earn medalist honors as the Wildcats rolled past rival Sequoia at Mariners Golf Course. Also for Woodside, Ava Chotai shot a 34; Kiannna Pritch a 37; and Shay Brandis a 38. Emma Chiavegato paced the Ravens with a 35.
Women’s volleyball
CSM 3, West Valley 1
The Bulldogs (8-3) earned their third straight win, taking down West Valley (4-5) in four sets 25-20, 25-18, 15-25, 25-11 in non-league actions. College of San Mateo has one more non-league match — next Wednesday at undefeated Monterey Peninsula — prior to the opening of the Coast Conference North slate Friday, Sept. 30 against Las Positas.
