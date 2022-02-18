More than half of the 40 teams that qualified for the Central Coast Section boys’ soccer tournament hail from San Mateo County.
Eight Peninsula Athletic League schools — Aragon, Burlingame, Carlmont, El Camino, Hillsdale, Menlo-Atherton, Sequoia and Woodside — are joined by Serra (WCAL); Menlo School and Sacred Heart Prep (WBAL) and Summit Prep (PSAL).
All first-round games are Saturday. Check the CCS website at CIFCCS.org for game times.
Aragon and Burlingame tied for the PAL Bay Division title, but the Panthers won the tiebreaker and earned the division’s spot in the Open Division bracket. Burlingame got the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 seed and perennial CCS power Bellarmine.
Burlingame represented the PAL in the Open Division in 2018 and 2019, losing to St. Ignatius in the 2018 championship game. Bellarmine is a 21-time CCS champion and is the three-time defending Open Division champ.
Serra beat out Aragon for the No. 8 seed in the Open and will take on No. 1 Branham in the first round.
Instead of getting an Open Division berth, Aragon had to settle for the top seed in Division I, where the Dons will host No. 8 Aptos.
Division II sees the bulk of the county teams, with five squads represented. PAL Ocean Division champ put together quite a resume to earn the No. 1 seed and they will host No. 8 Soquel.
No. 6 Menlo-Atherton vs No. 3 Menlo School is the other big matchup in this bracket, which also features No. 4 Sacred Heart Prep and No. 7 Carlmont.
Woodside was seeded eighth in Division III and will take on No. 1 Valley Christian. Division IV sees an all-PAL meeting when No. 7 El Camino travels south to No. 2 Sequoia. Summit Prep, the 2020 Division IV champ, is back as the No. 5 seed and will face off against newcomer Ceiba College Prep-Watsonville, the No. 4 seed.
Girls' bracket
PAL girls' soccer certainly got its share of respect at the CCS seeding meeting Thursday. Two teams qualified for the Open Division and two other earned No. 1 seeds.
In total, nine teams from San Mateo County qualified.
For the third season in a row, the PAL placed two teams in the Open Division. Bay Division champion Woodside received the No. 3 seed, while Bay Division runnerup, Burlingame, snuck in with the No. 8 seed.
Both will be involved in first-round rematches. Woodside will host No. 6 Mitty, the defending champs that beat the Wildcats 2-1 in overtime in the first round last year. Burlingame will on the road at No. 1 Mountain View, who thrashed the Panthers 6-0 in the first-round of the 2019 Open Division bracket.
In Division I, Ocean Division champ Carlmont earned the No. 1 seed. More surprising, however, was Sequoia, which finished in a tie for second with Burlingame, was seeded only No. 6 and will be on the road in the first round.
Also in the bracket with the No. 4 seed in WBAL champ Notre Dame-Belmont.
Division II features the three Atherton schools: Sacred Heart Prep is the highest seed of the trio, coming in at No. 4. Menlo-Atherton was seeded No. 6 and Menlo School received the No. 7 seed.
San Mateo's success as the Lake Division champion translated into the top seed in Division III. The Bearcats are the only county representative in the bracket.
Nueva School, out of the Private School Athletic League, earned the No. 2 seed in Division IV.
