With the pandemic heading the wrong way, it’s more and more likely the playoff plans put in place by the California Interscholastic Federation and the Central Coast Section will not be implemented as they currently stand.
Passed during the summer, the CIF announced the state playoffs tournaments would happen during the spring for all sports during the 2020-21 season. The CCS, and the rest of the sections in the state, aligned its playoff schedule with CIF’s.
But that Dec. 14 start date, and Dec. 28 date to begin games? That’s seems more and more unlikely.
But here’s the thing: neither CIF nor CCS actually control what leagues and teams do. All those governing bodies do is set up playoff dates for their respective championships, but they really have nothing to do with the regular season. In normal times, it’s easy for high school athletics to simply align their schedules with those of CCS and CIF to compete for section and state championships.
Which is a roundabout way of saying that high school districts and the schools and teams within those boundaries might want to seriously start thinking about striking out on their own.
There was a lot of hullabaloo when some teams in the Northern Section — around the Lake Shasta area — were contemplating playing during the fall season and not participating in section and state championship tournaments. That never came to fruition, but it might not be a bad plan right now. Because the fundamental question boils down to this: what is more important — simply getting the chance to play or winning a section title?
If you’re of the mind that high school athletics is more about wins and losses and they are essential to the mental well-being of teenagers, then there may be a chance to play. If winning titles is all it’s about for you, you may be very unhappy over the next several months.
In the former scenario, schools within districts can set up their schedules with other teams in the district, as long as health conditions allow it. In the latter, schools are still beholden to schedules over which they absolutely no control.
If you’re a soccer fan, I highly recommend the series, “Take Us Home: Leeds United,” which is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The first of two seasons follows the 2018-19 campaign as Leeds United, one of England’s biggest franchises which, with a new owner, begin its quest for promotion from the second-tier, Championship League to the Premier League, which the program says is worth about $170 million.
I won’t spoil it, but let’s just say Leeds is playing in the Premier League this season for the first time since the 2003-04 season.
It’s a well-produced show, with access to the Italian owner, his excitable general manager, a living-legend head coach, as well as players and fans. And let me tell you: forget the Seattle Seahawks’ or Texas A&M’s “12th Man.” Those stadiums and fans do not come close to the fervor soccer fans in general, and Leeds fans in particular, have for their teams because the roar of the fans at Leeds’ home stadium of Elland Road will give you chills.
Not that there should be the need for a “season of giving” — it should always be giving season — the holidays are definitely a time people look to help others.
I know times are tough for everyone, but if you do have a little something extra to give or if part of your holiday traditions is donating to others, there is a sports-related fundraiser you can get behind if you so choose.
The nonprofit arms of the Bay Area’s six professional sports teams — the Oakland A’s, San Francisco Giants and 49ers, San Jose Earthquakes and Sharks, and the Golden State Warriors — have partnered to launch “Bay Area Unite,” with the goal of raising money “to improve the lives of underserved youth in Northern California communities,” said a press release from The Giants Community Fund.
The fundraiser is for a short time, through Friday, Dec. 4. But you can donate money to a general fund that will be equally distributed among the six charities by going to the GoFundMe.com page set up to accept donations. Or you can donate directly to the team charity of your choice.
To give you an idea of how the money is used, the Giants Community Fund runs the Junior Giants league. A $50 donation can equip one Junior Giants player for the summer. 500 bucks can fund a full team, while 5 large ($5,000) will equip a league of 100 players.
To make a donation to the general fund, go to https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/bay-area-unite-giving-tuesday.
If you want more information about each team’s charity:
Giants Community Fund: www.jrgiants.com
Warriors Community Foundation: www.nba.com/warriors/foundation
A’s Community Fund: www.mlb.com/athletics/community
Sharks Foundation: www.nhl.com/sharks/sharksfoundation
Quakes Foundation: www.sjearthquakes.com/community
49ers Foundation: www.49ers.com/foundation
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
