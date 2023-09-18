SATURDAY
Cross country
Mills, Sequoia seniors win at Fighting Knights Joust
Crystal Springs Cross Country Course hosted its first meet of the 2023 high school season with the Fighting Knights Joust, hosted by Hillsdale High School.
Jackie Pan of Mills dominated the field in the girls’ senior race on the 2.95-mile course with a first-place time of 18 minutes, 48.8 seconds. The second-place time in the race was recorded by Westmont’s Tauren Mitchell at 20:13.8. Rounding ou the top five were: Capuchino’s Kira Forsberg (20:40.6), San Mateo’s Avelyn Liang (20:44.7), and Hillsdale’s Jordan Robinson (21:07.6).
In the boys’ senior race, Sequoia’s Rowan Henige finished with a comfortable margin, taking first place in 15:52.3. Hillsdale’ Theodore Mendonca (16:41.6) took second, while Aragon’s Brendan Kennedy (17.24.3) placed fourth and South City’s Mariano Beas (17:41.0) took sixth.
In the girls’ junior race, Watsonville’s Katelynn Ruiz (19:16.3) took first place with Hillsdale’s Naia Hsieh (19:54.2) taking second, and Oceana’s Lara Scanziani-Grijalvo (19:58.8) third. In the boys’ junior race, San Mateo’s Andrew Song (15:54.0) finished less than two seconds behind the day’s best time (recorded by Henige in the senior race) for first place.
Sacred Heart Prep runs at Farmer Invite
Both the SHP boys’ and girls’ varsity teams placed 13th at the Farmer Invitational 2023 held on the three-mile course at Hayward High School. Sophomore Kate Gray was the Gators’ top girls’ varsity placer, taking 57th in a field of 158 with a time of 21:17.55. In the boys’ varsity race, senior Nick Karros led SHP with a 25th place finish out of 186 runners in 16:17.81.
Girls’ water polo
Menlo 8, Leland 7
The Lady Knights (2-2) snapped a two-game losing streak with a thriller at home against Leland-San Jose (6-3). Menlo’s Sofia Flieri capped a flurry of goals by scoring the game-winner with just over a minute to play. Leland had just tied it after Sabina Sutaria gave the Knights a 7-6 lead with 1:23 to play.
FRIDAY
Boys’ water polo
Los Gatos 18, Menlo 13
Jackson Coleman totaled four goals and three assists for the Knights (5-4), but it was not enough as they fell to Los Gatos for the first time in program history. Nic Ekstrand added three goals and three assists for Menlo, while Teddy Meeks totaled one goal and four assists.
