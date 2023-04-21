WEDNESDAY
Boys’ golf
Burlingame 209, Hillsdale 220
Burlingame sophomore Zach Newman shot a par 37 to earn medalist honors as the Panthers distanced themselves from Hillsdale atop the PAL Bay Division standings at Poplar Creek. Freshman Cole Weyer shot a 42, Ian Lai and Nate Teitelbaum each shot 43, and Andres Valldejuli and Charlie Galanter each shot 44 for the Panthers. Senior Maddox Meighan paced the Knights with a 41.
Boys’ volleyball
Mills 3, Capuchino 0
The Vikings (6-0 PAL Ocean, 14-6 overall) maintained control of first-place in the PAL Ocean Division with a 25-15, 25-22, 25-12 sweep of Capuchino (0-6, 0-7). Jayden Jiang paced Mills with 11 kills, while Bruce Nie and Justin Garcia totaled 10 digs apiece.
Carlmont 3, San Mateo 0
First-place Carlmont (7-0 PAL Bay, 28-6 overall) closed in on its first-ever 30-win season, winning No. 28 with a 25-6, 25-16, 25-19 sweep of San Mateo (0-7, 1-20).
In other action …
Menlo-Atherton (5-3 PAL Bay, 7-16 overall) swept 25-19, 25-22, 25-17 past Aragon (4-3, 13-7).
Hillsdale (4-3 PAL Bay, 8-14 overall) went to four sets for a 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23 win over Burlingame (4-4, 10-12).
Second-place Sequoia (4-1 PAL Ocean, 10-7 overall) kept place in the PAL Ocean Division race with a 24-26, 26-24, 25-16, 25-16 win at South City (1-4, 5-14).
Girls’ lacrosse
St. Ignatius 18, Menlo 3
Freshman Elia Choe got on the board with two goals for Menlo, and Madison Vitro added another, but St. Ignatius ran away with the win in WBAL Foothill action. Natasha Tribolet led the Wildcats with four goals. Menlo (0-7 WBAL Foothill) is still looking for its first league win.
Boys’ swimming
Capuchino 70, South San Francisco 39
Oceana 125, South San Francisco 29
Girls’ swimming
South San Francisco 77, Capuchino 39
Oceana 110, South San Francisco 27
