For only the second time in Central Coast Section history, three San Mateo County schools claimed CCS football championships over the weekend.
Serra (Division I), Sacred Heart Prep (Division IV) and Aragon (Division V) joined the 2016 season that saw Menlo-Atherton, Serra and Half Moon Bay all wins titles. 2021 had a chance to see four county teams win, but Menlo School suffered its first loss of the season in the Division II final.
Below are some interesting tidbits from this past weekend’s championship games.
***
The Serra football team doesn’t go to a CCS championship every season, but when they do, the Padres win.
Since the inception of the first CCS football tournament in 1972, Serra has been to seven section championship games — and the Padres are 7-0 in title matchups. From the late Tom McKenzie, who led the 1990 Padres to their first section crown, to current head coach Patrick Walsh, who is now 6-0 on his own in CCS finals, with four coming in the last five years — 2011, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2021.
Speaking of Walsh, this season’s CCS title gives him six during his 21-year tenure with the Padres. That ties him for third all-time for CCS championships won. Former Bellarmine head coach Mike Janda won six titles, his last coming in 2015. Pete Lavorato won his sixth CCS crown with King’s Academy in 2019, but won five previous titles while coaching at Sacred Heart Prep.
Walsh’s six titles puts him within striking distance of CCS all-time champion head coach Ron Calcagno, who guided St. Francis to 11 CCS championships, beginning with the first in 1977 and concluding with the crown in 1995. Before Walsh can reach Calcagno, however, he first has to pass Valley Christian head man, Mike Machado, with eight championships. Machado won seven CCS crowns with the Warriors, but got his first in 1996 with Saratoga.
***
There may be no coaching staff more appreciative of a CCS championship than the coaches at Aragon. Five of the eight coaches on staff are Aragon graduates and two others have more than 15 years on the Dons’ sidelines.
Head coach Steve Sell (1984 graduate) joined the Aragon coaching staff, under the late Britt Williams, in 1989. Otto Sanft (1993 graduate), who was on the 1992 Dons’ CCS championship team, joined Sell in 2004. Defensive coordinator Ashley Parham (1999 graduate), joined the staff in 2012, while Michael Wu (2006 graduate) came on in 2010.
Neither Steve Henderson nor Steve Dickson graduated from Aragon, but both are longtime members of Sell’s staff. Henderson has been part of the Aragon football program since 1992, while Dickson came on board in 2006.
That’s more than 130 years of bleeding red-and-black. So as the final seconds ticked off in the Dons’ 38-14 win over St. Francis-Watsonville Saturday, the hugs exchanged between coaches meant a lot more than simply winning a championship.
***
Sacred Heart Prep head coach Mark Grieb may have built his professional career throwing the ball — he was one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the Arena Football League — but his head coaching style is more akin to that longtime football adage of “three yards and a cloud of dust.”
In the Gators’ final two CCS games — a 42-14 win over Hillsdale in the semifinals and 51-28 over Homestead in the championship game — they threw the ball 12 times for 128 yards and a touchdown, all in the championship game.
The SHP ground game? In the semifinals and finals, the Gators rushed a combined 68 times for 484 yards and nine scores.
***
I’m sure it’s a group it doesn’t want to belong to, but the Menlo School football program can join the group of “best teams to not win a CCS title” after Wilcox beat the Knights handily, 54-20, in Saturday’s Division II final.
Menlo School has won section titles in the past — just not in the CCS. John Paye led the Knights to back-to-back Class A championships in the North Coast Section in 1982 and 1983. Jimmy Noriega, who threw for a then-Northern California record of 45 touchdowns during the 1990 season, guided the Knights to the NCS 1990 Class A crown.
But when it comes to the CCS, Menlo is still searching for that elusive first title. Menlo has been in five championship games and is 0-5. Four of those appearances have come since 2011.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or have tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.