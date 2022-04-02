THURSDAY
Boys’ golf
Crystal Springs 188, Nueva School 231
Freshman Edan Cui led the Gryphons to another fantastic showing as the walloped the Mavericks to improve to 6-0 in WBAL play.
Cui carded a 4-under 32 at Crystal Springs Golf Course.
Baseball
Half Moon Bay 8, Menlo School 3
The Cougars scored four runs in the fifth inning, turning a 3-2 deficit into an 8-2 lead on their way to splitting the season series with the Knights.
Liam Harrington was nails on the mound for HMB (3-1 PAL Ocean, 7-6 overall). He threw a complete game, limiting Menlo (2-2, 6-5-1) to three runs on five hits while striking out five.
Jared Mettam had the big hit in the five-fifth, giving the Cougars the lead with a two-run double. William Moffitt followed with an RBI double of his own to drive in Mettam. Aidan Vazquez also drove in a pair of runs for the Cougars.
Menlo was led by Carson Cleage, who had two hits, including a triple, and driving in two runs.
Lowell 8, El Camino 7, 8 innings
The Colts scored a run in the top the seventh to tie the Cardinals at 3-all and send the game into extra innings.
It appeared El Camino (5-6 overall) took control of the game, scoring three times in the top of the eighth, but Lowell (6-6) walked off with the win, scoring four runs in the bottom of the inning.
Boys’ lacrosse
Menlo-Atherton 8, Westview 7
Malone Lohmann’s goal with about four minutes to play proved to be the game-winner for the Bears.
Marcello Battista assisted on Lohmann’s strike, while Andy Purpura, who sat out the first half of the season because of transfers rules, made his season debut for M-A, scoring twice.
College baseball
Mission 4, Skyline 3
The Trojans scored twice in the top of the eighth, but could not complete the comeback, falling to the Saints.
Camron Grant (Aragon) and Drew Aspillera (Hillsdale) each drove in a run for Skyline (20-6), which managed only six hits on the day.
Rowen Barnes (Menlo-Atherton) took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits in three innings of work. The relief crew of Tyler Moniz-Warren (Burlingame), Josh Mathiesen (El Camino) and Matt Bergan (Menlo-Atherton) did their job in keeping the game close. That quartet held Mission (16-11-1) to one run on three more hits.
Cabrillo 3 San Mateo 2, 12 inning
The Seahawks walked off with the win with a run in the bottom of the 12th.
Kai Holm and Marcus Aranda accounted for the RBIs for CSM (15-10-1). Aranda had three hits, while Holm and Karl Peters each had two hits.
Zakai Avidor took the loss for CSM, but starter Noel Valdez was dealing. He worked seven innings, scattering six hits and allowing one run while striking out six.
Cabrillo improves to 13-15 overall.
Ohlone 11, Cañada 1
Joey Lee drove in the only run of the game for the Colts they fell to the Renegades.
Cañada (6-21) was held to just seven hits, with Matthew Hanson getting two.
Adam Bever, who got the start for the Colts, was cuffed around, giving up eight runs on eight hits as he worked only 2 2/3 innings.
Ohlone improves to 26-2 with the victory.
College softball
San Mateo 9, Hartnell 1
The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to 16 in a row with a win over the Panthers.
Chloe Moffitt (Half Moon Bay) improved her record to 12-0 in the circle, tossing a complete game, allowing one run on just three hits.
Sarah Giles paced the offense for CSM (10-0 Coast Conference, 27-2 overall). She was 4 for 4 with a home run, five RBIs and four runs scored. Logan Bonetti (Carlmont) also went deep, driving in a pair. Jada Walker (San Mateo) was 2 for 3 with a triple.
Hartnell fell to 5-5 in conference play and 13-14 overall.
