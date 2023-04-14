WEDNESDAY
Boys’ tennis
San Mateo 5, Hillsdale 2
The Bearcats (11-0 PAL Bay) showcased their depth after dropping both No. 1 matches to Hillsdale. With the win, San Mateo remains in firm control of first place in the PAL Bay Division, two games ahead of the tied second-place teams Aragon and Carlmont. San Mateo No. 2 Siddarth Ravi, No. 3 Zack Tuzar, and No. 4 Ronit Jambekar all swept to victory. Hillsdale No. 1 single Ameer Dababob won 7-5, 6-2, and Hillsdale No. 1 doubles Eric Yuen and Tyler Cheng outlasted Dane Tuzar and Kellen Chang for a 6-4, 6-7(4), 11-9 victory.
Boys’ golf
Hillsdale 219, San Mateo 224
The Knights (5-0 PAL Bay) remained unbeaten in PAL Bay Division dual meets, tied atop the standings with Burlingame (4-0). Parker Pilotte led San Mateo (3-5) with a 38, and Oscar Morganstern added a 44.
In other action …
Aragon (9-2 PAL Bay) maintained its second-place tie with Carlmont in a 5-2 defeat of Burlingame (5-7).
Half Moon Bay (2-8 PAL Bay) earned a 6-1 win at home over Mills (0-9).
Westmoor (2-7 PAL Ocean) swept 7-0 at home past Capuchino (0-6).
Boys’ volleyball
South City 3, Capuchino 0
The Warriors (1-3 PAL Ocean) earned their first win of the year with a 25-20, 25-19, 25-19 sweep at home of Capuchino (0-5). Julian Ruiz reeled off 12 kills for South City, while setter Bien Becerro recorded 25 assists.
In other action …
Aragon (3-2 PAL Bay) won in four sets 25-17, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21 over Hillsdale (2-3).
Burlingame (2-4 PAL Bay) swept 25-16, 25-14, 25-22 at San Mateo (0-5). Jeremy Wu recorded two service aces for the Bearcats.
Boys’ lacrosse
Gunn 8, Aragon 5
The Dons (1-3 PAL Ocean) fell in a key PAL Ocean Division matchup with first-place Gunn (3-1). Xavier McKenzie and Harry Gurr scored two goals apiece for Aragon, and Nick Metalucci scored one.
Girls’ lacrosse
San Ramon Valley 15, Sacred Heart Prep 7
The Gators (8-2) were tied 3-3 at the half, but could not hold off a second-half surge by Addie Brower and the Wolves (12-0). Brower finished with a game-high five goals to keep SRV undefeated. Lily Selcher and Skyler Schramm scored two goals apiece for SHP.
Swimming
HMB boys maintain first-place lead
The Gentleman Cougars (5-0 PAL Ocean) earned a 110-60 win at Oceana (2-3) to remain alone in first place as the only unbeaten squad in PAL Ocean dual meets. In the girls’ meet, Half Moon Bay (5-0 PAL Ocean) won it 105-55 over host Oceana (1-4). The Lady Cougars remain tied for first with El Camino.
TUESDAY
Boys’ golf
Mills 249, South City 300
Dru Yonemura and Nathan Tan paced the Vikings by each shooting a 46, as Mills (4-0 PAL Ocean) stayed unbeaten in PAL Ocean Division play. The Vikings now command first place on the dual-meet standings board, ahead of second-place Capuchino (3-2) and third-place El Camino (1-2). South City falls to 0-3.
Track and field
Aragon girls 80, Westmoor 47
Pia Cho broke her own Aragon school record in the long jump by over an inch, leading the Dons to a dual-meet home win with a first-place jump of 18 feet, 4.5 inches. Her previous record was 18-3.25. Tuesday’s performance currently ranks the second best long jump this season in the Central Coast Section. Aragon (3-2 PAL Bay) now passes Westmoor (2-2) to take over third place in the PAL Bay Division dual meet standings.
Aragon boys 77, Westmoor 50
The Dons (4-1 PAL Bay) maintained their first-place standing in PAL Bay Division dual meets, and had quite a day in the pole vault pit, as Erik Dodge etched a new school record with a height of 15 feet, 1 inch, breaking his own previous record of 14-3.5. The senior now owns the best vault in CCS this season, and is the only athlete to top the 15-foot plateau thus far. Junior pole vaulter Jarod Nunnemaker took second place in the apparatus with a personal record of 14-7.
Badminton
Capuchino 21, South City 9
The Cap girls led the way to the victory, as the Mustangs (8-0 PAL Ocean) maintain first place in the PAL Ocean Division standings with four matches remaining. First girls’ single Katey Shum earned a 21-8, 21-3 win for Cap, while first girls’ doubles Nomin-erdene bold and Tiffany Espelico won 21-17, 21-14. South City (2-7) took the win at first boys’ single with Benson Ngai sweeping 21-1, 21-14.
In other action …
Third-place Hillsdale (5-3 PAL Ocean) earned a close 16-14 win over second-place Jefferson (5-2).
Burlingame (4-5 PAL Bay) won 20-10 over El Camino (1-9).
Third-place Aragon (8-2 PAL Bay) won 21-9 over San Mateo (3-4) to keep place with first-place Carlmont (10-1) and second-place Mills (8-1).
